Shih Wei Navigation : The company will hold the investor conference on December 14, 2021.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/14 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: 1F, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C. (Taiwan Stock Exchange(TWSE) Exhibition Center) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company's financial results and business performance. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None