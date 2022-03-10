Shihlin Electric & Engineering : The Board of Directors approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for managers.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/10
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:
HSIEH, HAN-CHANG-President
YANG, TSUN-CHING-Chief Operations Officer
CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH-General Manager
TUNG, CHI-JEN-General Manager
KO, CHING-LI-General Manager
CHANG, CHIN-WEN-General Manager
KUO, YUEH-SHE-General Manager
YANG, TSUNG-HSIEN-General Manager
WANG, PAI-SUNG-General Manager
FANG, YU-JUNG-Vice General Manager
BRYANT HSU-Senior Vice President
WU, TSUNG-MING-Vice General Manager
LIN, YU-LIANG-Vice General Manager
TIEN, CHIA-WEN-Assistant General Manager
HUNG, CHIU-LIEH-Assistant General Manager
LEE, SHUI-YUAN-Assistant General Manager
LIU, CHUN-CHUNG-Assistant General Manager
LIU, TA-WEI-Assistant General Manager
YEH, SUNG-YUAN-Assistant General Manager
CHEN, I-HUNG-Assistant General Manager
LIN, TENG-FU-Assistant General Manager
SHIH, CHIN-YI-Assistant General Manager,
Financial officer, Accounting officer and Corporate governance officer
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Provided the Company's interests are protected.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of being employed as a manager of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
The proposal was passed without objection by all the directors present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
HSIEH, HAN-CHANG-President
YANG, TSUN-CHING-Chief Operations Officer
CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH-General Manager
TUNG, CHI-JEN-General Manager
KO, CHING-LI-General Manager
CHANG, CHIN-WEN-General Manager
FANG, YU-JUNG-Vice General Manager
HUNG, CHIU-LIEH-Assistant General Manager
LIU, CHUN-CHUNG-Assistant General Manager
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
HSIEH, HAN-CHANG:
Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director
YANG, TSUN-CHING:
Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director
CHENG, HSIANG-CHIH:
Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd-Vice Chairman
TUNG, CHI-JEN:
ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Director
Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.-Director
Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-Director
KO, CHING-LI:
ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Vice Chairman
Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.-Vice Chairman
Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-Director
CHANG, CHIN-WEN:
Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.-Director
FANG, YU-JUNG
Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd-Director
HUNG, CHIU-LIEH:
ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.-Director
LIU, CHUN-CHUNG:
Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.-
Chairman and President
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
No.16, Yongfang Rd., Huangqiao Industrial Park, Xiangcheng Dist., Suzhou,
Jiangsu, China
ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.
No.100, Liuyanghe Rd., Xinbei Dist., Changzhou, Jiangsu, China
Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.
No.513, Wubei Rd., Jinghe St., Dongxihu Dist., Wuhan, Hubei, China
Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.
No.9, Xin 4 Rd., Electronics Park, New Dist., Changzhou, Jiangsu, China
Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
No.122-126(shuang hao) 2nd Floor, Yingyao Rd., Jimei Dist., Xiamen,
Fujian, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
Shihlin Electric (Suzhou) Power Equipment Co., Ltd.
Operating capacitors and transformers, etc.
ChangZhou Mitsubishi Electric Shihlin Automotive Co., Ltd.
Operating starter motors and generators, etc.
Mitsuba Shihlin Electric (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.
Operating automobile fuel pumps and motor electronic control systems, etc.
Changzhou Shihlin Mitsuba Electric &Engineering Co., Ltd.
Operating starter motors and motor vehicle parts
Mitsubishi Electric Low Voltage Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd
Operating low-voltage switches and electromagnetic switches
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.