Shih Wei Navigation : On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts Co., LTD., the resolutions held on no dividend distribution by the Board of Directors.
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
16:34:35
Subject
On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and
Resorts Co., LTD., the resolutions held on no dividend
distribution by the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:No dividend distribution
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Sales 2020
2 671 M
95,9 M
95,9 M
Net income 2020
-912 M
-32,8 M
-32,8 M
Net Debt 2020
17 226 M
619 M
619 M
P/E ratio 2020
-3,98x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
14 422 M
518 M
518 M
EV / Sales 2019
5,43x
EV / Sales 2020
7,81x
Nbr of Employees
635
Free-Float
68,9%
Technical analysis trends SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
