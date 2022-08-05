Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp.
  News
  Summary
    1503   TW0001503001

SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORP.

(1503)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
61.10 TWD   -0.97%
02:51aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announcement of change of Chief internal auditor
PU
02:51aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : The Board approved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022.
PU
07/05SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announce company sets for Ex-dividend date
PU
Shihlin Electric & Engineering : The Board approved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022.

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:41:16
Subject 
 The Board approved the consolidated financial report
for the second quarter of 2022.
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,351,558
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,749,468
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,386,491
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,624,452
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,227,767
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,177,924
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.26
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):46,755,335
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):19,078,383
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):27,050,676
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
