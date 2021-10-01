Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimadzu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/30
4915 JPY   -0.30%
12:12aSHIMADZU : Download Entire File(Single page/For printing)(P1-104)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Integrated Report 2021
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Download Entire File (P1-104)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shimadzu : Download Entire File(Single page/For printing)(P1-104)

10/01/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P010-E659

Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021

Year Ending March 2021

Contributing to Society through Science and Technology

Editorial Policy

The Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021 is a summary of corporate strategies, business activities, and financial and non-financial information, which is provided to help stakeholders better understand the measures being implemented to increase the Shimadzu Group's medium- and long-term corporate value. The report is revised whenever necessary, not only to maintain a dialogue with stakeholders, but also as a basis for accommodating their valuable opinions and requests to the extent possible.

Financial Information

Non-Financial Information

Web

Information for investors

https://www.shimadzu.com/ir/index.html

Sustainability

Web

https://www.shimadzu.com/

sustainability/index.html

Please refer to the our company website listed above for the latest information.

Shimadzu Integrated Report

2021

Earnings reports and financial position

presentation documents

Fact Book

Reports related to corporate governance

Marketable securities reports

Publishing Dates

Published in July 2021

*Revised July 2021

Reporting Periods

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

(Also includes certain important information for periods other than indicated to the above.)

Reporting Organizations

Shimadzu Corporation and Shimadzu Group companies

Disclosure Policy

This report is provided in an effort to disclose information in a timely manner,

in accordance with the Disclosure Policy specified by Shimadzu.

For more details, refer to the website.

https://www.shimadzu.com/sustainability/approach/stake_holder/disclosure.html

Notes about Future Prospects

The business plans, strategies, and forecasts stated in this report are based on currently available information and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results may differ substantially from projected results, due to changes in economic conditions, market trends, or other factors.

Recognition from Outside Shimadzu

Shimadzu is included in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which was started by the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Nikkei in 2014 for the purpose of selecting companies that satisfy the various conditions required by global investment standards.

Shimadzu is included in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which is an indicator for selecting companies with low carbon emission levels per net sales and that disclose sufficient information about carbon emission quantities. The index is also used for evaluation by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Shimadzu Corporation has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), which are used as indicators for evaluation by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

For the fifth consecutive year, Shimadzu Corporation has been recognized jointly by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi as a "White 500" company, which recognizes large corporations with outstanding health and productivity management practices.

For the first time, Shimadzu Corporation had been selected by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as a "Health and Productivity Management Brand," based on employee health management practices implemented strategically from a management perspective.

1 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021

Contributing to Society through

Strategy

Environmental Report

Social Report

Governance Report

Financial and Corporate

Science and Technology

Information

Contents

11 Message from the President

33 Business Overview

and Results

53 Environmental Report

67 Social Report

81 Governance Report

Contributing to Society through Science andTechnology

  1. Shimadzu's Values
  1. History of Shimadzu
  1. Shimadzu'sUtilization Science and Technology and their
  1. Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

11 Message from the President

21 Key Strategies-Advanced Healthcare

23 Key Strategies-Promoting Infectious Disease Countermeasure Projects

  1. Message from the CFO
  1. Message from the CTO

31 Message from the Director in Charge of Digital Transformations

Business Overview and Results

35 Business Overview

  1. Analytical & Measuring Instruments Business
  1. Medical Systems Business
  1. Industrial Machinery Business
  1. Aircraft Equipment Business

Sustainability Strategy

51 Sustainability Strategy

Environmental Report

  1. Solving Various Environmental Challenges in an Effort to Achieve Development and Growth for a Sustainable Society
  2. Certified as Eco-First Company by the Minister of the Environment
  1. Shimadzu Joins RE100 International Environmental Initiative
  2. Measures for Addressing Climate Change

62 MeasuresSociety for Establishing a Recycling-Oriented

  1. Designing and Supplying Products and Services that Promote Global Environmental Conservation
  2. Activities for Conservation of Biodiversity

66 Each Employee Actively Engaged in Environmental Conservation Activities

Social Report

  1. Dialogues with Stakeholders
  2. Customer Satisfaction (CS)
  3. Utilizing Human Resources
  1. Respect for Human Rights

77 Message from the Director in Charge of Human Resources

  1. Supply Chain Management
  2. Harmony with Local Communities

Governance Report

  1. Policy on Corporate Governance
  2. Corporate Governance
  1. Compliance
  2. Risk Management
  1. Information Security

95 Profiles of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

97 Messages from Outside Directors

Financial and Corporate Information

99 Key Financial and Non-Financial Data over the Past 11 Years

101 Financial Statements

  1. Corporate Profile and Stock Information
  2. Information about Group Companies

Shimadzu is included in the Diversity Management Selection 100 list, which is a list of companies selected by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to publicize advanced measures by companies that use diversity to achieve better management results.

