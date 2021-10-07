Shiloh Industries : completes the acquisition of two manufacturing plants from Benteler Automotive

We are pleased to announce the purchase of two Benteler Automotive stamping plants - in Goshen, Indiana and Kalamazoo, Michigan. The plants offer a broad range of process and material capabilities in the manufacturing of diversified chassis components and feature high-quality and modern hot-formed steel stamping and precision laser-cutting processes. This acquisition strengthens and expands Shiloh's position as a global manufacturer of lightweight structural components for the automotive industry.
Thu, October 7, 2021
Disclaimer
Shiloh Industries Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 18:06:09 UTC.