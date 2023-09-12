SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of flat knitting equipment, design systems, gloves and socks knitting equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Flat Knitting Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of computer flat knitting equipment and semi jacquard flat knitting equipment. The Design Systems Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of computer design systems, as well as apparel computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems. The Gloves and Socks Knitting Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of seamless gloves and socks knitting equipment. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of textile materials, the planning, manufacture and sale of textile products, the operation of hotels, the manufacture and sale of knitting equipment and design system parts, as well as the repair and maintenance business.