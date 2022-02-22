Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shih Wei Navigation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5608   TW0005608004

SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(5608)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shih Wei Navigation : On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts Co., LTD., the resolutions held on no dividend distribution by the Board of Directors.

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 16:34:35
Subject 
 On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and
Resorts Co., LTD., the resolutions held on no dividend
distribution by the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:No dividend distribution
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
03:51aSHIH WEI NAVIGATION : On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts Co...
PU
03:51aSHIH WEI NAVIGATION : On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts Co...
PU
01/11SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for..
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announcement of the Company's full receipt of cash capital increase ..
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announcement for call period of cash capital increase of 2021
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Announcement of the unaudited consolidated financial information for..
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : The company will hold the investor conference on December 14, 2021.
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : To update the schedule of the record date and other concerned matter..
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : To update the schedule of the record date and other concerned matter..
PU
2021SHIH WEI NAVIGATION : Application for a time extension of the authorized period for capita..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 671 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2020 -912 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2020 17 226 M 619 M 619 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 422 M 518 M 518 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shih Wei Navigation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Lang Chou Chief Executive Officer
Ying Zhang Zhang Chairman
Jen-Chung Huang Independent Director
Qing Wei Zhan Independent Director
Xiu Hua Tu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-3.10%518
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.3.16%27 938
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.18.69%8 285
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA30.83%3 114
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.29.51%3 003
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED10.29%2 413