Shihlin Electric & Engineering : The Board approved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/05 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):15,351,558 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,749,468 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,386,491 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,624,452 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,227,767 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,177,924 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.26 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):46,755,335 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):19,078,383 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):27,050,676 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.