Shihlin Paper : The Board resolution to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/14 3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 32, Ln. 266, Sec. 2, Zhishan Rd., Shilin Dist., Taipei(CHIN CHIN Garden Restaurant) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (a)To report the business of 2021 (b)External Endorsement/Guarantee and Loan of Funds. (c)Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statement. (d)The Establishments of the Procedures for Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (a)2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (b)Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensation. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (a)Amendment to the Operational procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. (b)Amendment to the Operational Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: (a)Election of the 25th Term of Directors. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: (a)Exemption of the limitation of non-competition on the directors of the Company. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (a)Period for shareholders' submission of proposal:2022/04/08~2022/04/18 (b)Location for shareholders' submission of proposal: KGI Securities Stock Administration 5F,NO.2,Sec.1,Chongqing S. Road,Zhongzheng Dist.,Taipei 10044,Taiwan(R.O.C) (c)The shareholders electronic voting period from 2022/05/14 to 2022/06/11, TDCC Website (www.stockvote.com.tw)