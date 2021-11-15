Shih Wei Navigation : Application for a time extension of the authorized period for capital increase by cash
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/15
Time of announcement
16:30:56
Subject
Application for a time extension of the
authorized period for capital increase by cash
Date of events
2021/11/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/15
2.Company name:SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The company announced a cash capital increase through the issuance of
50,000,000 ordinary shares, each with a par value of NTD 10 for a total
amount of NTD 500,000,000 has been applied and approved by the Financial
Supervisory Commission on Sep 13, 2021 under the FSC��s letter of
1100355812.
(2)In consideration of the recent volatility in capital market, for the
best interest of the Company and its shareholders. We now apply for a
three-month extension from the competent authorities.
6.Countermeasures:Apply for a three-month extension of the offering period
untill March 12,2022 (inclusive).
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
