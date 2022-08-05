Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp.
  News
  Summary
    1503   TW0001503001

SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORP.

(1503)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
61.10 TWD   -0.97%
02:51aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announcement of change of Chief internal auditor
PU
02:51aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : The Board approved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022.
PU
07/05SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announce company sets for Ex-dividend date
PU
Summary 
Summary

Shihlin Electric & Engineering : Announcement of change of Chief internal auditor

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:46:59
Subject 
 Announcement of change of Chief internal auditor
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/05
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
CHUANG, WEN-CHING / Project Director of Compliance Division
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
HU, CHUN-KUANG / Chief Administrator of Compliance Division
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/08/05
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
