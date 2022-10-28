Advanced search
    9507   JP3350800003

SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9507)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
670.00 JPY   -0.30%
02:13aShikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Announcement of FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
09/29Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities
RE
09/28Shikoku Electric Power Incorporated : S(Social)
PU
Shikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Announcement of FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

10/28/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending March 31, 2023Japan GAAP

October 28, 2022

Company name: Shikoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated

Listed on:

Prime Market of TSE

Securities Code: 9507

URL:

https://www.yonden.co.jp/

Representative:

Keisuke Nagai

Director and President

Contact:

Kouji Takigawa

Manager of the Consolidated Accounting Team, Accounting & Finance Dept.

E-mail:

ir@yonden.co.jp

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 11, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to September 30,

2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

2Q Fiscal 2022

402,122

48.8

10,559

781.0

17,364

1,165.6

8,988

956.0

2Q Fiscal 2021

270,241

(23.0)

1,198

(93.8)

1,372

(92.2)

851

(92.7)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

2Q Fiscal 2022:

¥

23,168 million

[

2,825.1%]

2Q Fiscal 2021:

¥

792 million

[

(92.4) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

2Q Fiscal 2022

43.69

-

2Q Fiscal 2021

4.14

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

shareholders'equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

2Q Fiscal 2022

1,579,822

335,355

21.1

Fiscal 2021

1,500,744

315,297

20.8

(Reference) Equity:

2Q Fiscal 2022:

¥

332,885 million

Fiscal 2021:

¥

312,892 million

― 1 ―

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2021

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

Fiscal 2022

-

0.00

Fiscal 2022 (Forecast)

-

-

-

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2022 Ending March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2022

855,000

33.2

(45,000)

-

(30,000)

-

(25,000)

-

(121.00)

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

2Q Fiscal 2022:

207,528,202

shares

Fiscal 2021:

223,086,202

shares

2)

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

2Q Fiscal 2022:

1,784,618

shares

Fiscal 2021:

17,361,631

shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

2Q Fiscal 2022:

205,732,451

shares

2Q Fiscal 2021:

205,724,704

shares

(Note)

We have introduced the Board Benefit Trust, and the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes our shares held by the trust account relating to the Board Benefit Trust (155,334 shares (2Q Fiscal 2022), 177,034 shares (Fiscal 2021)). In addition, our shares held by the trust account are included in the total number of treasury shares which are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares. (167,734 shares (2Q Fiscal 2022), 180,805 shares (2Q Fiscal 2021))

This document is exempt from quarterly review procedure based upon a certified public accountant or audit corporation.

This document contains projections that were made based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. There is a possibility that diverse factors may cause actual performance, etc., to differ materially from the projections.

Supplementary materials will be posted on our web site on October 28, 2022.

― 2 ―

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 1.Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

FY 2021

Second quarter of FY 2022

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of September 30, 2022)

Assets

Non-current assets

1,248,129

1,259,541

Plant and equipment, and intangible assets

965,863

970,204

Hydroelectric power production facilities

58,187

57,129

Thermal power production facilities

61,830

64,648

Nuclear power production facilities

189,206

182,015

Transmission facilities

115,821

116,625

Transformation facilities

80,967

82,026

Distribution facilities

201,656

202,843

Other non-current assets

97,808

96,282

Construction and retirement in progress

88,951

98,814

Special account related to nuclear power

41,136

38,970

decommissioning

Special account related to reprocessing of spent

30,297

30,848

nuclear fuel

Nuclear fuel

94,844

92,076

Loaded nuclear fuel

12,219

9,264

Nuclear fuel in processing

82,625

82,812

Investments and other assets

187,421

197,260

Long-term investments

52,741

55,104

Long-term investments in subsidiaries and

80,361

93,282

associates

Deferred tax assets

35,425

28,687

Retirement benefit asset

9,998

10,705

Other

9,773

10,329

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(878)

(849)

Current assets

252,614

320,280

Cash and deposits

72,978

116,825

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

79,322

84,994

assets

Lease receivables and investments in leases

15,701

16,120

Inventories

31,507

52,441

Other

53,976

50,809

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(872)

(910)

Total assets

1,500,744

1,579,822

― 3 ―

(Million yen)

FY 2021

Second quarter of FY 2022

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of September 30, 2022)

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

919,592

1,033,377

Bonds payable

349,990

386,991

Long-term loans payable

382,400

458,800

Retirement benefit liability

22,987

22,870

Asset retirement obligations

128,796

129,030

Other

35,417

35,684

Current liabilities

264,608

210,296

Current portion of non-current liabilities

97,394

76,088

Commercial papers

33,000

-

Notes and accounts payable - trade

45,752

43,024

Accrued taxes

5,813

9,986

Other

82,648

81,197

Reserves under special laws

1,246

793

Reserve for fluctuation in water levels

1,246

793

Total liabilities

1,185,447

1,244,467

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

305,753

311,664

Capital stock

145,551

145,551

Capital surplus

35,198

3,598

Retained earnings

166,683

165,884

Treasury shares

(41,680)

(3,369)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,139

21,221

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,345

578

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,516

11,151

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,362

8,903

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

915

587

Non-controlling interests

2,404

2,469

Total net assets

315,297

335,355

Total liabilities and net assets

1,500,744

1,579,822

― 4 ―

2.Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Million yen)

Second quarter of FY 2021

Second quarter of FY 2022

(April 1, 2021

(April 1, 2022

to September 30, 2021

to September 30, 2022

Operating revenue

270,241

402,122

Electric utility operating revenue

225,308

358,928

Other business operating revenue

44,933

43,193

Operating expenses

269,043

391,562

Electric utility operating expenses

229,003

353,481

Other business operating expenses

40,039

38,080

Cost of sales

33,832

31,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,207

6,629

Operating profit

1,198

10,559

Non-operating income

3,525

10,670

Dividend income

797

1,052

Interest income

302

331

Gain on sale of securities

274

914

Foreign exchange gains

822

6,954

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

852

875

method

Other

475

541

Non-operating expenses

3,352

3,865

Interest expenses

2,782

3,110

Loss on valuation of securities

288

269

Other

281

484

Ordinary profit

1,372

17,364

Provision or reversal of reserve for fluctuation in water

-

(452)

levels

Reversal of reserve for fluctuation in water levels

-

(452)

Profit before income taxes

1,372

17,816

Total income taxes

425

8,730

Profit

946

9,086

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

95

98

Profit attributable to owners of parent

851

8,988

― 5 ―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shikoku Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 819 B 5 616 M 5 616 M
Net income 2023 -17 275 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,00x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 128 B 876 M 876 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 074
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Shikoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 672,00 JPY
Average target price 940,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hayato Saeki President & Representative Director
Akira Chiba Chairman
Hisashi Shirai Director, Head-Information Systems & Accounting
Koichi Tamagawa Representative Director, VP & GM-Nuclear Power
Shoji Moriya Managing Director & GM-Sales Promotion
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-17.04%876
TENAGA NASIONAL-11.24%10 206
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-45.90%4 475
ENEVA S.A.-3.67%3 920
UNIPRO-43.76%1 499
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI2.16%1 356