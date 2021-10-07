Log in
    SHLOQ   US8245431023

SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SHLOQ)
  Report
Shiloh Industries : completes the acquisition of two manufacturing plants from Benteler Automotive

10/07/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
We are pleased to announce the purchase of two Benteler Automotive stamping plants - in Goshen, Indiana and Kalamazoo, Michigan. The plants offer a broad range of process and material capabilities in the manufacturing of diversified chassis components and feature high-quality and modern hot-formed steel stamping and precision laser-cutting processes. This acquisition strengthens and expands Shiloh's position as a global manufacturer of lightweight structural components for the automotive industry.

Thu, October 7, 2021

Disclaimer

Shiloh Industries Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 18:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 055 M - -
Net income 2019 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,18 M 2,18 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Brad E. Tolley President
Curtis E. Moll Chairman
Tom Luttrell SVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Dieter Kaesgen Independent Director
Robert J. King Independent Director