Shimadzu Corporation invested in Sagri Co., Ltd. (Sagri) through the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund "Shimadzu Future Innovation Fund" (Shimadzu FIF).

Sagri is a startup with its own AI technology that divides farmland using satellite data. They have mainly provided land division and fallow land surveys "Actaba" and crop surveys "Detaba" to local governments. With the soil analysis solution "Sagri" for farmers, governments, and local authorities, they are launching a carbon credit* business based on reducing chemical fertilizer usage and real-time acquisition of crop information from soil analysis results. They aim to simultaneously reduce costs in agriculture, increase farmers' income through carbon credit revenue, and address climate change. Sagri's various businesses are in harmony with our green sector that our company is focusing on in our medium-term management plan, and we will further collaborate through this investment.

* Carbon credit: A mechanism where local governments, companies, etc., can trade greenhouse gas reduction effects as credits (rights). Sagri generates carbon credits by estimating hydrogen ion concentration in soil, available nitrogen, cation exchange capacity, and total carbon.

Name ： Sagri Co., Ltd. CEO ： Shunsuke Tsuboi Location ： Tamba City, Hyogo Pref. and Shinjyuku-ku, Tokyo. Founded ： 2018 URL ： https://sagri.tokyo/en/