  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Shihlin Paper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1903   TW0001903003

SHIHLIN PAPER CORPORATION

(1903)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shihlin Paper : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors not to distribute dividends by the company,on behalf of major subsidiary Sunshine Shihlin Development Co., Ltd.

03/15/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shihlin Paper Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 11:57:23
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors
not to distribute dividends by the company,on behalf of
major subsidiary Sunshine Shihlin Development Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The board of directors resolved not to distribute dividends.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Shihlin Paper Corp. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 159 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net income 2020 -136 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net Debt 2020 818 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -114x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 888 M 558 M 558 M
EV / Sales 2019 62,1x
EV / Sales 2020 102x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart SHIHLIN PAPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shihlin Paper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Che Tsai President & General Manager
Mei Ju Chen Deputy General Manager & Head-Finance
Po Ting Chen Chairman
Ming Chu Chen Independent Director
Ming Chien Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIHLIN PAPER CORPORATION-5.86%557
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.26%16 752
SUZANO S.A.1.98%16 332
STORA ENSO OYJ1.73%14 347
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA6.22%12 346
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)14.75%8 354