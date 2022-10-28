Shikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Announcement of FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending March 31, 2023（Japan GAAP）
October 28, 2022
Company name: Shikoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Manager of the Consolidated Accounting Team, Accounting & Finance Dept.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 11, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to September 30,
2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
2Q Fiscal 2022
402,122
48.8
10,559
781.0
17,364
1,165.6
8,988
956.0
2Q Fiscal 2021
270,241
(23.0)
1,198
(93.8)
1,372
(92.2)
851
(92.7)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
2Q Fiscal 2022:
¥
23,168 million
[
2,825.1%]
2Q Fiscal 2021:
¥
792 million
[
(92.4) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
2Q Fiscal 2022
43.69
-
2Q Fiscal 2021
4.14
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
shareholders'equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
2Q Fiscal 2022
1,579,822
335,355
21.1
Fiscal 2021
1,500,744
315,297
20.8
(Reference) Equity:
2Q Fiscal 2022:
¥
332,885 million
Fiscal 2021:
¥
312,892 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
Fiscal 2022
-
0.00
Fiscal 2022 (Forecast)
-
-
-
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2022 Ending March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2022
855,000
33.2
(45,000)
-
(30,000)
-
(25,000)
-
(121.00)
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
2Q Fiscal 2022:
207,528,202
shares
Fiscal 2021:
223,086,202
shares
2)
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
2Q Fiscal 2022:
1,784,618
shares
Fiscal 2021:
17,361,631
shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
2Q Fiscal 2022:
205,732,451
shares
2Q Fiscal 2021:
205,724,704
shares
(Note)
We have introduced the Board Benefit Trust, and the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes our shares held by the trust account relating to the Board Benefit Trust (155,334 shares (2Q Fiscal 2022), 177,034 shares (Fiscal 2021)). In addition, our shares held by the trust account are included in the total number of treasury shares which are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares. (167,734 shares (2Q Fiscal 2022), 180,805 shares (2Q Fiscal 2021))
・This document is exempt from quarterly review procedure based upon a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
・This document contains projections that were made based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. There is a possibility that diverse factors may cause actual performance, etc., to differ materially from the projections.
・Supplementary materials will be posted on our web site on October 28, 2022.
