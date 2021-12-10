Shih Wei Navigation : The company will hold the investor conference on December 14, 2021.
12/10/2021 | 01:22am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SHIH WEI NAVIGATION CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/10
Time of announcement
14:02:38
Subject
The company will hold the investor conference
on December 14, 2021.
Date of events
2021/12/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
1F, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C.
(Taiwan Stock Exchange(TWSE) Exhibition Center)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company's financial results and business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Shih Wei Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:21:04 UTC.