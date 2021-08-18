Shimadzu : 1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (FY 2021)
1st Quarter
Results & Financial Position
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (FY 2021)
August 5, 2021
Shimadzu Corporation
Yasunori Yamamoto
Director, Member of the Board
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Contents
Overview of FY 2021 Q1 Results and Financial Position
FY 2021 Q1 Results by Business Segment
FY 2021 Forecast
1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
2
Summary of Results
Sales and income increased
Both sales and income exceeded
previous records
Sales increased in and outside
Japan Double-digit increase in all
regions outside Japan
Strong sales of Analytical & Measuring Instruments key models
Industrial Machinery TMP sales
continued to increase
Promoting infectious disease
countermeasure projects phase II
First-quarternet sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income all exceeded previous record levels. The operating margin also exceeded the previous record.
Both sales and income increased for the Analytical & Measuring Instruments, Medical Systems, and Industrial Machinery segments, exceeding previous record levels both in terms of net sales and operating income.
For the Aircraft Equipment segment, sales decreased due to stagnation in the commercial aircraft equipment field and a reactionary decline in the defense field following the large projects in the previous year.
In Japan, sales increased due to an expansion in PCR testing-related businesses and other factors that compensated for the reactionary decline following the large Aircraft Equipment segment projects the previous year.
Outside Japan, a double-digit sales increase in all regions was driven by Analytical & Measuring Instruments segment key models (LC, MS, and GC).
The overseas sales ratio increased 3 points year-on-year to 57 %.
Sales of Analytical & Measuring Instruments segment key models (LC, MS, and GC) increased 24 % (year-on-year) to 34.3 billion yen, with increased sales and income for all three product lines.
Industrial Machinery TMP demand expanded for 5G and data center applications (16 % year-on-year sales increase to 6.3 billion yen).
Sales increased for novel coronavirus detection kits in Japan, North America, and other regions, and for fully automatic PCR testing systems in Japan.
Provided support for establishing PCR testing centers in Japan since April, such as at companies, nursing homes, and educational institutions.
1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
3
Statement of Income
• Net sales:
94.3 billion yen (+14.1 billion yen or +18 % year-on-year)
Operating income: 12.4 billion yen (+6.3 billion yen or +104 % year-on-year)
• Operating margin:
13.2 % (+5.6 points year-on-year)
Net sales, operating income, and operating margin all exceeded previous first-quarter records.
Business
Results
Rates
Exchange
Units: Billions of yen
Net Sales Operating Income Operating Margin Ordinary Income Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Average Rate: USD (Yen)
Euro (Yen)
Q1: Apr.-Jun.
YoY
Percent
FY 2021
FY 2020
Changes
Increase/
Decrease
94.3
80.2
+14.1
+18%
12.4
6.1
+6.3
+104%
13.2%
7.6%
+5.6pt
-
12.7
6.2
+6.5
+106%
8.7
4.2
+4.6
+110%
109.53
+2%
107.67
+1.86
132.00
118.50
+13.50
+10%
Exchange Rate Effect
Net sales:
+2.1 billion yen
Operating income: +0.3 billion yen
Foreign Exchange Sensitivity
(Billions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating
Income
USD
1.2
0.4
EUR
0.2
0.07
Major Investments
R&D Expenses
CAPEX
Depreciation and Amortization
3.6
3.4
+0.2
2.1
2.6
-0.5
4.0
3.8
+0.2
1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
4
Analysis of Year-on-Year Increase/Decrease in Operating Income
• Exchange rate effect:
+0.3 billion yen
Effect of sales increase: +4.6 billion yen
Increase in profitability: +3.4 billion yen
• Increase in expenses:
-2.0 billion yen
(Billions of yen)
6.1
Exchange Effect Rate
+0.3
FY 2020
(Due to -2 % yen value vs US dollar and -10 % yen value vs euro, year-on-year)
(Due to increase in products with higher profit margins, improved product mix, etc.) (Due to increased labor costs, selling costs, etc.)
Sales Increase
ofEffect
Real in Increase Profitability
of Effect
+3.4
12.4
+4.6
-2.0
2021 FY
of Effect in Increase Expenses
1st Quarter Results & Financial Position for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
5
