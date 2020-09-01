Log in
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shima Seiki Mfg : Opens New “yarnbank” Web Service

09/01/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Following its earlier announcement last month, leading flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan announces the launch of its 'yarnbank' yarn sourcing web service.

yarnbank is the world's first online web service for searching and viewing the latest yarns, developed with cooperation from yarn companies from around the world. Registered users have free access to the yarnbank archive of yarn information and digital yarn data. Users can also download yarn data for free, for use in fabric simulation and virtual sampling on SDS-ONE APEX4 design system as well as APEXFiz subscription-based design software likewise announced last month. Users can thereby avoid the need to scan yarn on their own. By using yarn that is available for actual production, users can further rest assured that their simulations created using yarnbank are not merely realistic images but accurate representations using yarn that can actually be purchased and used in production. Such clear communication is possible with yarnbank by bringing together each player in the supply chain-spinner, knit manufacturer and apparel company-and connecting them digitally to eliminate trial-and-error sample making that is the legacy of obsolete analog fashion production.

With its design system and software, SHIMA SEIKI has traditionally promoted design simulation and virtual sampling as an essential part of its 'Total Fashion System' concept wherein virtual samples replace physical samples in an effort to reduce time, cost and materials wasted in the sample making phase, further realizing overall efficiency and reduced waste for a sustainable manufacturing supply chain. Now, with the launch of yarnbank, virtual sampling on SHIMA SEIKI design software provides even more effective digital transformation (DX) for the fashion industry.

Registration is free to APEX users, while yarn companies can choose from different plans for registering their yarn on yarnbank. For yarn companies, yarnbank serves as a brand-new promotional platform with the opportunity to present their yarns directly to their customers. In that respect, yarn companies can reduce their dependence on traditional sample books as a means to promote their products, saving time, cost and material and doing their part for sustainability.

Description:
yarnbank
Digital yarn sourcing web service

URL:
https://yarnbank.shimaseiki.com/

Release date:
1st September 2020

For more information please contact:
SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.
Tel: +81 73 474 8210
https://www.shimaseiki.com/inquiry

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 08:49:03 UTC
