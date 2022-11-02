Advanced search
    9507   JP3350800003

SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9507)
2022-11-02
712.00 JPY   -0.56%
01:10aShikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Equity Participation in Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam
PU
10/28Shikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Announcement of FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
10/28Shikoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Shikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Equity Participation in Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam

11/02/2022 | 01:10am EDT
November 2nd, 2022

Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Equity Participation in Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project

in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam

We, Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Shikoku Electric"), are pleased to announce that we decided to participate in a solar photovoltaic power generation project which is owned by TTVN*1 and B.Grimm*2 in Phu Yen Province, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam ("Vietnam"). We signed share purchase agreement with TTVN for acquiring a part of their interest of this project on November 1st, 2022. This is the first renewable IPP project in Vietnam for us.

This project has been generating power with a capacity of 214MW since 2019 in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam, supplying electricity to Vietnam Electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement until 2039. We will support this project to further improve its stable and effective operation.

We are further expanding our international business including renewable power projects.

*1 Truong Thanh Vietnam Group JSC, a renewable energy and real estate company in Vietnam *2 B.Grimm Power PCL, an energy company in Thailand

[Annex] Project overview of the solar photovoltaic power generation project in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam

[Annex]

Project Overview

Project Name

Phu Yen Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project

Project Company

Phu Yen TTP Joint Stock Company

Location

Phu Yen Province, Vietnam

Capacity

214MW (Our net capacity: 32MW)

Shikoku Electric

15

%

Equity Participants

B.Grimm

80

%

TTVN

5 %

Offtaker

Vietnam Electricity (EVN)

COD

2019

Location

Hanoi

Project Site

(Phu Yen)

Ho Chi Minh City

Disclaimer

Shikoku Electric Power Company Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
