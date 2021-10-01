Shimadzu : Download Entire File(Single page/For printing)(P1-104) 10/01/2021 | 12:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields P010-E659 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 Year Ending March 2021 Contributing to Society through Science and Technology Editorial Policy The Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 is a summary of corporate strategies, business activities, and financial and non-financial information, which is provided to help stakeholders better understand the measures being implemented to increase the Shimadzu Group's medium- and long-term corporate value. The report is revised whenever necessary, not only to maintain a dialogue with stakeholders, but also as a basis for accommodating their valuable opinions and requests to the extent possible. Financial Information Non-Financial Information Web Information for investors https://www.shimadzu.com/ir/index.html Sustainability Web https://www.shimadzu.com/ sustainability/index.html Please refer to the our company website listed above for the latest information. Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 Earnings reports and financial position presentation documents Fact Book Reports related to corporate governance Marketable securities reports Publishing Dates Published in July 2021 *Revised July 2021 Reporting Periods From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (Also includes certain important information for periods other than indicated to the above.) Reporting Organizations Shimadzu Corporation and Shimadzu Group companies Disclosure Policy This report is provided in an effort to disclose information in a timely manner, in accordance with the Disclosure Policy specified by Shimadzu. For more details, refer to the website. https://www.shimadzu.com/sustainability/approach/stake_holder/disclosure.html Notes about Future Prospects The business plans, strategies, and forecasts stated in this report are based on currently available information and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ substantially from projected results, due to changes in economic conditions, market trends, or other factors. Recognition from Outside Shimadzu Shimadzu is included in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which was started by the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Nikkei in 2014 for the purpose of selecting companies that satisfy the various conditions required by global investment standards. Shimadzu is included in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which is an indicator for selecting companies with low carbon emission levels per net sales and that disclose sufficient information about carbon emission quantities. The index is also used for evaluation by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Shimadzu Corporation has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), which are used as indicators for evaluation by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). For the fifth consecutive year, Shimadzu Corporation has been recognized jointly by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi as a "White 500" company, which recognizes large corporations with outstanding health and productivity management practices. For the first time, Shimadzu Corporation had been selected by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as a "Health and Productivity Management Brand," based on employee health management practices implemented strategically from a management perspective. 1 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 Contributing to Society through Strategy Environmental Report Social Report Governance Report Financial and Corporate Science and Technology Information Contents 11 Message from the President 33 Business Overview and Results 53 Environmental Report 67 Social Report 81 Governance Report Contributing to Society through Science andTechnology Shimadzu's Values History of Shimadzu Shimadzu's Utilization Science and Technology and their Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 11 Message from the President 21 Key Strategies-Advanced Healthcare 23 Key Strategies-Promoting Infectious Disease Countermeasure Projects Message from the CFO Message from the CTO 31 Message from the Director in Charge of Digital Transformations Business Overview and Results 35 Business Overview Analytical & Measuring Instruments Business Medical Systems Business Industrial Machinery Business Aircraft Equipment Business Sustainability Strategy 51 Sustainability Strategy Environmental Report Solving Various Environmental Challenges in an Effort to Achieve Development and Growth for a Sustainable Society Certified as Eco-First Company by the Minister of the Environment Shimadzu Joins RE100 International Environmental Initiative Measures for Addressing Climate Change 62 MeasuresSociety for Establishing a Recycling-Oriented Designing and Supplying Products and Services that Promote Global Environmental Conservation Activities for Conservation of Biodiversity 66 Each Employee Actively Engaged in Environmental Conservation Activities Social Report Dialogues with Stakeholders Customer Satisfaction (CS) Utilizing Human Resources Respect for Human Rights 77 Message from the Director in Charge of Human Resources Supply Chain Management Harmony with Local Communities Governance Report Policy on Corporate Governance Corporate Governance Compliance Risk Management Information Security 95 Profiles of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members 97 Messages from Outside Directors Financial and Corporate Information 99 Key Financial and Non-Financial Data over the Past 11 Years 101 Financial Statements Corporate Profile and Stock Information Information about Group Companies Shimadzu is included in the Diversity Management Selection 100 list, which is a list of companies selected by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to publicize advanced measures by companies that use diversity to achieve better management results. Shimadzu has been selected as a Nadeshiko brand in recognition of being a company that actively promotes the role of women in the workplace. Nadeshiko brands are selected from respective industries by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange from