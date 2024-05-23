From the financial results presentation materials

【Flat knitting machines 】

・In the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, capital investments for domestic demand had been sluggish due to the slow pace of economic recovery but it should be noted that a new investment in the SWG-XR WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines by a major Hong Kong-based client and sales of such blue-chip products as the N.SVR to Southeast Asia increased.

In Bangladesh, capital investments stagnated and sales volumes declined due to delays in opening letters of credit, which was in turn caused by the impact of the political situation and shortages of foreign currency.

・In the Italian market, sales of WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines increased due to capital investments carried out in connection with in-house product development work undertaken by famous brands but sales of flat knitting machines overall went down.

・In the Turkish market, sales declined on a year-on-year basis due to domestic inflation, an economic slowdown affecting the Euro zone, a warm winter, and other factors.

・Sales of WHOLEGARMENT flat knitting machines and other products expanded due to capital investments for improving productivity and upgrading-driven demand.

Design systems 】

・The number of license agreements for the APEXFiz, a subscription service for the SDS-ONE APEX series, increased primarily among major European, American, and Japanese apparel brands.

・Sales of the P-CAM, an automatic cutting machine, increased primarily in Japan.

【Globe knitting machines】

・Sales decreased due to sluggish capital investments by major domestic and overseas users.

Profitability

・As a result of endeavoring to curtail selling, general, and administrative expenses by improving the gross profit margin, operating income reached 430 million yen, placing the company back in the black. (The gross profit margin from sales improved by 4.3 percentage points to 40.9% compared to the same time last year.)