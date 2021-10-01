Shimadzu : Download Entire File(Single page/For printing)(P1-104)

Contributing to Society through Science and Technology
Editorial Policy
The Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 is a summary of corporate strategies, business activities, and financial and non-financial information, which is provided to help stakeholders better understand the measures being implemented to increase the Shimadzu Group's medium- and long-term corporate value. The report is revised whenever necessary, not only to maintain a dialogue with stakeholders, but also as a basis for accommodating their valuable opinions and requests to the extent possible.
The business plans, strategies, and forecasts stated in this report are based on currently available information and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ substantially from projected results, due to changes in economic conditions, market trends, or other factors.
Recognition from Outside Shimadzu
Shimadzu is included in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which was started by the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Nikkei in 2014 for the purpose of selecting companies that satisfy the various conditions required by global investment standards.
Shimadzu is included in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which is an indicator for selecting companies with low carbon emission levels per net sales and that disclose sufficient information about carbon emission quantities. The index is also used for evaluation by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
Shimadzu Corporation has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), which are used as indicators for evaluation by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
For the fifth consecutive year, Shimadzu Corporation has been recognized jointly by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi as a "White 500" company, which recognizes large corporations with outstanding health and productivity management practices.
For the first time, Shimadzu Corporation had been selected by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as a "Health and Productivity Management Brand," based on employee health management practices implemented strategically from a management perspective.
1 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021
Contributing to Society through
Strategy
Environmental Report
Social Report
Governance Report
Financial and Corporate
Science and Technology
Information
Contents
11 Message from the President
33 Business Overview
and Results
53 Environmental Report
67 Social Report
81 Governance Report
Contributing to Society through Science andTechnology
Shimadzu's Values
History of Shimadzu
Shimadzu'sUtilization Science and Technology and their
31 Message from the Director in Charge of Digital Transformations
Business Overview and Results
35 Business Overview
Analytical & Measuring Instruments Business
Medical Systems Business
Industrial Machinery Business
Aircraft Equipment Business
Sustainability Strategy
51 Sustainability Strategy
Environmental Report
Solving Various Environmental Challenges in an Effort to Achieve Development and Growth for a Sustainable Society
Certified as Eco-First Company by the Minister of the Environment
Shimadzu Joins RE100 International Environmental Initiative
Measures for Addressing Climate Change
62 MeasuresSociety for Establishing a Recycling-Oriented
Designing and Supplying Products and Services that Promote Global Environmental Conservation
Activities for Conservation of Biodiversity
66 Each Employee Actively Engaged in Environmental Conservation Activities
Social Report
Dialogues with Stakeholders
Customer Satisfaction (CS)
Utilizing Human Resources
Respect for Human Rights
77 Message from the Director in Charge of Human Resources
Supply Chain Management
Harmony with Local Communities
Governance Report
Policy on Corporate Governance
Corporate Governance
Compliance
Risk Management
Information Security
95 Profiles of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
97 Messages from Outside Directors
Financial and Corporate Information
99 Key Financial and Non-Financial Data over the Past 11 Years
101 Financial Statements
Corporate Profile and Stock Information
Information about Group Companies
Shimadzu is included in the Diversity Management Selection 100 list, which is a list of companies selected by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to publicize advanced measures by companies that use diversity to achieve better management results.
Shimadzu has been selected as a Nadeshiko brand in recognition of being a company that actively promotes the role of women in the workplace. Nadeshiko
brands are selected from respective industries by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange from the approximately 3,600 companies listed on the exchange, based on their practices that actively promote the roles of women, including providing a work environment where women are free to continue working.
Shimadzu has been certified by the Eco-First Program established by the Ministry of Environment as an Eco-First Company, in recognition of Shimadzu's environmental conservation measures.
Contributing to Society through Science and Technology
Shimadzu's Values
Corporate
Philosophy
Management
Principle
CSR Charter
Corporate Philosophy
Contributing to Society through
Science and Technology
Management Principle
Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of
Mankind and the Earth
CSR Charter
Create a Brighter Future
-Solve societal challenges while working towards harmony
between the earth, society, and people-
Based on Shimadzu's corporate philosophy "Contributing to Society through Science andTechnology" and management principle "Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of Mankind and the Earth," Shimadzu is committed to supplying products and services that meet the requirements and solve the progressively more diversified and complex challenges of society and to achieving harmony with the global society, by utilizing the extensive wealth of technologies and expertise cultivated over many years of conducting business.
To earn the trust of customers, shareholders, business partners, employees, local communities, and other stakeholders and achieve sustainable growth and development for Shimadzu businesses and society, Shimadzu will engage in company activities and fulfill social responsibilities based on two principles-solve the challenges of society through business operations and engage in activities as a responsible member of society.
Corporate Governance
To achieve sustainable growth and increase the corporate value in the medium and long term, we
shall establish and improve corporate management systems that ensure management transparency
and fairness, and that enable quick and bold decision-making and implementation of measures.
Practicing Corporate
Shimadzu shall practice the following: 1. contribute to society, 2. ensure actions are fair and
Social Responsibility
transparent, 3. respect human rights, 4. protect the global environment, and 5. maintain and build
relationships with stakeholders (customers, shareholders, business partners, employees, and
local communities).
Accountability
Shimadzu shall disclose information about company activities in a timely, appropriate, and fair
manner and cultivate a deeper mutual understanding through dialogue with stakeholders.
3 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021
Contributing to Society through
Business Overview
Sustainability Strategy
Environmental Report
Social Report
Governance Report
Financial and Corporate
Science and Technology
and Results
Information
Striving to "Become a Company that Builds the Foundation for a Prosperous, Safe, and Secure Society and is Needed by Society"
Throughout the over 145 years since Shimadzu was founded in 1875, the challenges of society have become progressively more diversified and complex. Shimadzu, however, has remained steadfastly dedicated to solving those challenges, building the foundations for a prosperous, safe, and secure society, and achieving a society needed by stakeholders, based on our corporate philosophy and management principle.
Business Areas
Human health
Science and
technology
Safety and
Industrial
security of society
development
Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.