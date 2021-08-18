Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimadzu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shimadzu : 1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (FY 2021)

08/18/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st Quarter

Results & Financial Position

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (FY 2021)

August 5, 2021

Shimadzu Corporation

Yasunori Yamamoto

Director, Member of the Board

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Contents

  1. Overview of FY 2021 Q1 Results and Financial Position
  2. FY 2021 Q1 Results by Business Segment
  3. FY 2021 Forecast

1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

2

Summary of Results

Sales and income increased

Both sales and income exceeded

previous records

Sales increased in and outside

Japan Double-digit increase in all

regions outside Japan

Strong sales of Analytical & Measuring Instruments key models

Industrial Machinery TMP sales

continued to increase

Promoting infectious disease

countermeasure projects phase II

  • First-quarternet sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income all exceeded previous record levels. The operating margin also exceeded the previous record.
  • Both sales and income increased for the Analytical & Measuring Instruments, Medical Systems, and Industrial Machinery segments, exceeding previous record levels both in terms of net sales and operating income.
  • For the Aircraft Equipment segment, sales decreased due to stagnation in the commercial aircraft equipment field and a reactionary decline in the defense field following the large projects in the previous year.
  • In Japan, sales increased due to an expansion in PCR testing-related businesses and other factors that compensated for the reactionary decline following the large Aircraft Equipment segment projects the previous year.
  • Outside Japan, a double-digit sales increase in all regions was driven by Analytical & Measuring Instruments segment key models (LC, MS, and GC).
  • The overseas sales ratio increased 3 points year-on-year to 57 %.
  • Sales of Analytical & Measuring Instruments segment key models (LC, MS, and GC) increased 24 % (year-on-year) to 34.3 billion yen, with increased sales and income for all three product lines.
  • Industrial Machinery TMP demand expanded for 5G and data center applications (16 % year-on-year sales increase to 6.3 billion yen).
  • Sales increased for novel coronavirus detection kits in Japan, North America, and other regions, and for fully automatic PCR testing systems in Japan.
  • Provided support for establishing PCR testing centers in Japan since April, such as at companies, nursing homes, and educational institutions.

1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

3

Statement of Income

• Net sales:

94.3 billion yen (+14.1 billion yen or +18 % year-on-year)

  • Operating income: 12.4 billion yen (+6.3 billion yen or +104 % year-on-year)

• Operating margin:

13.2 % (+5.6 points year-on-year)

Net sales, operating income, and operating margin all exceeded previous first-quarter records.

Business

Results

Rates

Exchange

Units: Billions of yen

Net Sales Operating Income Operating Margin Ordinary Income Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Average Rate: USD (Yen)

Euro (Yen)

Q1: Apr.-Jun.

YoY

Percent

FY 2021

FY 2020

Changes

Increase/

Decrease

94.3

80.2

+14.1

+18%

12.4

6.1

+6.3

+104%

13.2%

7.6%

+5.6pt

-

12.7

6.2

+6.5

+106%

8.7

4.2

+4.6

+110%

109.53

+2%

107.67

+1.86

132.00

118.50

+13.50

+10%

Exchange Rate Effect

Net sales:

+2.1 billion yen

Operating income: +0.3 billion yen

Foreign Exchange Sensitivity

(Billions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

USD

1.2

0.4

EUR

0.2

0.07

Major Investments

R&D Expenses

CAPEX

Depreciation and Amortization

3.6

3.4

+0.2

2.1

2.6

-0.5

4.0

3.8

+0.2

1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

4

Analysis of Year-on-Year Increase/Decrease in Operating Income

• Exchange rate effect:

+0.3 billion yen

  • Effect of sales increase: +4.6 billion yen
  • Increase in profitability: +3.4 billion yen

• Increase in expenses:

-2.0 billion yen

(Billions of yen)

6.1

Exchange Effect Rate

+0.3

FY 2020

(Due to -2 % yen value vs US dollar and -10 % yen value vs euro, year-on-year)

(Due to increase in products with higher profit margins, improved product mix, etc.) (Due to increased labor costs, selling costs, etc.)

Sales Increase

ofEffect

Real in Increase Profitability

of Effect

+3.4

12.4

+4.6

-2.0

2021 FY

of Effect in Increase Expenses

1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIMADZU CORPORATION
04:34aSHIMADZU : and HORIBA Release LC-Raman SystemMerging Separating and Visualizing ..
PU
04:34aSHIMADZU : 1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended Ma..
PU
08/05SHIMADZU : Earnings Report for the three months ended June 30, 2021
PU
08/03SHIMADZU : Realizing Stress-Free Radiography Even in Pandemics, Disasters, or Ot..
PU
07/20SHIMADZU : Releases Amyloid MS CL System for Measuring Candidate Substance Poten..
PU
07/07SHIMADZU : New Hydraulic Equipment Plant Completed to Meet Expanding Demand for ..
PU
06/29SHIMADZU : Rapid, Robust LC-MS/MS Analysis of Biomarker Candidates that Show a C..
PU
06/25SHIMADZU : Switch to Renewable Energy at Major Domestic Locations; Promoting the..
AQ
06/25SHIMADZU : Notice of resolutions at the 158th annual general meeting of sharehol..
PU
06/23SHIMADZU : Switch to Renewable Energy at Major Domestic LocationsPromoting the u..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 412 B 3 759 M 3 759 M
Net income 2022 39 557 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2022 134 B 1 220 M 1 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 1 385 B 12 633 M 12 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 13 308
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shimadzu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 700,00 JPY
Average target price 4 930,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teruhisa Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director
Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Nakamoto Chairman
Yasunori Yamamoto Head-Information Systems & Manufacturing
Taketsugu Fujiwara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMADZU CORPORATION17.21%12 633
SMC CORPORATION9.23%41 445
COGNEX CORPORATION2.37%14 524
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-5.29%7 901
RENISHAW PLC-8.85%5 252
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.-0.85%3 223