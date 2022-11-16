China, HK stocks drop on COVID outbreaks, geopolitical risks

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese and Hong Kong
shares fell on Wednesday, as concerns grew about rising COVID-19
cases in China, while market participants assessed risks after a
blast in Poland stoked fears of an escalation of the
Russia-Ukraine war.
** China's benchmark CSI300 Index closed down
0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.5%.
** The markets had rebounded over the past two weeks on the
back of government measures to support a struggling property
sector and Beijing's incremental relaxation of its strict
zero-COVID policy.
** But rapidly rising virus infections in major Chinese
cities, including Guangzhou, Beijing and Zhengzhou, are fuelling
worries about China's economic health.
** China reported 20,199 new COVID-19 infections for Nov.
15, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, compared
with 17,909 new cases a day earlier.
** "The chaotic and rapidly evolving situation presents
economic uncertainty that seems likely to further dampen
consumption and property sales in the near term," Yibei Dong, an
economist at Gavekal Dragonomics, wrote in a note to clients.
** "The volatility means the economic outlook is unlikely to
improve much in the short term, especially as the recent drivers
of growth continue to fade."
** Official data showed on Thursday that new home prices
slumped 1.6% in October on an annual bases, the fastest pace of
decline in more than seven years.
** An index tracking Chinese property developers
finished down more than 3%.
** A Russian-made rocket fell on NATO member Poland and
killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict
could spill over its borders. Moscow denied it was responsible.
** China's tech and financial stocks
slipped.
** Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co, a
maker of anti-cold drugs, surged 5%, bringing this week's gains
to 27%.
** In Hong Kong, tech and Chinese property shares
tanked, giving up some of their recent sharp gains.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)