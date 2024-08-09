Leading flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, together with its Korean subsidiary SHIMA SEIKI KOREA INC., will participate in the 25th edition of Preview in Seoul exhibition in Seoul, Republic of Korea this month, with a lineup of knitting machines and design systems.

SHIMA SEIKI will be exhibiting its SWG®061N2 compact WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine which can produce a wide range of WHOLEGARMENT® items in their entirety without the need for linking or sewing. The SWG®-N2 series "Mini" range is suited to the production of small knit items and accessories such as gloves, socks, hats and scarves as well as dogwear, cozies, shoe uppers, bags, card cases, glasses cases, smartphone covers and other personal items. The N.SVR®093SP is a conventional shaped knitting machine featuring a loop presser bed that yields novel fabrics with special inlay patterns that are produced by inserting yarn into knit fabric in a weave fashion, offering new and exciting possibilities in hybrid knit-weave textiles. Both machines will be shown knitting such items as a knit bag and stationery case to demonstrate the capability of current knitting technology for producing non-apparel items. Other knit samples on display include the latest items produced on SHIMA SEIKI's newest flagship SWG-XR® WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine.

On the design side, the SDS®-ONE APEX4 design system and APEXFiz® subscription-based design software will be on display. Both support the creative side of fashion from planning and design to colorway evaluation, realistic fabric simulation and 3D virtual sampling. Virtual samples are a digitized version of sample making that are accurate enough to be used effectively as prototypes, replacing physical sampling and consequently reducing time, cost and material that otherwise go to waste. Virtual samples can furthermore be used in e-commerce to gauge consumer demand before production begins. Feeding that information back to production and combined with on-demand WHOLEGARMENT® knitting technology, production can be adjusted to optimize inventory and minimize leftover waste. Virtual sampling on SDS®-ONE APEX series thereby helps to realize sustainability and digitally transform the fashion supply chain.

Exhibit Details

Exhibition: Preview in Seoul 2024 Date: Wednesday, 21st - Friday, 23rd August 2024 Hours: 9:30AM - 6:00PM (Final day: - 5:00PM) Location: COEX

513, Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06164 Republic of Korea

Tel: +82-2-6000-0114 Organizer: Korea Federation of Textile Industries (KOFOTI) Booth No.: Hall A, Stand E55 Exhibit: SWG ® 061N2 10G (WHOLEGARMENT® Knitting Machine)

N.SVR ® 093SP V14G (Computerized Flat Knitting Machine)

SDS ® -ONE APEX4 (3D Design System)

APEXFiz ® (Subscription Design Software)

