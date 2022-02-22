Shih Wei Navigation : On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts Co., LTD., the BOD approved to convene 2022 AGM
02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
16:34:18
Subject
On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and
Resorts Co., LTD., the BOD approved to convene 2022 AGM
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31
3.Shareholders meeting location:
No.459, Section 2, Wubin Road, Wujie Township, Yilan Taiwan County
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1) 2021 Business Report.
(2) Supervisor's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and
statements.
(3) Report of the accumulated losses reached one-half of paid-in capital.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and financial statements.
(2) Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensation.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:Nil
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:Nil
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Nil
10.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/02
11.Book closure ending date: 2022/05/31
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In compliance with Company Act, the period for accepting proposal(s)
from shareholders is from 2022/03/01 to 2022/03/10.
Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.