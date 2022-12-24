Shilpa Medicare : Spurt in Volume

Shilpa Medicare Limited
24 December 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 051
Dear Sir/Madam,
Stock Code: NSE: SHILPAMED
Sub: Clarification on increase in volume of securities
Ref: Your letter bearing Ref. No: NSE/CM/Surveillance/12654
With reference to the above, we hereby confirm that the Company has been making prompt disclosures of events or information that have a bearing on the operation /performance of the Company which includes all price sensitive information etc. within the stipulated timelines as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations 2015.
To the best of Company's knowledge, currently there is no such information or event which is price sensitive, which the Company needs to disseminate investors for their information.
We further request you to note that since the shares of the Company are freely traded on the Stock Exchanges, the Company will not be in the position to comment on the movement in volume of shares/share price of the Company. This is for your record and information.
Yours Faithfully,
For SHILPA MEDICARE LIMITED
Ritu Tiwary
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer