Shiloh Industries : completes the acquisition of two manufacturing plants from Benteler Automotive

We are pleased to announce the purchase of two Benteler Automotive stamping plants - in Goshen, Indiana and Kalamazoo, Michigan. The plants offer a broad range of process and material capabilities in the manufacturing of diversified chassis components and feature high-quality and modern hot-formed steel stamping and precision laser-cutting processes. This acquisition strengthens and expands Shiloh's position as a global manufacturer of lightweight structural components for the automotive industry.

Thu, October 7, 2021