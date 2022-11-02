Shikoku Electric Power Incorporated : Equity Participation in Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam

November 2nd, 2022

Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Equity Participation in Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation Project

in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam

We, Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ("Shikoku Electric"), are pleased to announce that we decided to participate in a solar photovoltaic power generation project which is owned by TTVN*1 and B.Grimm*2 in Phu Yen Province, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam ("Vietnam"). We signed share purchase agreement with TTVN for acquiring a part of their interest of this project on November 1st, 2022. This is the first renewable IPP project in Vietnam for us.

This project has been generating power with a capacity of 214MW since 2019 in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam, supplying electricity to Vietnam Electricity under a long-term power purchase agreement until 2039. We will support this project to further improve its stable and effective operation.

We are further expanding our international business including renewable power projects.

*1 Truong Thanh Vietnam Group JSC, a renewable energy and real estate company in Vietnam *2 B.Grimm Power PCL, an energy company in Thailand

[Annex] Project overview of the solar photovoltaic power generation project in Phu Yen Province, Vietnam