Shima Seiki Mfg : Financial Results for 3rd Quarter FY2022
Financial Results for 3rd Quarter
FY2022
SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.
March 2023
Summary of Operating Results for 3rd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(Terms: Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating
Income
Ordinary
Income
Net income
Attributable to owners
of the parent
FY 2022
FY 2021
3Q
3Q
２６，８４７
２２，５０６
△６４４
△２，９９４
△４０５
△２，３１７
△１，０５８
△２，６３６
FY 2021
３０，９９８
△４，２９６
△３，４００
△３，５８９
Exchange rate (JPY)
FY 2022
FY 2021
3Q
3Q
１３２．７０
１１５．０２
Exchange rate at the end of the
USD/JPY
period (Upper level)
１３５．１７
１１０．７７
Average exchange rate used for
translation of sales (Lower level)
EUR/JPY
１４１．４７
１３０．５１
１４０．０９
１３０．８３
-1-
Sales Composition by Segment
〔 Consolidated 〕 (FY 2022 ３ Q)
Other
4,517million
(17%)
Glove and Sock Knitting Machines
Flat Knitting
737million
Machines
(
３%)
Total
26,847
Million yen
19,001million
(71%)
Design System
2,592million
() is the sales composition ratio.
(
９%)
-
２-
Sales and Operating Income Composition by Segment (FY 2022
３Q)
Net Sales
Comparison with
Operating
Comparison with
(Terms: million yen)
previous year (%)
income
previous year (%
)
Flat Knitting
19,001
+29.1%
2,927
＋291.8 ％
Machine
Design System
2,592
+22.6%
580
＋7.9%
Glove and Sock
737
-61.8%
79
―
Knitting Machines
Other
4,517
+20.5%
779
+169.3%
Corporate
(5,012)
elimination
Total
26,847
+19.3%
(644)
―
-
３-
Sales by Region
〔Consolidated 〕 (FY 2021 ３Q)
Europe
7.7 billion yen (29%)
2.2
billion yen
(
８%)
Middle East
Total
26.8
billion yen
Asia
Japan
9.3
5.2
Other areas
billion yen
2.2
billion yen
(35%)
billion yen
(20%)
（８
%)
()is the composition ratio.
-
４-
Disclaimer
Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:55:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
Sales 2023
44 500 M
334 M
334 M
Net income 2023
800 M
6,01 M
6,01 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
77,5x
Yield 2023
0,83%
Capitalization
62 022 M
466 M
466 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,29x
Nbr of Employees
1 867
Free-Float
77,9%
Chart SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1 797,00 JPY
Average target price
2 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
16,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.