the approximately 3,600 companies listed on the exchange, based on their practices that actively promote the roles of women, including providing a work environment where women are free to continue working. Shimadzu has been certified by the Eco-First Program established by the Ministry of Environment as an Eco-First Company, in recognition of Shimadzu's environmental conservation measures. Shimadzu Participation in Key Initiatives Shimadzu endorses the recommendations of the Task In November 2019, the In March 2021, Shimadzu Force on Climate-related Shimadzu Group's CO2 Corporation joined the RE100 Financial Disclosures (TCFD) emissions reduction target global initiative and declared and is a participant in the levels were certified by the a commitment to use 100% TCFD Consortium. Science Based Targets (SBT) renewable energy for all initiative as having a valid worldwide Shimadzu Group scientific basis. business activities by 2050. In September 2019, Shimadzu became a signatory to the The following web page includes information United Nations Global about the topics listed below. Compact (UNGC) proposed https://wwwhttps://www.shimadzu.shimadzu.com/sustainability/evaluation.com/sustainability/.html#06 by the United Nations and https://www.shimadzu.com/sustainability/evaluationevaluation.html#06.html#06 became a member of Global Compact Network Japan, the local UNGC network in Japan. Current Initiative Participation by Shimadzu Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 2 Contributing to Society through Science and Technology Shimadzu's Values Corporate Philosophy Management Principle CSR Charter Corporate Philosophy Contributing to Society through Science and Technology Management Principle Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of Mankind and the Earth CSR Charter Create a Brighter Future -Solve societal challenges while working towards harmony between the earth, society, and people- Based on Shimadzu's corporate philosophy "Contributing to Society through Science andTechnology" and management principle "Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of Mankind and the Earth," Shimadzu is committed to supplying products and services that meet the requirements and solve the progressively more diversified and complex challenges of society and to achieving harmony with the global society, by utilizing the extensive wealth of technologies and expertise cultivated over many years of conducting business. To earn the trust of customers, shareholders, business partners, employees, local communities, and other stakeholders and achieve sustainable growth and development for Shimadzu businesses and society, Shimadzu will engage in company activities and fulfill social responsibilities based on two principles-solve the challenges of society through business operations and engage in activities as a responsible member of society. Corporate Governance To achieve sustainable growth and increase the corporate value in the medium and long term, we shall establish and improve corporate management systems that ensure management transparency and fairness, and that enable quick and bold decision-making and implementation of measures. Practicing Corporate Shimadzu shall practice the following: 1. contribute to society, 2. ensure actions are fair and Social Responsibility transparent, 3. respect human rights, 4. protect the global environment, and 5. maintain and build relationships with stakeholders (customers, shareholders, business partners, employees, and local communities). Accountability Shimadzu shall disclose information about company activities in a timely, appropriate, and fair manner and cultivate a deeper mutual understanding through dialogue with stakeholders. 3 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 Contributing to Society through Business Overview Sustainability Strategy Environmental Report Social Report Governance Report Financial and Corporate Science and Technology and Results Information Striving to "Become a Company that Builds the Foundation for a Prosperous, Safe, and Secure Society and is Needed by Society" Throughout the over 145 years since Shimadzu was founded in 1875, the challenges of society have become progressively more diversified and complex. Shimadzu, however, has remained steadfastly dedicated to solving those challenges, building the foundations for a prosperous, safe, and secure society, and achieving a society needed by stakeholders, based on our corporate philosophy and management principle. Business Areas Human health Science and technology Safety and Industrial security of society development Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SHIMADZU CORPORATION 12:12a SHIMADZU : Download Entire File(Single page/For printing)(P1-104) PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Integrated Report 2021 PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Download Entire File (P1-104) PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Contributing to Society through Science and Technology(P3-32) PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Business Overview and Results(P33-50) PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Environmental Report(P53-66) PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Social Report(P67-80) PU 09/30 SHIMADZU : Governance Report(P81-98) PU 09/29 SHIMADZU : Corporate Governance Policy (Revised) PU 09/29 SHIMADZU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 419 B 3 765 M 3 765 M Net income 2022 41 399 M 372 M 372 M Net cash 2022 130 B 1 172 M 1 172 M P/E ratio 2022 35,0x Yield 2022 0,73% Capitalization 1 448 B 12 983 M 13 014 M EV / Sales 2022 3,15x EV / Sales 2023 2,96x Nbr of Employees 13 308 Free-Float 97,0% Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 4 915,00 JPY Average target price 5 210,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 6,00% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Teruhisa Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director Yasunori Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting Akira Nakamoto Chairman Mitsuo Kitaoka Director & Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SHIMADZU CORPORATION 22.57% 12 986 SMC CORPORATION 11.33% 41 721 COGNEX CORPORATION -0.08% 14 094 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. 0.31% 8 348 RENISHAW PLC -17.57% 4 716 BADGER METER, INC. 7.53% 3 103