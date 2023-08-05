Shilp Gravures Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 211.88 million compared to INR 222.23 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 237.71 million compared to INR 223.54 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 38.6 million compared to INR 8.37 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.28 compared to INR 1.36 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.28 compared to INR 1.36 a year ago.

