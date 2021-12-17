Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shima Seiki Mfg.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6222   JP3356500003

SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.

(6222)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/16
2139 JPY   +2.20%
Shima Seiki Mfg : Regarding our products and services as they pertain to Apache Log4j vulnerability

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
Please find below a status report on how the vulnerability of Apache Log4j as reported on December 9, 2021 affects our products and services.

Status report of our products and services

We confirm that the following products and services are not affected.
· APEXFiz (SHIMA SEIKI eStore)
· yarnbank
· SHIMANAVI
· FAQ
· Shima KnitPLM
· Users' Site
· SHIMA PARTS SITE

While none of our products or services are vulnerable at this time, we will continue to gather information concerning this issue and take countermeasures as needed.

* Apache Log4j is a library that is widely used in Java-based systems, whose vulnerability was disclosed on December 9, 2021. Any third party willing to exploit this vulnerability with malicious intent may be able to execute codes on systems remotely.

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
