    6222   JP3356500003

SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.

(6222)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 06/17
2007 JPY   -0.40%
SHIMA SEIKI MFG  : to Exhibit at Pitti Filati 89
PU
SHIMA SEIKI MFG  : to Exhibit at ITMA Asia + CITME 2020
PU
SHIMA SEIKI MFG  : Yarnbank Opens Spring/Summer 2022 Feature Page
PU
Shima Seiki Mfg : to Exhibit at Pitti Filati 89

06/18/2021 | 04:33am EDT
SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese computerized knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., will exhibit at the 89th edition of the Pitti Immagine Filati exhibition in Florence, Italy. Because this edition of Pitti Filati will be a fusion of physical venue and online exhibit via Pitti Connect, increased importance is sure to be placed upon digitalization in the presentation of yarn.

In order to further support efforts in DX in the fashion industry, SHIMA SEIKI is presenting new online services at Pitti Filati. APEXFiz is SHIMA SEIKI's first subscription-based design software while yarnbank is the world's first digital yarn sourcing web service for the knitting industry.

APEXFiz is the latest addition to SHIMA SEIKI's proven SDS-ONE APEX series design system lineup, but with a big departure from the past. Whereas previous APEX-series design systems were offered as an all-in-one hardware/software package, for the first time in its nearly 40 years of design system development, SHIMA SEIKI has released its new APEXFiz as subscription-based design software that can be installed on customers' individual computers. Maintaining proven functions that have made the APEX series so popular with fashion designers, with APEXFiz those strengths are now enhanced with the added versatility to adapt to different work styles and business environments including teleworking and telecommuting. APEXFiz software supports the creative side of fashion from planning and design to colorway evaluation, realistic fabric simulation and 3D virtual sampling. Virtual samples are a digitized version of sample making that are accurate enough to be used effectively as prototypes, replacing physical sampling and consequently reducing time, cost and material that otherwise go to waste. APEXFiz thereby helps to realize sustainability and digitally transform the fashion supply chain. APEXFiz is furthermore available in 5 different product variations that can be selected according to the customer's needs, from APEXFiz Design Jr. to APEXFiz Design Pro.

APEXFiz is supported by another web service to enhance its user experience even more. yarnbank is the world's first online platform for searching and downloading digitized yarns, developed in cooperation with yarn companies from around the world. Registered users can download yarn data for free, for use in fabric simulation and virtual sampling on APEXFiz, avoiding the need to scan yarn on their own. By using yarn that is used in actual production, designers and apparel companies can rest easy knowing that the simulations created using yarn from yarnbank are accurate representations of what will actually be produced. With yarnbank, the entire value chain from yarn companies and apparel companies to knit manufacturers can be connected digitally.

APEXFiz and yarnbank will also be featured at a special section launched at Pitti Filati no. 89 called Pitti Studios. Pitti Studios is a new content production service that yarn companies exhibiting at Pitti Filati can use for their own promotion. Yarn companies provide a piece of yarn, which is digitized on yarnbank and used to simulate fabric on APEXFiz. This is then processed by a creative studio specializing in digital content to provide 3D virtual representations to be featured at each company's page on Pitti Connect.

SHIMA SEIKI's knit sample exhibit at Pitti Filati continues with its collaboration with Italian designer Vittorio Branchizio, along with samples knitted on its MACH2XS 18L WHOLEGARMENT machine as well as samples featuring inlay technique and i-Plating inverse-plating function.

Exhibition Details

Date: Monday, 28th - Wednesday, 30th June, 2021
Hours: 9:00AM - 6:00PM (final day: 9:00AM - 4:00PM)
Location: Stazione Leopolda
Viale Fratelli Rosselli, 5 50144 Firenze, Italy
Tel: +39 055 212622
Organizer: Pitti Immagine S.r.l.
Tel: +39 055 36931
Booth No.: A/16
Exhibit: APEXFiz (Design software subscription service)

For more information please contact:

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A.
Tel: +39 02 216621
Email: info@shimaseiki.eu

Add this exhibition as an event to your Google or iOS calendar schedule.

Disclaimer

Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 000 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2021 -7 200 M -65,3 M -65,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,62x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 69 264 M 628 M 628 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 77,8%
Shima Seiki Mfg.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 007,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mitsuhiro Shima Executive President & Representative Director
Takashi Nanki Director, Head-Personnel & Administration
Masahiro Shima Chairman
Yoshio Ichiryu Independent Outside Director
Rieko Zanma Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMA SEIKI MFG.,LTD.14.88%628
NORDSON CORPORATION8.37%12 654
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-11.88%9 563
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.7.57%6 469
VALMET OYJ49.44%6 130
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.05%5 395