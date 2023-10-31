Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. In the case that there is any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending March 31, 2024 (Japanese GAAP)

October 31, 2023

Company name:

Shikoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated

Listed on:

Prime Market of TSE

Securities code:

9507

URL:

https://www.yonden.co.jp/

Representative:

Keisuke Nagai

Director and President

Contact:

Kouji Takigawa

Manager of the Consolidated Accounting Team, Accounting & Finance Dept.

E-mail:

ir@yonden.co.jp

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 30, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to September 30,

2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

2Q

Fiscal 2023

400,857

(0.3)

65,450

519.8

64,611

272.1

48,771

442.6

2Q

Fiscal 2022

402,122

48.8

10,559

781.0

17,364

1,165.6

8,988

956.0

(Note) Comprehensive income:

2Q Fiscal 2023:

¥

53,432 million

[

130.6%]

2Q Fiscal 2022:

¥

23,168 million

[

2,825.1%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

2Q

Fiscal 2023

237.15

-

2Q

Fiscal 2022

43.69

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

shareholders'equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

2Q

Fiscal 20223

1,597,069

351,730

21.9

Fiscal 2022

1,612,025

298,312

18.3

(Reference) Equity: 2Q Fiscal 2023:

¥

349,141 million

Fiscal 2022:

¥

295,788 million

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2022

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal 2023

-

15.00

Fiscal 2023 (Forecast)

-

15.00

30.00

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2023 Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions yen

%

Millions yen

%

Millions yen

%

Millions yen

%

Yen

Fiscal 2023

832,000

(0.1)

56,500

-

58,000

-

41,000

-

199.00

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

2Q Fiscal 2023:

207,528,202

shares

Fiscal 2022:

207,528,202

shares

2)

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

2Q Fiscal 2023:

1,859,635

shares

Fiscal 2022:

1,880,571

shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

2Q Fiscal 2023:

205,656,654

shares

2Q Fiscal 2022:

205,732,451

shares

(Note)

We have introduced the Board Benefit Trust, and the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes our shares held by the trust account relating to the Board Benefit Trust (224,834 shares (2Q Fiscal 2023), 248,234 shares (Fiscal 2022)). In addition, our shares held by the trust account are included in the total number of treasury shares which are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares. (238,205 shares (2Q Fiscal 2023), 167,734 shares (2Q Fiscal 2022))

This document is exempt from quarterly review procedure based upon a certified public accountant or audit corporation.

This document contains projections that were made based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. There is a possibility that diverse factors may cause actual performance, etc., to differ materially from the projections.

Supplementary materials will be posted on our web site on October 31, 2023.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 1.Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY 2022

Second quarter of FY 2023

(As of March 31, 2023)

(As of September 30, 2023)

Assets

Non-current assets

1,287,917

1,281,589

Plant and equipment, and intangible assets

988,374

981,360

Hydroelectric power production facilities

57,136

57,612

Thermal power production facilities

61,909

153,394

Nuclear power production facilities

176,075

170,579

Transmission facilities

113,997

112,663

Transformation facilities

83,232

82,485

Distribution facilities

204,105

205,265

Other non-current assets

100,507

104,941

Construction and retirement in progress

118,715

22,270

Special account related to nuclear power

36,803

34,637

decommissioning

Special account related to reprocessing of spent

35,891

37,511

nuclear fuel

Nuclear fuel

89,735

88,960

Loaded nuclear fuel

6,568

11,139

Nuclear fuel in processing

83,166

77,821

Investments and other assets

209,807

211,267

Long-term investments

60,403

60,833

Long-term investments in subsidiaries and

91,565

96,778

associates

Deferred tax assets

37,343

32,374

Retirement benefit asset

10,382

11,067

Other

11,004

11,062

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(891)

(849)

Current assets

324,108

315,480

Cash and deposits

105,954

86,994

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

92,649

91,236

assets

Lease receivables and investments in leases

16,546

16,734

Inventories

59,974

49,418

Other

49,371

71,711

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(388)

(615)

Total assets

1,612,025

1,597,069

3

(Millions of yen)

FY 2022

Second quarter of FY 2023

(As of March 31, 2023)

(As of September 30, 2023)

