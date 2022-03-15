Shihlin Paper : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends by the company,on behalf of major subsidiary Sunshine Shihlin Development Co., Ltd.
03/15/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Provided by: Shihlin Paper Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
11:57:23
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors
not to distribute dividends by the company,on behalf of
major subsidiary Sunshine Shihlin Development Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors resolved not to distribute dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Shihlin Paper Corp. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:09:02 UTC.