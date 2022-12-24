Shilpa Medicare : Spurt in Volume

Shilpa Medicare Limited

Corporate & Admin Office:

"Shilpa House", # 12-6-214/A-1, Hyderabad Road, Raichur - 584 135, Karnataka, India

Tel: +91-8532-238704, Fax: +91-8532-238876

Email: info@vbshilpa.com, Web: www.vbshilpa.com

CIN: L85110KA1987PLC008739

24 December 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Stock Code: NSE: SHILPAMED

Sub: Clarification on increase in volume of securities

Ref: Your letter bearing Ref. No: NSE/CM/Surveillance/12654

With reference to the above, we hereby confirm that the Company has been making prompt disclosures of events or information that have a bearing on the operation /performance of the Company which includes all price sensitive information etc. within the stipulated timelines as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations 2015.

To the best of Company's knowledge, currently there is no such information or event which is price sensitive, which the Company needs to disseminate investors for their information.

We further request you to note that since the shares of the Company are freely traded on the Stock Exchanges, the Company will not be in the position to comment on the movement in volume of shares/share price of the Company. This is for your record and information.

Yours Faithfully,

For SHILPA MEDICARE LIMITED

Ritu Tiwary

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer