Shimadzu : CVC Fund “Shimadzu Future Innovation Fund” has invested in Sagri, Co., Ltd., developing agricultural digital transformation (DX) using satellite data and AI.
August 07, 2024 at 09:08 pm EDT
Share
Shimadzu Corporation invested in Sagri Co., Ltd. (Sagri) through the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund "Shimadzu Future Innovation Fund" (Shimadzu FIF).
Sagri is a startup with its own AI technology that divides farmland using satellite data. They have mainly provided land division and fallow land surveys "Actaba" and crop surveys "Detaba" to local governments. With the soil analysis solution "Sagri" for farmers, governments, and local authorities, they are launching a carbon credit* business based on reducing chemical fertilizer usage and real-time acquisition of crop information from soil analysis results. They aim to simultaneously reduce costs in agriculture, increase farmers' income through carbon credit revenue, and address climate change. Sagri's various businesses are in harmony with our green sector that our company is focusing on in our medium-term management plan, and we will further collaborate through this investment.
* Carbon credit: A mechanism where local governments, companies, etc., can trade greenhouse gas reduction effects as credits (rights). Sagri generates carbon credits by estimating hydrogen ion concentration in soil, available nitrogen, cation exchange capacity, and total carbon.
Shimadzu Corporation published this content on
08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 August 2024 01:07:05 UTC.
Shimadzu Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of scientific and precision equipment. The Company has four segments. Testing and Measuring Instruments segment is engaged in the provision of chromatographic analysis systems, mass spectrometry systems, light analysis systems, thermal analysis systems, bio-related analysis systems, water quality measurement systems and others. Medical Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of X-ray television (TV) systems, angiography systems, X-ray imaging systems and others. Aircraft Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of flight control systems, air management systems, cockpit display systems and others. Industrial Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of turbomolecular pumps and others. The Company is also engaged in the leasing and management of real estate business.