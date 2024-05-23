Consolidated Results for

FY 2023

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.

MAY 2024

Contents

Summary of Operating of the

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 ・・・ 4P

Forecast [Consolidated]

・・・17P

Shareholder Returns

・・・21P

Summary of Operating of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Summary of Operating of the FY 2023

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary Income

Net income Attributable to owners of the parent

FY 2023

Comparison with

previous year (%)

３５，９１０

-.2

４３０

１，０１８

１，０３０

FY 2022

３７，８８６

-２，１８４

-１，７００

-５，６４４

Exchange rate (JPY)

FY 2023

FY 2022

１５１．４１

１３３．５３

Exchange rate at the end of the

USD/JPY

period (Upper level)

１４２．７１

１３４．８０

Average exchange rate used for

translation of sales (Lower level)

EUR/JPY

１６３．２４

１４５．７２

１５５．００

１４０．４５

Highlights

From the financial results presentation materials

Flat knitting machines

In the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, capital investments for domestic demand had been sluggish due to the slow pace of economic recovery but it should be noted that a new investment in the SWG-XR WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines by a major Hong Kong-based client and sales of such blue-chip products as the N.SVR to Southeast Asia increased.

In Bangladesh, capital investments stagnated and sales volumes declined due to delays in opening letters of credit, which was in turn caused by the impact of the political situation and shortages of foreign currency.

In the Italian market, sales of WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines increased due to capital investments carried out in connection with in-house product development work undertaken by famous brands but sales of flat knitting machines overall went down.

In the Turkish market, sales declined on a year-on-year basis due to domestic inflation, an economic slowdown affecting the Euro zone, a warm winter, and other factors.

Sales of WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines and other products expanded due to capital investments for improving productivity and upgrading-driven demand.

  • Design systems

The number of license agreements for the APEXFiz, a subscription service for the SDS-ONE APEX series, increased primarily among major European, American, and Japanese apparel brands.

Sales of the P-CAM, an automatic cutting machine, increased primarily in Japan.

Globe knitting machines

Sales decreased due to sluggish capital investments by major domestic and overseas users.

Profitability

As a result of endeavoring to curtail selling, general, and administrative expenses by improving the gross profit margin, operating income reached 430 million yen, placing the company back in the black. (The gross profit margin from sales improved by 4.3 percentage points to 40.9% compared to the same time last year.)

Sales Composition by Segment [Consolidated]

Other

¥6,112 million

17.0％）

Glove and Sock

Knitting Machines

¥447 million

1.2％）

Flat Knitting

Machines

Total

35,910

Million yen

¥25,884 million

72.1%

Design System

¥3,466 million

9.7%

() is the sales composition ratio.

Sales and Operating Income Composition by Segment

Net Sales

Comparison with

Operating

Comparison with

(Millions of yen)

previous year (%)

income

previous year (%)

Flat Knitting

25,884

-5.5

4,421

+64.1

Machine

Design System

3,466

-2.0

860

+11.3

Glove and Sock

447

-51.1

60

-39.3

Knitting Machines

Other

6,112

+1.2

1,317

+29.9

Corporate

-6,230

elimination

Total

35,910

-5.2

430

Flat Knitting Machines Segment

WHOLEGARMENT Flat Knitting Machine

SWG-XR and MACH2XS sterically knitting the whole wear Realizing environment-friendly manufacturing

Additionally, covering small-type merchandise such as manufacturing of small fashion goods and masks

Computerized Flat Knitting Machine

Making wear by knitting the fabric for each part, sewing and linking SRY, N.SIR, and N.SVR SP adding value to knitting fabric

N.SSR used to manufacture the volume zone for Asia

WHOLEGARMENT sales ratio recovered to 28% (25% in the same period last year)

(Millions of yen)

Developments in net sales of flat knitting machines and ratio of WHOLEGARMENT

Flat Knitting Machine

Ratio of WHOLEGARMENT

60,000

60%

50,000

50%

40,000

40%

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

27,39525,884

22,877

20,692

15,547

30%

20%

10%

0%

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Design systems Segment

3D Design system SDS-ONE APEX4

Installing software specializing in the programming of knitting machines and pattern CAD, as well as textile design, including flat knitting, fabric, print, and circular knitting and simulation

P-CAM Cutting Machines

Providing the automated cutting machine, as well as the spreading, labeling, and pick-up equipment, to save manpower in the processes before and after fabric cutting. Penetration is sought into a variety of industries that include apparel, automobiles, and industrial materials as Shima Cutting Solutions.

Design Software APEXFiz

Subscription software of Design System

The software can be downloaded to PCs and makes it possible to create designs anytime and anywhere.

The ratio of P-CAM to net sales increased to approximately 55%.

(47% in the same period last year)

Developments in net sales of Design Systems and ratio of P-CAM

(Millions of yen)

Design System Segment

Ratio of P-CAM

5,000

80%

4,000

3,611

3,538

3,466

70%

2,869

60%

3,000

2,508

50%

2,000

40%

30%

1,000

20%

10%

0

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

0%

Sales by Region [Consolidated]

Europe

Asia

¥7.9

¥16.9

Japan

billion

¥6.8

22%

billion

billion

48%

¥2.2

19%

billion

6%

Middle East

Total ¥35.9 billion

( ) is the composition ratio.

Other areas

¥1.8

billion

5%

