Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7049   JP3348200001

SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.

(7049)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
735.00 JPY   -0.41%
02:22aSHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
05/26SHIKIGAKU : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
05/23SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

June 30, 2022

Company name: SHIKIGAKU. Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 7049

URL: https://corp.shikigaku.jp/

Representative: Koudai Ando

President and Representative Director

Contact: Daisuke Sasaki

Executive Officer

Phone: 0368217560

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 14, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

1,102

30.6

49

(43.7)

33

(52.9)

20

(65.2)

(26)

-

May 31, 2021

844

98.1

88

-

71

-

59

-

21

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

Three months ended May 31, 2021:

¥

(36) million

[

-%]

¥

15 million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2022

(3.24)

-

May 31, 2021

2.84

2.69

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

3,556

2,519

60.0

February 28, 2022

4,089

2,731

57.8

(Reference) Equity: As of

May 31, 2022:

¥

2,133 million

As of

February 28, 2022:

¥

2,363 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 1st quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of

per share

parent

Million

Million

Million

Million

Million

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Yen

Full year

4,962

29.8

474

10.4

400

11.3

382

10.4

204

(9.1)

24.94

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended May 31, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

May 31, 2022:

8,268,900

shares

February 28, 2022:

8,196,900

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

May 31, 2022:

205,660

shares

February 28, 2022:

55,215

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

8,070,301

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021:

7,502,278

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of February 28,2022

As of May 31,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,625,498

1,756,236

Accounts receivable

306,926

360,691

Operational investment securities

118,400

316,703

Merchandise

17,565

15,550

Supplies

1,493

1,957

Other

181,993

274,470

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5,719)

(7,072)

Total current assets

3,246,158

2,718,537

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

98,036

95,604

Intangible assets

Goodwill

92,229

81,982

Other

128,136

150,893

Total intangible assets

220,366

232,875

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

270,487

268,670

Other

254,664

241,184

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(200)

(200)

Total investments and other assets

524,951

509,654

Total non-current assets

843,355

838,134

Total assets

4,089,513

3,556,672

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

19,677

6,373

Current portion of long-term borrowings

146,484

136,676

Income taxes payable

161,410

26,322

Provision for bonuses

3,910

24,300

Advances received

252,364

209,115

Other

528,280

513,991

Total current liabilities

1,112,126

916,778

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

238,350

113,587

Other

7,082

7,057

Total non-current liabilities

245,432

120,644

Total liabilities

1,357,559

1,037,422

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

866,284

869,308

Capital surplus

936,859

929,771

Retained earnings

591,311

565,165

Treasury shares

(41,754)

(241,693)

Total shareholders' equity

2,352,700

2,122,551

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

11,075

11,067

securities

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

11,075

11,067

Share acquisition rights

600

2,660

Non-controlling interests

367,577

382,970

Total net assets

2,731,954

2,519,249

Total liabilities and net assets

4,089,513

3,556,672

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Thousand yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended May 31,2021

ended May 31,2022

Net sales

844,063

1,102,373

Cost of sales

231,312

240,034

Gross profit

612,750

862,338

Selling, general and administrative expenses

541,123

828,569

Operating profit

71,627

33,768

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

1

Commission income

721

-

Subsidy income

990

1,140

Surrender value of insurance policies

-

2,910

Other

578

1,231

Total non-operating income

2,290

5,284

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,301

390

Share issuance costs

370

91

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

13,018

3,193

method

Amortization of restricted stock remuneration

-

14,497

Other

89

310

Total non-operating expenses

14,780

18,483

Ordinary profit

59,137

20,569

Extraordinary losses

Cancellation penalty

-

30,400

Total extraordinary losses

-

30,400

Profit (loss) before income taxes

59,137

(9,830)

Income taxes

43,851

26,374

Profit (loss)

15,285

(36,205)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(5,995)

(10,059)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

21,281

(26,145)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)

(Thousand yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended May 31,2021

ended May 31,2022

Profit (loss)

15,285

(36,205)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-

(56)

Total other comprehensive income

-

(56)

Comprehensive income

15,285

(36,261)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

21,281

(26,154)

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(5,995)

(10,107)

interests

Disclaimer

SHIKIGAKU Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.
02:22aSHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
05/26SHIKIGAKU : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
05/23SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending..
CI
04/15SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 14, 2022, has closed with 150,..
CI
04/14Tranche Update on SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 14, 202..
CI
04/14SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 150,400 shares, for ¥199.88 millio..
CI
04/14SHIKIGAKU : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
PU
04/14SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Februa..
CI
04/14SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/15SHIKIGAKU : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 4 950 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2023 200 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net cash 2023 2 496 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 951 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SHIKIGAKU. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 738,00 JPY
Average target price 1 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 89,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kodai Ando President & Representative Director
Osamu Hosokubo Independent Outside Director
Ryosuke Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Keisuke Kajiyama Director, Vice President & General Manager-Sales
Ryosuke Ikeura Director & Manager-Business Promotions Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIKIGAKU. CO., LTD.-55.19%44
FTI CONSULTING, INC.15.27%5 801
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-16.85%4 155
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-49.06%3 486
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED22.00%1 439
DITTO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED138.90%830