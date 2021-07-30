Shikoku Chemicals : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY2022
Financial Results
for the 1
st Quarter of the FY2022
（April 1, 2021-June 30, 2021 ）
July 30, 2021
Contents
Corporate Profile
･･･
3
Highlights of Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022
･･･
4
Financial Results Trend (consolidated and quarter)
･･･
5
Sales Trends by Region (consolidated and quarter)
･･･
6
Progress report (consolidated and quarter)
･･･
7
Assets / Liabilities, and a total equity (consolidated)
･･･
8
Sales and Profit by Business segments
･･･
9
～10
Chemicals operations segment
･･･
11
～12
Housing Materials operations segment
･･･
13
～14
Sales / Operating Income Trend (consolidated)
･･･
15
Corporate Profile
▼Company overview
■ Company name
SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION
■ Incorporated
October 10, 1947
The Company was established in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture, as a producer of
carbon disulfide.
■ Lines of Business
〔Chemical operations 〕Inorganic Chemicals, Organic Chemicals, Fine Chemicals
〔Housing Materials operations 〕Interior, Exterior Finishes and Paving Materials,
Exterior Products
■ R&D,Plant Facilities
1 R&D,7 Plants
■ Directory
〔Japan 〕2 branches,7 sales offices 〔Overseas 〕U.S.A,China(Shanghai,Shenzhen),
Taiwan,Shingapore
■ Capital
6,867 million yen
■ Number of employees Consolidated 1,194 Non-Consolidated 618 （As of March 31, 2021 ）
▼Share of stock
■ Issued Shares
55 million shares
■ Number of Shareholders 4,136 （As of March 31, 2021 ）
▼SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION Group
〔 Japan 〕 10 consolidated subsidiaries
〔Overseas 〕one consolidated subsidiary and one unconsolidated subsidiary
SHIKOKU INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SHIKOKU KEIZAI CORPORATION
Nippon Ryutan Kogyo Co., Ltd.
SHIKOKU KEIZAI KANTO CORPORATION
Shikoku Environmental Business Company
NIHON KOHKI CORPORATION
Shikoku Analytical Laboratories
SHIKOKU SYSTEM KOHBOH CORPORATION
SHIKOKU KOSAN CORPORATION
Shikoku Foods & Trading Company
Shikoku Foods & Insurance Service Co., Ltd.
3
Shikoku (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
（Unconsolided ）
Highlights of Financial Results for the 1Q of FY2022
Net sales Operating Income Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Exchange rate (USD) Exchange rate (EUR)
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated cumulative 1Q
Increase
FY2021
FY2022
Changes
of amount
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
11,592
100.0%
12,869
100.0%
1,276
11.0%
1,262
10.9%
1,770
13.8%
508
40.3%
1,441
12.4%
1,975
15.3%
534
37.1%
946
8.2%
1,351
10.5%
405
42.8%
108
109
118
131
The exchange rates given above are average rates for the period from April to June.
Financial Results Trend (consolidated and quarter)
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income margin
Cost of sales
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating income
