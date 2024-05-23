Consolidated Results for
FY 2023
SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.
MAY 2024
Contents
Ⅰ ．Summary of Operating of the
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 ・・・ 4P
Ⅱ．Forecast [Consolidated]
・・・17P
Ⅲ．Shareholder Returns
・・・21P
-2-
Ⅰ ． Summary of Operating of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
-３-
Summary of Operating of the FY 2023
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating
Income
Ordinary Income
Net income Attributable to owners of the parent
FY 2023
Comparison with
previous year (%)
３５，９１０
-５.2％
４３０
ー
１，０１８
ー
１，０３０
ー
FY 2022
３７，８８６
-２，１８４
-１，７００
-５，６４４
Exchange rate (JPY)
FY 2023
FY 2022
１５１．４１
１３３．５３
Exchange rate at the end of the
USD/JPY
period (Upper level)
１４２．７１
１３４．８０
Average exchange rate used for
translation of sales (Lower level)
EUR/JPY
１６３．２４
１４５．７２
１５５．００
１４０．４５
-4-
Highlights
From the financial results presentation materials
【Flat knitting machines 】
・In the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, capital investments for domestic demand had been sluggish due to the slow pace of economic recovery but it should be noted that a new investment in the SWG-XR WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines by a major Hong Kong-based client and sales of such blue-chip products as the N.SVR to Southeast Asia increased.・In Bangladesh, capital investments stagnated and sales volumes declined due to delays in opening letters of credit, which was in turn caused by the impact of the political situation and shortages of foreign currency.
・In the Italian market, sales of WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines increased due to capital investments carried out in connection with in-house product development work undertaken by famous brands but sales of flat knitting machines overall went down.
・In the Turkish market, sales declined on a year-on-year basis due to domestic inflation, an economic slowdown affecting the Euro zone, a warm winter, and other factors.
・Sales of WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines and other products expanded due to capital investments for improving productivity and upgrading-driven demand.
- Design systems 】
・The number of license agreements for the APEXFiz, a subscription service for the SDS-ONE APEX series, increased primarily among major European, American, and Japanese apparel brands.
・Sales of the P-CAM, an automatic cutting machine, increased primarily in Japan.
【Globe knitting machines】
・Sales decreased due to sluggish capital investments by major domestic and overseas users.
Profitability
・As a result of endeavoring to curtail selling, general, and administrative expenses by improving the gross profit margin, operating income reached 430 million yen, placing the company back in the black. (The gross profit margin from sales improved by 4.3 percentage points to 40.9% compared to the same time last year.)
-5-
Sales Composition by Segment [Consolidated]
Other
¥6,112 million
（17.0％）
Glove and Sock
Knitting Machines
¥447 million
（1.2％）
Flat Knitting
Machines
Total
35,910
Million yen
¥25,884 million
（72.1%）
Design System
¥3,466 million
（9.7%）
() is the sales composition ratio.
-6-
Sales and Operating Income Composition by Segment
Net Sales
Comparison with
Operating
Comparison with
(Millions of yen)
previous year (%)
income
previous year (%)
Flat Knitting
25,884
-5.5
4,421
+64.1
Machine
Design System
3,466
-2.0
860
+11.3
Glove and Sock
447
-51.1
60
-39.3
Knitting Machines
Other
6,112
+1.2
1,317
+29.9
Corporate
-6,230
elimination
Total
35,910
-5.2
430
―
-7-
Flat Knitting Machines Segment
WHOLEGARMENT Flat Knitting Machine
・SWG-XR and MACH2XS sterically knitting the whole wear ・Realizing environment-friendly manufacturing
・Additionally, covering small-type merchandise such as manufacturing of small fashion goods and masks
Computerized Flat Knitting Machine
・Making wear by knitting the fabric for each part, sewing and linking ・SRY, N.SIR, and N.SVR SP adding value to knitting fabric
・N.SSR used to manufacture the volume zone for Asia
WHOLEGARMENT sales ratio recovered to 28% (25% in the same period last year)
(Millions of yen)
Developments in net sales of flat knitting machines and ratio of WHOLEGARMENT
Flat Knitting Machine
Ratio of WHOLEGARMENT
60,000
60%
50,000
50%
40,000
40%
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
27,39525,884
22,877
20,692
15,547
30%
20%
10%
0%
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
-8-
Design systems Segment
3D Design system SDS-ONE APEX4
・Installing software specializing in the programming of knitting machines and pattern CAD, as well as textile design, including flat knitting, fabric, print, and circular knitting and simulation
P-CAM Cutting Machines
・Providing the automated cutting machine, as well as the spreading, labeling, and pick-up equipment, to save manpower in the processes before and after fabric cutting. Penetration is sought into a variety of industries that include apparel, automobiles, and industrial materials as Shima Cutting Solutions.
Design Software 「APEXFiz」
・Subscription software of Design System
・The software can be downloaded to PCs and makes it possible to create designs anytime and anywhere.
The ratio of P-CAM to net sales increased to approximately 55%.
(47% in the same period last year)
Developments in net sales of Design Systems and ratio of P-CAM
(Millions of yen)
Design System Segment
Ratio of P-CAM
5,000
80%
4,000
3,611
3,538
3,466
70%
2,869
60%
3,000
2,508
50%
2,000
40%
30%
1,000
20%
10%
0
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
0%
-9-
Sales by Region [Consolidated]
Europe
Asia
¥7.9
¥16.9
Japan
billion
¥6.8
（22%）
billion
billion
（48%）
¥2.2
（19%）
billion
（6%）
Middle East
Total ¥35.9 billion
（ ）is the composition ratio.
Other areas
¥1.8
billion
（5%）
-10-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 01:52:07 UTC.