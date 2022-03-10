Shihlin Electric & Engineering : The Board of Directors approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for managers.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: HSIEH, HAN-CHANG-President YANG, TSUN-CHING-Chief Operations Officer CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH-General Manager TUNG, CHI-JEN-General Manager KO, CHING-LI-General Manager CHANG, CHIN-WEN-General Manager KUO, YUEH-SHE-General Manager YANG, TSUNG-HSIEN-General Manager WANG, PAI-SUNG-General Manager FANG, YU-JUNG-Vice General Manager BRYANT HSU-Senior Vice President WU, TSUNG-MING-Vice General Manager LIN, YU-LIANG-Vice General Manager TIEN, CHIA-WEN-Assistant General Manager HUNG, CHIU-LIEH-Assistant General Manager LEE, SHUI-YUAN-Assistant General Manager LIU, CHUN-CHUNG-Assistant General Manager LIU, TA-WEI-Assistant General Manager YEH, SUNG-YUAN-Assistant General Manager CHEN, I-HUNG-Assistant General Manager LIN, TENG-FU-Assistant General Manager SHIH, CHIN-YI-Assistant General Manager, Financial officer, Accounting officer and Corporate governance officer 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Provided the Company's interests are protected. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of being employed as a manager of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): The proposal was passed without objection by all the directors present. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): HSIEH, HAN-CHANG-President YANG, TSUN-CHING-Chief Operations Officer CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH-General Manager TUNG, CHI-JEN-General Manager KO, CHING-LI-General Manager CHANG, CHIN-WEN-General Manager FANG, YU-JUNG-Vice General Manager HUNG, CHIU-LIEH-Assistant General Manager LIU, CHUN-CHUNG-Assistant General Manager 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: HSIEH, HAN-CHANG: Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director YANG, TSUN-CHING: Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH: Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd-Vice Chairman TUNG, CHI-JEN: ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Director Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.-Director Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-Director KO, CHING-LI: ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Vice Chairman Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.-Vice Chairman Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-Director CHANG, CHIN-WEN: Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director FANG, YU-JUNG Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd-Director HUNG, CHIU-LIEH: ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Director LIU, CHUN-CHUNG: Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.- Chairman and President 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd. No.16, Yongfang Rd., Huangqiao Industrial Park, Xiangcheng Dist., Suzhou, Jiangsu, China ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd. No.100, Liuyanghe Rd., Xinbei Dist., Changzhou, Jiangsu, China Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. No.513, Wubei Rd., Jinghe St., Dongxihu Dist., Wuhan, Hubei, China Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd. No.9, Xin 4 Rd., Electronics Park, New Dist., Changzhou, Jiangsu, China Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. No.122-126(shuang hao) 2nd Floor, Yingyao Rd., Jimei Dist., Xiamen, Fujian, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd. Operating capacitors and transformers, etc. ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd. Operating starter motors and generators, etc. Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. Operating automobile fuel pumps and motor electronic control systems, etc. Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd. Operating starter motors and motor vehicle parts Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd Operating low-voltage switches and electromagnetic switches 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.