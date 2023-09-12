Shima Seiki Mfg : Financial Results for 1st Quarter FY2023
Today at 03:20 am
Financial Results for 1st Quarter
FY2023
SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.
August, 2023
Summary of Operating Results for 1Q of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(Terms: Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating
income
Ordinary
income
Net income
attributable to owners of the parent
FY2023
FY2022
1Q
1Q
１１，６９５
９，２５２
６９５
（７1２）
９１８
（５１６）
７４０
（６８６）
FY2022
３７，８８６
（２，１８４）
（１，７００）
（５，６４４）
Exchange rate
FY2023
FY2022
1Q
1Q
144.99
136.68
Exchange rate at the end of the
USD/JPY
period (upper row)
135.74
128.58
Average exchange rate for
translation of sales (lower row)
EUR/JPY
157.60
142.67
147.71
137.30
-1-
Sales Composition by Segment 〔Consolidated〕(FY 2023 1Q)
Other
1,688 million
（14.4％）
Glove and Sock
Flat Knitting
Knitting Machines
Machines
46 million
（0.4％）
Total
11,695Million yen
9,097 million
（77.8%）
Design System
862 million （7.4%）
() is the sales composition ratio.
-2-
Sales and Operating Income Composition by Segment (FY 2023 1Q)
(Terms: million yen)
Net Sales
Comparison with
Operating
Comparison with
previous year (%)
income
previous year (%)
Flat Knitting
9,097
+31.7%
1,438
+159.1%
Machine
Design System
862
+28.1%
229
+84.6%
Glove and Sock
46
-79.1%
2
―
Knitting Machines
Other
1,688
+16.3%
529
+104.2%
Corporate
（1,505）
elimination
Total
11,695
+26.4%
695
―
-3-
Sales by Region 〔Consolidated〕 (FY 2023 1Q)
Europe
Asia
2.3
6.0
Japan
billion yen
1.7
（20％）
billion yen
billion yen
（52％）
1billion yen
（15％）
（9％）
Middle East
Total
11.6
billion yen
()is the composition ratio.
Other areas
0.4
billion yen
（4％）
-4-
SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of flat knitting equipment, design systems, gloves and socks knitting equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Flat Knitting Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of computer flat knitting equipment and semi jacquard flat knitting equipment. The Design Systems Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of computer design systems, as well as apparel computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems. The Gloves and Socks Knitting Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of seamless gloves and socks knitting equipment. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of textile materials, the planning, manufacture and sale of textile products, the operation of hotels, the manufacture and sale of knitting equipment and design system parts, as well as the repair and maintenance business.