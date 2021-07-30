Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4099   JP3349600001

SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

(4099)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shikoku Chemicals : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY2022

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

for the 1st Quarter of the FY2022

April 1, 2021-June 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

Code number4099

Contents

Corporate Profile

･･･

3

Highlights of Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022

･･･

4

Financial Results Trend (consolidated and quarter)

･･･

5

Sales Trends by Region (consolidated and quarter)

･･･

6

Progress report (consolidated and quarter)

･･･

7

Assets / Liabilities, and a total equity (consolidated)

･･･

8

Sales and Profit by Business segments

･･･

910

Chemicals operations segment

･･･

1112

Housing Materials operations segment

･･･

1314

Sales / Operating Income Trend (consolidated)

･･･

15

2

Copyright © SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

www.shikoku.co.jp

Corporate Profile

▼Company overview

Company name

SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Incorporated

October 10, 1947

The Company was established in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture, as a producer of

carbon disulfide.

Lines of Business

Chemical operationsInorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Fine Chemicals

Housing Materials operationsInterior, Exterior Finishes and Paving Materials,

Exterior Products

R&D,Plant Facilities

1 R&D,7 Plants

Directory

Japan2 branches,7 sales offices OverseasU.S.A,China(Shanghai,Shenzhen),

Taiwan,Shingapore

Capital

6,867 million yen

Number of employees Consolidated 1,194 Non-Consolidated 618As of March 31, 2021

▼Share of stock

Issued Shares

55 million shares

Number of Shareholders 4,136As of March 31, 2021

▼SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Group Japan10 consolidated subsidiaries

Overseasone consolidated subsidiary and one unconsolidated subsidiary

SHIKOKU INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

SHIKOKU KEIZAI CORPORATION

Nippon Ryutan Kogyo Co., Ltd.

SHIKOKU KEIZAI KANTO CORPORATION

Shikoku Environmental Business Company

NIHON KOHKI CORPORATION

Shikoku Analytical Laboratories

SHIKOKU SYSTEM KOHBOH CORPORATION

SHIKOKU KOSAN CORPORATION

Shikoku Foods & Trading Company

Shikoku Foods & Insurance Service Co., Ltd.

3

Shikoku (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Unconsolided

Copyright © SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATIONwww.shikoku.co.jp

Highlights of Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022

Net sales Operating Income Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Exchange rate (USD) Exchange rate (EUR)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated cumulative 1Q

Increase

FY2021

FY2022

Changes

of amount

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

11,592

100.0%

12,869

100.0%

1,276

11.0%

1,262

10.9%

1,770

13.8%

508

40.3%

1,441

12.4%

1,975

15.3%

534

37.1%

946

8.2%

1,351

10.5%

405

42.8%

108

109

118

131

The exchange rates given above are average rates for the period from April to June.

4

Copyright © SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATIONwww.shikoku.co.jp

Financial Results Trend (consolidated and quarter)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income margin

Cost of sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating income

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION
02:11aSHIKOKU CHEMICALS : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY2022
PU
06/11Shikoku Chemicals Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on June 10, 2021, ha..
CI
06/10Tranche Update on Shikoku Chemicals Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announc..
CI
06/10Shikoku Chemicals Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 1,200,000 share..
CI
06/10Shikoku Chemicals Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
04/27SHIKOKU CHEMICALS : Financial Results for the FY2021
PU
04/27Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the..
CI
04/27Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Announces Earnings Guidance for the Full Year M..
CI
04/27Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31,..
CI
03/30SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 200 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2022 6 050 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 70 678 M 645 M 645 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 194
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 294,00 JPY
Average target price 1 650,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoto Tanaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Yoshioka Director, Manager-Research & Development
Makoto Hamazaki Director, Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Hiroshi Shibuya Independent Outside Director
Toshifumi Terada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION7.83%645
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%96 307
AIR LIQUIDE8.47%83 435
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.25.79%52 652
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.88.73%37 243
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.68%33 088