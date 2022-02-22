Shih Wei Navigation : On behalf of the major subsidiary, Dancewoods Hotels and Resorts Co., LTD., the BOD approved to convene 2022 AGM

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.459, Section 2, Wubin Road, Wujie Township, Yilan Taiwan County 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1) 2021 Business Report. (2) Supervisor's review of the 2021 annual final accounting books and statements. (3) Report of the accumulated losses reached one-half of paid-in capital. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and financial statements. (2) Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensation. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:Nil 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:Nil 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Nil 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Nil 10.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/02 11.Book closure ending date: 2022/05/31 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: In compliance with Company Act, the period for accepting proposal(s) from shareholders is from 2022/03/01 to 2022/03/10.