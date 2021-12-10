Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shih Wei Navigation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5608   TW0005608004

SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(5608)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Shih Wei Navigation : The company will hold the investor conference on December 14, 2021.

12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/10 Time of announcement 14:02:38
Subject 
 The company will hold the investor conference
on December 14, 2021.
Date of events 2021/12/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
1F, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C.
(Taiwan Stock Exchange(TWSE) Exhibition Center)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company's financial results and business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 671 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2020 -912 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net Debt 2020 17 226 M 622 M 622 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 243 M 514 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shih Wei Navigation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ying Lang Chou Chief Executive Officer
Ying Zhang Zhang Chairman
Jen-Chung Huang Independent Director
Qing Wei Zhan Independent Director
Xiu Hua Tu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD.286.15%514
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.252.58%27 376
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 662
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-13.23%2 494
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.142.36%2 396
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA93.53%2 135