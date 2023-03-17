Advanced search
    6222   JP3356500003

SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.

(6222)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
1791.00 JPY   -0.33%
04:56aShima Seiki Mfg : Financial Results for 3rd Quarter FY2022
PU
01/31Shima Seiki Mfg : Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Shima Seiki Mfg : Integrated Report 2022 Financial Section
PU
Shima Seiki Mfg : Financial Results for 3rd Quarter FY2022

03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT
Financial Results for 3rd Quarter

FY2022

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.

March 2023

Summary of Operating Results for 3rd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Terms: Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary

Income

Net income

Attributable to owners

of the parent

FY 2022

FY 2021

3Q

3Q

２６，８４７

２２，５０６

△６４４

△２，９９４

△４０５

△２，３１７

△１，０５８

△２，６３６

FY 2021

３０，９９８

△４，２９６

△３，４００

△３，５８９

Exchange rate (JPY)

FY 2022

FY 2021

3Q

3Q

１３２．７０

１１５．０２

Exchange rate at the end of the

USD/JPY

period (Upper level)

１３５．１７

１１０．７７

Average exchange rate used for

translation of sales (Lower level)

EUR/JPY

１４１．４７

１３０．５１

１４０．０９

１３０．８３

-1-

Sales Composition by Segment Consolidated(FY 2022 Q)

Other

4,517million

(17%)

Glove and Sock Knitting Machines

Flat Knitting

737million

Machines

(%)

Total

26,847

Million yen

19,001million

(71%)

Design System

2,592million

() is the sales composition ratio.

(%)

--

Sales and Operating Income Composition by Segment (FY 2022 Q)

Net Sales

Comparison with

Operating

Comparison with

(Terms: million yen)

previous year (%)

income

previous year (%)

Flat Knitting

19,001

+29.1%

2,927

291.8

Machine

Design System

2,592

+22.6%

580

7.9%

Glove and Sock

737

-61.8%

79

Knitting Machines

Other

4,517

+20.5%

779

+169.3%

Corporate

(5,012)

elimination

Total

26,847

+19.3%

(644)

--

Sales by Region Consolidated (FY 2021 Q)

Europe

7.7 billion yen (29%)

2.2

billion yen

(%)

Middle East

Total

26.8

billion yen

Asia

Japan

9.3

5.2

Other areas

billion yen

2.2

billion yen

(35%)

billion yen

(20%)

（８%)

()is the composition ratio.

--

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 44 500 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2023 800 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 77,5x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 62 022 M 466 M 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 867
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shima Seiki Mfg.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 797,00 JPY
Average target price 2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitsuhiro Shima Manager-Systems Development
Takashi Nanki Accounting Manager
Masahiro Shima Chairman
Shosaku Kitagawa Director, Head-Information Systems & Personnel
Yoshio Ichiryu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.-3.13%466
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.18%11 818
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.40%9 181
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.90%8 427
VALMET OYJ17.61%5 680
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.74%4 504