On March 19, Shimadzu Corporation signed a collaboration agreement with Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, aimed at extending healthy life expectancy in order to promote the health of city residents and revitalize the local community. The SUPOFULL health promotion platform and the AGEs Sensor, which can measure Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), will be used at health events, as well as at shopping centers and businesses. SUPOFULL will also be provided to "Healthy Smile Projects", which Echizen City supports for health management, to contribute to health promotion for both working-age people and the elderly.

From left: Yasunori Yamamoto, President of Shimadzu Corporation; Kenichi Yamada, Mayor of Echizen City

SUPOFULL, scheduled for launch in May, is a cloud-based packaged service designed to improve users' health. Daily health data measured by such devices as the AGEs Sensor, which can measure the accumulation of final glycation products that are said to be related to aging and health by simply placing a fingertip on the device, and test data obtained by medical institutions can be collected and visualized. Based on these results, a report is then provided that includes advice on exercise, diet, sleep, etc. Users are encouraged to follow the advice and improve their health.

Shimadzu Corporation and Echizen City, in cooperation with Heiwado Co., Ltd. (based in Hikone City, Shiga Prefecture), which operates supermarkets, will work to raise health awareness among city residents. ALPLAZA Takefu, a commercial facility in the city operated by Heiwado, will be used as a base for health promotion activities, where AGEs sensors will be installed and regular health events will be held. The Shimadzu SUPOFULL system will provide personalized advice based on measurements from blood pressure monitors, muscle mass meters, and AGEs sensors installed at the facility, and together with concierges and other support personnel stationed at Heiwado stores, will contribute to the promotion of users' health.

Community health promotion support

In addition, SUPOFULL will be provided to "Healthy Smile Projects" and other organizations that Echizen City is supporting for health management to raise health awareness among the working generation. Installing "AGEs sensors" and other devices in target companies creates an environment in which daily health conditions can be checked easily, and through reports, personalized advice can be provided to each individual.

Shimadzu Corporation is focusing on the MedTech business, which provides total solutions through clinical testing using analytical and measuring instruments and medical systems. Shimadzu will contribute to extending healthy life expectancy in Japan by expanding sales of its health promotion platform, SUPOFULL, and working in collaboration with local governments, medical institutions, and corporations.