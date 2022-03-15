Shihlin Paper : The Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements of 2021.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/15 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/15 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):326,024 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):176,501 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-26,559 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):88,619 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):84,249 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):84,249 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.32 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):12,434,471 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):3,977,354 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):8,457,117 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.