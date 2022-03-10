Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1503   TW0001503001

SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORPORATION

(1503)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shihlin Electric & Engineering : The Board of Directors approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for managers.

03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 14:07:45
Subject 
 The Board of Directors approved
the lifting of non-competition restrictions
for managers.
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
 HSIEH, HAN-CHANG-President
 YANG, TSUN-CHING-Chief Operations Officer
 CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH-General Manager
 TUNG, CHI-JEN-General Manager
 KO, CHING-LI-General Manager
 CHANG, CHIN-WEN-General Manager
 KUO, YUEH-SHE-General Manager
 YANG, TSUNG-HSIEN-General Manager
 WANG, PAI-SUNG-General Manager
 FANG, YU-JUNG-Vice General Manager
 BRYANT HSU-Senior Vice President
 WU, TSUNG-MING-Vice General Manager
 LIN, YU-LIANG-Vice General Manager
 TIEN, CHIA-WEN-Assistant General Manager
 HUNG, CHIU-LIEH-Assistant General Manager
 LEE, SHUI-YUAN-Assistant General Manager
 LIU, CHUN-CHUNG-Assistant General Manager
 LIU, TA-WEI-Assistant General Manager
 YEH, SUNG-YUAN-Assistant General Manager
 CHEN, I-HUNG-Assistant General Manager
 LIN, TENG-FU-Assistant General Manager
 SHIH, CHIN-YI-Assistant General Manager,
 Financial officer, Accounting officer and Corporate governance officer
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Provided the Company's interests are protected.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of being employed as a manager of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
The proposal was passed without objection by all the directors present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
 HSIEH, HAN-CHANG-President
 YANG, TSUN-CHING-Chief Operations Officer
 CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH-General Manager
 TUNG, CHI-JEN-General Manager
 KO, CHING-LI-General Manager
 CHANG, CHIN-WEN-General Manager
 FANG, YU-JUNG-Vice General Manager
 HUNG, CHIU-LIEH-Assistant General Manager
 LIU, CHUN-CHUNG-Assistant General Manager
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
 HSIEH, HAN-CHANG:
 Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director
 YANG, TSUN-CHING:
 Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director
 CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH:
 Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd-Vice Chairman
 TUNG, CHI-JEN:
 ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Director
 Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.-Director
 Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-Director
 KO, CHING-LI:
 ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Vice Chairman
 Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.-Vice Chairman
 Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-Director
 CHANG, CHIN-WEN:
 Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director
 FANG, YU-JUNG
 Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd-Director
 HUNG, CHIU-LIEH:
 ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Director
 LIU, CHUN-CHUNG:
 Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-
 Chairman and President
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
 Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
 No.16, Yongfang Rd., Huangqiao Industrial Park, Xiangcheng Dist., Suzhou,
 Jiangsu, China
 ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.
 No.100, Liuyanghe Rd., Xinbei Dist., Changzhou, Jiangsu, China
 Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.
 No.513, Wubei Rd., Jinghe St., Dongxihu Dist., Wuhan, Hubei, China
 Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.
 No.9, Xin 4 Rd., Electronics Park, New Dist., Changzhou, Jiangsu, China
 Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
 No.122-126(shuang hao) 2nd Floor, Yingyao Rd., Jimei Dist., Xiamen,
 Fujian, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
 Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
 Operating capacitors and transformers, etc.
 ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.
 Operating starter motors and generators, etc.
 Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.
 Operating automobile fuel pumps and motor electronic control systems, etc.
 Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.
 Operating starter motors and motor vehicle parts
 Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd
 Operating low-voltage switches and electromagnetic switches
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORPORATION
01:23aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : The Board of Directors approved the lifting of non-compet..
PU
01:23aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : The company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the ..
PU
01:13aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : The Board of Directors approved 2021 annual consolidated ..
PU
01:13aSHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : The Board of Directors resolved dividend distribution.
PU
03/01SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announcement of change in representative of institutional..
PU
03/01Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation Announces Change in Representative of Instit..
CI
02/22SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announcement of change in representative of institutional..
PU
01/14SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING : Announcement of change in representative of institutional..
PU
01/14Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
01/14Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation Appoints Bryant Hsu as Representative of Ins..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 684 M 906 M 906 M
Net income 2020 1 526 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net cash 2020 23,2 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 26 882 M 949 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Jui Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Chin I Shih Head-Finance & Accounting
Han Chang Hsieh COO, Executive Director, GM & Spokesman
Hsin Yi Lin Independent Director
Cheng Chao Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIHLIN ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.27%949
ABB LTD-15.82%61 601
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-27.13%10 466
SIEMENS LTD-4.72%10 394
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.45%9 449
ABB INDIA LIMITED-4.10%5 861