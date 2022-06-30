SHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
June 30, 2022
Company name: SHIKIGAKU. Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 7049
URL:
https://corp.shikigaku.jp/
Representative: Koudai Ando
President and Representative Director
Contact: Daisuke Sasaki
Executive Officer
Phone: 03
－6821 －7560
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
1,102
30.6
49
(43.7)
33
(52.9)
20
(65.2)
(26)
-
May 31, 2021
844
98.1
88
-
71
-
59
-
21
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
Three months ended May 31, 2021:
¥
(36) million
[
-%]
¥
15 million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2022
(3.24)
-
May 31, 2021
2.84
2.69
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
3,556
2,519
60.0
February 28, 2022
4,089
2,731
57.8
(Reference) Equity: As of
May 31, 2022:
¥
2,133 million
As of
February 28, 2022:
¥
2,363 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
EBITDA
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of
per share
parent
Million
Million
Million
Million
Million
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Yen
Full year
4,962
29.8
474
10.4
400
11.3
382
10.4
204
(9.1)
24.94
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
May 31, 2022:
8,268,900
shares
February 28, 2022:
8,196,900
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
May 31, 2022:
205,660
shares
February 28, 2022:
55,215
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
8,070,301
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021:
7,502,278
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of February 28,2022
As of May 31,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,625,498
1,756,236
Accounts receivable
306,926
360,691
Operational investment securities
118,400
316,703
Merchandise
17,565
15,550
Supplies
1,493
1,957
Other
181,993
274,470
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,719)
(7,072)
Total current assets
3,246,158
2,718,537
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
98,036
95,604
Intangible assets
Goodwill
92,229
81,982
Other
128,136
150,893
Total intangible assets
220,366
232,875
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
270,487
268,670
Other
254,664
241,184
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(200)
(200)
Total investments and other assets
524,951
509,654
Total non-current assets
843,355
838,134
Total assets
4,089,513
3,556,672
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
19,677
6,373
Current portion of long-term borrowings
146,484
136,676
Income taxes payable
161,410
26,322
Provision for bonuses
3,910
24,300
Advances received
252,364
209,115
Other
528,280
513,991
Total current liabilities
1,112,126
916,778
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
238,350
113,587
Other
7,082
7,057
Total non-current liabilities
245,432
120,644
Total liabilities
1,357,559
1,037,422
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
866,284
869,308
Capital surplus
936,859
929,771
Retained earnings
591,311
565,165
Treasury shares
(41,754)
(241,693)
Total shareholders' equity
2,352,700
2,122,551
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
11,075
11,067
securities
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
11,075
11,067
Share acquisition rights
600
2,660
Non-controlling interests
367,577
382,970
Total net assets
2,731,954
2,519,249
Total liabilities and net assets
4,089,513
3,556,672
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Thousand yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended May 31,2021
ended May 31,2022
Net sales
844,063
1,102,373
Cost of sales
231,312
240,034
Gross profit
612,750
862,338
Selling, general and administrative expenses
541,123
828,569
Operating profit
71,627
33,768
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
1
Commission income
721
-
Subsidy income
990
1,140
Surrender value of insurance policies
-
2,910
Other
578
1,231
Total non-operating income
2,290
5,284
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,301
390
Share issuance costs
370
91
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
13,018
3,193
method
Amortization of restricted stock remuneration
-
14,497
Other
89
310
Total non-operating expenses
14,780
18,483
Ordinary profit
59,137
20,569
Extraordinary losses
Cancellation penalty
-
30,400
Total extraordinary losses
-
30,400
Profit (loss) before income taxes
59,137
(9,830)
Income taxes
43,851
26,374
Profit (loss)
15,285
(36,205)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(5,995)
(10,059)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
21,281
(26,145)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Thousand yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended May 31,2021
ended May 31,2022
Profit (loss)
15,285
(36,205)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
-
(56)
Total other comprehensive income
-
(56)
Comprehensive income
15,285
(36,261)
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
21,281
(26,154)
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(5,995)
(10,107)
interests
Disclaimer
SHIKIGAKU Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.
02:22a SHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
05/26 SHIKIGAKU : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
05/23 SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending..
CI
04/15 SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 14, 2022, has closed with 150,..
CI
04/14 Tranche Update on SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 14, 202..
CI
04/14 SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 150,400 shares, for ¥199.88 millio..
CI
04/14 SHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04/14 SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Februa..
CI
04/14 SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/15 SHIKIGAKU : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
PU
Sales 2023
4 950 M
36,2 M
36,2 M
Net income 2023
200 M
1,46 M
1,46 M
Net cash 2023
2 496 M
18,3 M
18,3 M
P/E ratio 2023
30,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
5 951 M
43,5 M
43,5 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
EV / Sales 2024
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
215
Free-Float
42,2%
Chart SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
738,00 JPY
Average target price
1 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
89,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.