  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002603   CNE1000015S0

SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(002603)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
37.76 CNY   +9.99%
03:32aChina, HK stocks drop on COVID outbreaks, geopolitical risks
RE
11/15China, HK stocks drop on COVID outbreaks, geopolitical risks
RE
11/15Yiling Pharma Seeks Clinical Trial of Chinese Medicine Against Colds; Shares Rally 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China, HK stocks drop on COVID outbreaks, geopolitical risks

11/16/2022 | 03:32am EST
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, as concerns grew about rising COVID-19 cases in China, while market participants assessed risks after a blast in Poland stoked fears of an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

** China's benchmark CSI300 Index closed down 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.5%.

** The markets had rebounded over the past two weeks on the back of government measures to support a struggling property sector and Beijing's incremental relaxation of its strict zero-COVID policy.

** But rapidly rising virus infections in major Chinese cities, including Guangzhou, Beijing and Zhengzhou, are fuelling worries about China's economic health.

** China reported 20,199 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 15, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, compared with 17,909 new cases a day earlier.

** "The chaotic and rapidly evolving situation presents economic uncertainty that seems likely to further dampen consumption and property sales in the near term," Yibei Dong, an economist at Gavekal Dragonomics, wrote in a note to clients.

** "The volatility means the economic outlook is unlikely to improve much in the short term, especially as the recent drivers of growth continue to fade."

** Official data showed on Thursday that new home prices slumped 1.6% in October on an annual bases, the fastest pace of decline in more than seven years.

** An index tracking Chinese property developers finished down more than 3%.

** A Russian-made rocket fell on NATO member Poland and killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders. Moscow denied it was responsible.

** China's tech and financial stocks slipped.

** Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co, a maker of anti-cold drugs, surged 5%, bringing this week's gains to 27%.

** In Hong Kong, tech and Chinese property shares tanked, giving up some of their recent sharp gains. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.79% 3513.71 Real-time Quote.-22.57%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.71% 3282.32 Real-time Quote.-22.47%
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 9.99% 37.76 End-of-day quote.92.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 500 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2022 1 642 M 233 M 233 M
Net cash 2022 9,50 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 63 086 M 8 955 M 8 955 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 155
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,76 CNY
Average target price 33,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Jun Wu Director & General Manager-Marketing Center
Chen Guang Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yi Ling Wu Chairman
Xue Dong Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.92.65%8 955
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-18.99%3 610
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-26.81%2 447
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-48.46%2 001
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-25.07%1 534
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-10.98%1 487