Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending March 31, 2024 (Japanese GAAP)
October 31, 2023
Company name:
Shikoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Listed on:
Prime Market of TSE
Securities code:
9507
URL:
https://www.yonden.co.jp/
Representative:
Keisuke Nagai
Director and President
Contact:
Kouji Takigawa
Manager of the Consolidated Accounting Team, Accounting & Finance Dept.
E-mail:
ir@yonden.co.jp
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 30, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to September 30,
2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
2Q
Fiscal 2023
400,857
(0.3)
65,450
519.8
64,611
272.1
48,771
442.6
2Q
Fiscal 2022
402,122
48.8
10,559
781.0
17,364
1,165.6
8,988
956.0
(Note) Comprehensive income:
2Q Fiscal 2023:
¥
53,432 million
[
130.6%]
2Q Fiscal 2022:
¥
23,168 million
[
2,825.1%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
2Q
Fiscal 2023
237.15
-
2Q
Fiscal 2022
43.69
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
shareholders'equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
2Q
Fiscal 20223
1,597,069
351,730
21.9
Fiscal 2022
1,612,025
298,312
18.3
(Reference) Equity: 2Q Fiscal 2023:
¥
349,141 million
Fiscal 2022:
¥
295,788 million
1
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2022
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal 2023
-
15.00
Fiscal 2023 (Forecast)
-
15.00
30.00
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal 2023 Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions yen
%
Millions yen
%
Millions yen
%
Millions yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2023
832,000
(0.1)
56,500
-
58,000
-
41,000
-
199.00
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
2Q Fiscal 2023:
207,528,202
shares
Fiscal 2022:
207,528,202
shares
2)
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
2Q Fiscal 2023:
1,859,635
shares
Fiscal 2022:
1,880,571
shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
2Q Fiscal 2023:
205,656,654
shares
2Q Fiscal 2022:
205,732,451
shares
(Note)
We have introduced the Board Benefit Trust, and the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes our shares held by the trust account relating to the Board Benefit Trust (224,834 shares (2Q Fiscal 2023), 248,234 shares (Fiscal 2022)). In addition, our shares held by the trust account are included in the total number of treasury shares which are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares. (238,205 shares (2Q Fiscal 2023), 167,734 shares (2Q Fiscal 2022))
・This document is exempt from quarterly review procedure based upon a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
・This document contains projections that were made based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. There is a possibility that diverse factors may cause actual performance, etc., to differ materially from the projections.
・Supplementary materials will be posted on our web site on October 31, 2023.
2
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 1.Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY 2022
Second quarter of FY 2023
(As of March 31, 2023)
(As of September 30, 2023)
Assets
Non-current assets
1,287,917
1,281,589
Plant and equipment, and intangible assets
988,374
981,360
Hydroelectric power production facilities
57,136
57,612
Thermal power production facilities
61,909
153,394
Nuclear power production facilities
176,075
170,579
Transmission facilities
113,997
112,663
Transformation facilities
83,232
82,485
Distribution facilities
204,105
205,265
Other non-current assets
100,507
104,941
Construction and retirement in progress
118,715
22,270
Special account related to nuclear power
36,803
34,637
decommissioning
Special account related to reprocessing of spent
35,891
37,511
nuclear fuel
Nuclear fuel
89,735
88,960
Loaded nuclear fuel
6,568
11,139
Nuclear fuel in processing
83,166
77,821
Investments and other assets
209,807
211,267
Long-term investments
60,403
60,833
Long-term investments in subsidiaries and
91,565
96,778
associates
Deferred tax assets
37,343
32,374
Retirement benefit asset
10,382
11,067
Other
11,004
11,062
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(891)
(849)
Current assets
324,108
315,480
Cash and deposits
105,954
86,994
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
92,649
91,236
assets
Lease receivables and investments in leases
16,546
16,734
Inventories
59,974
49,418
Other
49,371
71,711
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(388)
(615)
Total assets
1,612,025
1,597,069
3
(Millions of yen)
FY 2022
Second quarter of FY 2023
(As of March 31, 2023)
(As of September 30, 2023)
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
1,059,216
1,063,135
Bonds payable
396,992
406,993
Long-term borrowings
463,700
467,400
Provision for loss on guarantees
8,384
-
Retirement benefit liability
21,711
21,519
Asset retirement obligations
130,494
130,994
Other
37,933
36,227
Current liabilities
254,096
181,480
Current portion of non-current liabilities
90,282
53,146
Notes and accounts payable - trade
61,910
36,803
Accrued taxes
7,851
16,189
Provision for loss on guarantees
152
-
Other
93,900
75,340
Reserves under special laws
400
722
Reserve for water shortage
400
722
Total liabilities
1,313,713
1,245,338
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
279,733
328,523
Share capital
145,551
145,551
Capital surplus
3,598
