  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002603   CNE1000015S0

SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(002603)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-25
35.23 CNY   -2.52%
02:36aChina stocks jump on easing COVID curbs
RE
12/26China stocks rise on further eased COVID rules
RE
12/23Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharma Secures Regulatory Nod For Traditional Chinese Medicine Trial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

12/27/2022 | 02:36am EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China stocks posted their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, as the country relaxed COVID curbs further, while a faster-than-expected virus infection peak raised expectations of a quicker economic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended higher 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1%. Both the indexes logged their biggest daily jumps since Dec. 5.

** Hong Kong markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas.

** China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

** "It marks another major step in China's reopening, especially to the rest of the world, despite recent spike in local infection cases," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

** They expected a shorter transitional pain in 1Q23, followed by above-trend sustained recovery from 2Q23 onwards.

** Shares in consumer staples, banks and transportation jumped between 1.5% and 2% to lead the gains.

** The upbeat mood came even as data showed profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period due to strict COVID-related curbs.

** However, tourism-related companies slipped 0.7% and some drugmakers tumbled as a few investors booked profits following the news.

** Air China lost 2.4%, Yunnan Tourism declined 2% and Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical slumped 7.7%.

** China's banking and insurance regulator said the country will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the pandemic.

** Huaan Securities said the spread of the virus was faster than expected. "The infection will gradually peak before the Spring Festival, based on local health commissions' estimates and the Baidu search index," they wrote in a note.

** "Therefore, the pace of consumption recovery will come earlier, and it will provide a better environment for the implementation of support policies."

** Huaan analysts added traffic volume and consumption data during the Chinese New Year holidays will be important indicators to measure the recovery of consumption in the first quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -1.75% 7.3 Delayed Quote.34.19%
BAIDU, INC. -1.00% 111.61 Delayed Quote.-24.99%
HUAAN SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.22% 4.54 End-of-day quote.-16.08%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.26% 3554.35 Real-time Quote.-22.15%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.30% 3445.8 Real-time Quote.-18.61%
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. -2.52% 35.23 End-of-day quote.79.74%
YUNNAN TOURISM CO., LTD. 6.32% 7.91 End-of-day quote.31.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 204 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
Net income 2022 1 646 M 236 M 236 M
Net cash 2022 9,50 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 58 859 M 8 454 M 8 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 15 155
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,23 CNY
Average target price 33,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Jun Wu Director & General Manager-Marketing Center
Chen Guang Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yi Ling Wu Chairman
Xue Dong Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.79.74%8 454
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-14.34%3 863
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-32.24%2 292
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-12.72%1 449
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-34.91%1 349
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-71.38%1 130