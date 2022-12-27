China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China stocks posted their
best day in three weeks on Tuesday, as the country relaxed COVID
curbs further, while a faster-than-expected virus infection peak
raised expectations of a quicker economic recovery.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended higher
1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1%. Both
the indexes logged their biggest daily jumps since Dec. 5.
** Hong Kong markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas.
** China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into
quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission
said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of
COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually
evolve into a common respiratory infection.
** "It marks another major step in China's reopening,
especially to the rest of the world, despite recent spike in
local infection cases," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note.
** They expected a shorter transitional pain in 1Q23,
followed by above-trend sustained recovery from 2Q23 onwards.
** Shares in consumer staples, banks
and transportation jumped between 1.5% and 2% to
lead the gains.
** The upbeat mood came even as data showed profits at
China's industrial firms contracted further in the
January-November period due to strict COVID-related curbs.
** However, tourism-related companies slipped
0.7% and some drugmakers tumbled as a few investors booked
profits following the news.
** Air China lost 2.4%, Yunnan Tourism
declined 2% and Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical
slumped 7.7%.
** China's banking and insurance regulator said the country
will step up financial support to small and private businesses
in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the
pandemic.
** Huaan Securities said the spread of the virus was faster
than expected. "The infection will gradually peak before the
Spring Festival, based on local health commissions' estimates
and the Baidu search index," they wrote in a note.
** "Therefore, the pace of consumption recovery will come
earlier, and it will provide a better environment for the
implementation of support policies."
** Huaan analysts added traffic volume and consumption data
during the Chinese New Year holidays will be important
indicators to measure the recovery of consumption in the first
quarter of 2023.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri and Vinay Dwivedi)