Certain A Shares of Shijihengtong Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 12-MAY-2023 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

Yang Xingrong and Yang Xinghai committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



Shenzhen Lava Innovation Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Lava Wenjian Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Pingtan Lava New Wave Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Pingtan Lava New Opportunity Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Lava New Era Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Pingtan Oriental Lava Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Li Jun, Kunming Tengtong Technology Co., Ltd. committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.