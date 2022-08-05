Shihlin Electric & Engineering : Announcement of change of Chief internal auditor

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Chief internal auditor 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/05 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: CHUANG, WEN-CHING / Project Director of Compliance Division 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: HU, CHUN-KUANG / Chief Administrator of Compliance Division 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/08/05 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.