Shih Wei Navigation : Application for a time extension of the authorized period for capital increase by cash

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/15 2.Company name:SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)The company announced a cash capital increase through the issuance of 50,000,000 ordinary shares, each with a par value of NTD 10 for a total amount of NTD 500,000,000 has been applied and approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission on Sep 13, 2021 under the FSC��s letter of 1100355812. (2)In consideration of the recent volatility in capital market, for the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. We now apply for a three-month extension from the competent authorities. 6.Countermeasures:Apply for a three-month extension of the offering period untill March 12,2022 (inclusive). 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A