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

1,059,216

1,063,135

Bonds payable

396,992

406,993

Long-term borrowings

463,700

467,400

Provision for loss on guarantees

8,384

-

Retirement benefit liability

21,711

21,519

Asset retirement obligations

130,494

130,994

Other

37,933

36,227

Current liabilities

254,096

181,480

Current portion of non-current liabilities

90,282

53,146

Notes and accounts payable - trade

61,910

36,803

Accrued taxes

7,851

16,189

Provision for loss on guarantees

152

-

Other

93,900

75,340

Reserves under special laws

400

722

Reserve for water shortage

400

722

Total liabilities

1,313,713

1,245,338

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

279,733

328,523

Share capital

145,551

145,551

Capital surplus

3,598

3,598

Retained earnings

134,023

182,795

Treasury shares

(3,440)

(3,421)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

16,054

20,618

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

125

500

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

8,395

8,920

Foreign currency translation adjustment

7,368

10,947

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

165

249

Non-controlling interests

2,524

2,588

Total net assets

298,312

351,730

Total liabilities and net assets

1,612,025

1,597,069

4

2.Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Second quarter of FY 2022

Second quarter of FY 2023

(April 1, 2022

(April 1, 2023

to September 30, 2022)

to September 30, 2023)

Operating revenue

402,122

400,857

Electric utility operating revenue

358,928

357,336

Other business operating revenue

43,193

43,521

Operating expenses

391,562

335,406

Electric utility operating expenses

353,481

298,944

Other business operating expenses

38,080

36,462

Cost of sales

31,451

30,266

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,629

6,196

Operating profit

10,559

65,450

Non-operating income

10,670

4,236

Dividend income

1,052

382

Interest income

331

394

Gain on sale of securities

914

76

Foreign exchange gains

6,954

1,564

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

875

1,242

method

Other

541

576

Non-operating expenses

3,865

5,075

Interest expenses

3,110

3,113

Loss on valuation of securities

269

3

Loss on valuation of shares subsidiaries

-

1,704

Other

484

254

Ordinary profit

17,364

64,611

Provision or reversal of reserve for water shortage

(452)

322

Provision of reserve for water shortage

-

322

Reversal of reserve for water shortage

(452)

-

Profit before income taxes

17,816

64,288

Income taxes

8,730

15,420

Profit

9,086

48,868

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

98

97

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,988

48,771

5

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Second quarter of FY 2022

Second quarter of FY 2023

(April 1, 2022

(April 1, 2023

to September 30, 2022)

to September 30, 2023)

Profit

9,086

48,868

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(704)

186

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

4,106

(111)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,704

3,091

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(324)

88

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

5,300

1,308

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

14,081

4,563

Comprehensive income

23,168

53,432

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

23,069

53,335

Non-controlling interests

98

97

6

3.Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Second quarter of FY 2022

Second quarter of FY 2023

(April 1, 2022

(April 1, 2023

to September 30, 2022)

to September 30, 2023)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

17,816

64,288

Depreciation

24,672

29,327

Decommissioning costs of nuclear power units

1,448

1,492

Amortization of special account related to nuclear

2,166

2,166

power decommissioning

Amortization of nuclear fuel

2,955

2,080

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

818

1,061

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(320)

(557)

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

9

184

Increase (decrease) in reserve for water shortage

(452)

322

Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(955)

(208)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(5,799)

1,377

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(20,793)

10,686

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(2,728)

(25,106)

Increase/decrease in consumption taxes

7,323

(4,192)

payable/consumption taxes refund receivable

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using

(875)

(1,242)

equity method

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on guarantees

-

(8,536)

Interest and dividend income

(1,383)

(777)

Interest expenses

3,110

3,113

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(2,697)

(25)

Other, net

(2,034)

(25,383)

Subtotal

22,279

50,073

Interest and dividends received

1,833

1,239

Interest paid

(2,846)

(3,132)

Income taxes refund (paid)

358

1,691

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

21,624

49,871

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of non-current assets

(34,737)

(41,641)

Proceeds from sale of non-current assets

1,172

296

Payments for asset retirement obligations

(327)

(83)

Investments and loan advances

(7,261)

(9,014)

Proceeds from divestments and collection of loans

4,082

4,476

receivable

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(37,069)

(45,967)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

89,500

22,500

Redemption of bonds

(52,500)

(52,500)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

84,900

15,000

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(29,900)

(8,500)

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

(33,000)

-

Purchase of treasury shares

(2)

(3)

Dividends paid

(3,096)

-

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(32)

(33)

Other, net

(18)

(18)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

55,849

(23,554)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

3,442

689

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

43,846

(18,960)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

72,928

105,904

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

116,775

86,944

7

