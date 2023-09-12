Financial Results for 1st Quarter

FY2023

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.

August, 2023

Summary of Operating Results for 1Q of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(Terms: Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

income

Ordinary

income

Net income

attributable to owners of the parent

FY2023

FY2022

1Q

1Q

１１，６９５

９，２５２

６９５

（７1２）

９１８

（５１６）

７４０

（６８６）

FY2022

３７，８８６

（２，１８４）

（１，７００）

（５，６４４）

Exchange rate

FY2023

FY2022

1Q

1Q

144.99

136.68

Exchange rate at the end of the

USD/JPY

period (upper row)

135.74

128.58

Average exchange rate for

translation of sales (lower row)

EUR/JPY

157.60

142.67

147.71

137.30

-1-

Sales Composition by Segment Consolidated(FY 2023 1Q)

Other

1,688 million

14.4％）

Glove and Sock

Flat Knitting

Knitting Machines

Machines

46 million

0.4％）

Total

11,695Million yen

9,097 million

77.8%

Design System

862 million 7.4%

() is the sales composition ratio.

-2-

Sales and Operating Income Composition by Segment (FY 2023 1Q)

(Terms: million yen)

Net Sales

Comparison with

Operating

Comparison with

previous year (%)

income

previous year (%)

Flat Knitting

9,097

+31.7%

1,438

+159.1%

Machine

Design System

862

+28.1%

229

+84.6%

Glove and Sock

46

-79.1%

2

Knitting Machines

Other

1,688

+16.3%

529

+104.2%

Corporate

1,505

elimination

Total

11,695

+26.4%

695

-3-

Sales by Region Consolidated (FY 2023 1Q)

Europe

Asia

2.3

6.0

Japan

billion yen

1.7

20％）

billion yen

billion yen

52％）

1billion yen

15％）

9％）

Middle East

Total

11.6

billion yen

()is the composition ratio.

Other areas

0.4

billion yen

4％）

-4-