3,598
Retained earnings
134,023
182,795
Treasury shares
(3,440)
(3,421)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,054
20,618
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
125
500
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
8,395
8,920
Foreign currency translation adjustment
7,368
10,947
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
165
249
Non-controlling interests
2,524
2,588
Total net assets
298,312
351,730
Total liabilities and net assets
1,612,025
1,597,069
4
2.Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Second quarter of FY 2022
Second quarter of FY 2023
(April 1, 2022
(April 1, 2023
to September 30, 2022)
to September 30, 2023)
Operating revenue
402,122
400,857
Electric utility operating revenue
358,928
357,336
Other business operating revenue
43,193
43,521
Operating expenses
391,562
335,406
Electric utility operating expenses
353,481
298,944
Other business operating expenses
38,080
36,462
Cost of sales
31,451
30,266
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,629
6,196
Operating profit
10,559
65,450
Non-operating income
10,670
4,236
Dividend income
1,052
382
Interest income
331
394
Gain on sale of securities
914
76
Foreign exchange gains
6,954
1,564
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
875
1,242
method
Other
541
576
Non-operating expenses
3,865
5,075
Interest expenses
3,110
3,113
Loss on valuation of securities
269
3
Loss on valuation of shares subsidiaries
-
1,704
Other
484
254
Ordinary profit
17,364
64,611
Provision or reversal of reserve for water shortage
(452)
322
Provision of reserve for water shortage
-
322
Reversal of reserve for water shortage
(452)
-
Profit before income taxes
17,816
64,288
Income taxes
8,730
15,420
Profit
9,086
48,868
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
98
97
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,988
48,771
5
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Second quarter of FY 2022
Second quarter of FY 2023
(April 1, 2022
(April 1, 2023
to September 30, 2022)
to September 30, 2023)
Profit
9,086
48,868
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(704)
186
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
4,106
(111)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,704
3,091
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(324)
88
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
5,300
1,308
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
14,081
4,563
Comprehensive income
23,168
53,432
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
23,069
53,335
Non-controlling interests
98
97
6
3.Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Second quarter of FY 2022
Second quarter of FY 2023
(April 1, 2022
(April 1, 2023
to September 30, 2022)
to September 30, 2023)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
17,816
64,288
Depreciation
24,672
29,327
Decommissioning costs of nuclear power units
1,448
1,492
Amortization of special account related to nuclear
2,166
2,166
power decommissioning
Amortization of nuclear fuel
2,955
2,080
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
818
1,061
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(320)
(557)
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
9
184
Increase (decrease) in reserve for water shortage
(452)
322
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
(955)
(208)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(5,799)
1,377
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(20,793)
10,686
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(2,728)
(25,106)
Increase/decrease in consumption taxes
7,323
(4,192)
payable/consumption taxes refund receivable
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using
(875)
(1,242)
equity method
Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on guarantees
-
(8,536)
Interest and dividend income
(1,383)
(777)
Interest expenses
3,110
3,113
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(2,697)
(25)
Other, net
(2,034)
(25,383)
Subtotal
22,279
50,073
Interest and dividends received
1,833
1,239
Interest paid
(2,846)
(3,132)
Income taxes refund (paid)
358
1,691
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
21,624
49,871
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of non-current assets
(34,737)
(41,641)
Proceeds from sale of non-current assets
1,172
296
Payments for asset retirement obligations
(327)
(83)
Investments and loan advances
(7,261)
(9,014)
Proceeds from divestments and collection of loans
4,082
4,476
receivable
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(37,069)
(45,967)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
89,500
22,500
Redemption of bonds
(52,500)
(52,500)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
84,900
15,000
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(29,900)
(8,500)
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
(33,000)
-
Purchase of treasury shares
(2)
(3)
Dividends paid
(3,096)
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(32)
(33)
Other, net
(18)
(18)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
55,849
(23,554)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
3,442
689
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
43,846
(18,960)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
72,928
105,904
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
116,775
86,944
7