Shimadzu has been selected as a Nadeshiko brand in recognition of being a company that actively promotes the role of women in the workplace. Nadeshiko

brands are selected from respective industries by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange from the approximately 3,600 companies listed on the exchange, based on their practices that actively promote the roles of women, including providing a work environment where women are free to continue working.

Shimadzu has been certified by the Eco-First Program established by the Ministry of Environment as an Eco-First Company, in recognition of Shimadzu's environmental conservation measures.

Shimadzu Participation in Key Initiatives

Shimadzu endorses the

recommendations of the Task

In November 2019, the

In March 2021, Shimadzu

Force on Climate-related

Shimadzu Group's CO2

Corporation joined the RE100

Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

emissions reduction target

global initiative and declared

and is a participant in the

levels were certified by the

a commitment to use 100%

TCFD Consortium.

Science Based Targets (SBT)

renewable energy for all

initiative as having a valid

worldwide Shimadzu Group

scientific basis.

business activities by 2050.

In September 2019, Shimadzu

became a signatory to the

The following web page includes information

United Nations Global

about the topics listed below.

Compact (UNGC) proposed

https://wwwhttps://www.shimadzu.shimadzu.com/sustainability/evaluation.com/sustainability/.html#06

by the United Nations and

https://www.shimadzu.com/sustainability/evaluationevaluation.html#06.html#06

became a member of Global

Compact Network Japan, the

local UNGC network in Japan.

Current Initiative Participation by Shimadzu

Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021

2

Contributing to Society through Science and Technology

Shimadzu's Values

Corporate

Philosophy

Management

Principle

CSR Charter

Corporate Philosophy

Contributing to Society through

Science and Technology

Management Principle

Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of

Mankind and the Earth

CSR Charter

Create a Brighter Future

-Solve societal challenges while working towards harmony

between the earth, society, and people-

Based on Shimadzu's corporate philosophy "Contributing to Society through Science andTechnology" and management principle "Realizing Our Wishes for the Well-being of Mankind and the Earth," Shimadzu is committed to supplying products and services that meet the requirements and solve the progressively more diversified and complex challenges of society and to achieving harmony with the global society, by utilizing the extensive wealth of technologies and expertise cultivated over many years of conducting business.

To earn the trust of customers, shareholders, business partners, employees, local communities, and other stakeholders and achieve sustainable growth and development for Shimadzu businesses and society, Shimadzu will engage in company activities and fulfill social responsibilities based on two principles-solve the challenges of society through business operations and engage in activities as a responsible member of society.

Corporate Governance

To achieve sustainable growth and increase the corporate value in the medium and long term, we

shall establish and improve corporate management systems that ensure management transparency

and fairness, and that enable quick and bold decision-making and implementation of measures.

Practicing Corporate

Shimadzu shall practice the following: 1. contribute to society, 2. ensure actions are fair and

Social Responsibility

transparent, 3. respect human rights, 4. protect the global environment, and 5. maintain and build

relationships with stakeholders (customers, shareholders, business partners, employees, and

local communities).

Accountability

Shimadzu shall disclose information about company activities in a timely, appropriate, and fair

manner and cultivate a deeper mutual understanding through dialogue with stakeholders.

3 Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021

Contributing to Society through

Business Overview

Sustainability Strategy

Environmental Report

Social Report

Governance Report

Financial and Corporate

Science and Technology

and Results

Information

Striving to "Become a Company that Builds the Foundation for a Prosperous, Safe, and Secure Society and is Needed by Society"

Throughout the over 145 years since Shimadzu was founded in 1875, the challenges of society have become progressively more diversified and complex. Shimadzu, however, has remained steadfastly dedicated to solving those challenges, building the foundations for a prosperous, safe, and secure society, and achieving a society needed by stakeholders, based on our corporate philosophy and management principle.

Business Areas

Human health

Science and

technology

Safety and

Industrial

security of society

development

Shimadzu Integrated Report 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIMADZU CORPORATION
12:12aSHIMADZU : Download Entire File(Single page/For printing)(P1-104)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Integrated Report 2021
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Download Entire File (P1-104)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Contributing to Society through Science and Technology(P3-32)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Business Overview and Results(P33-50)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Environmental Report(P53-66)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Social Report(P67-80)
PU
09/30SHIMADZU : Governance Report(P81-98)
PU
09/29SHIMADZU : Corporate Governance Policy (Revised)
PU
09/29SHIMADZU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 419 B 3 765 M 3 765 M
Net income 2022 41 399 M 372 M 372 M
Net cash 2022 130 B 1 172 M 1 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 1 448 B 12 983 M 13 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 13 308
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shimadzu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 915,00 JPY
Average target price 5 210,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teruhisa Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasunori Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Nakamoto Chairman
Mitsuo Kitaoka Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMADZU CORPORATION22.57%12 986
SMC CORPORATION11.33%41 721
COGNEX CORPORATION-0.08%14 094
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.31%8 348
RENISHAW PLC-17.57%4 716
BADGER METER, INC.7.53%3 103