Shimadzu : Expanding Market Share in the Pharma/Biopharma Market with New LCRelease of the Nexera XS inert High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph

Shimadzu has released Method Development System
LabSolutions MD uses an "Analytical Quality by Design" (AQbD) approach for achieving efficient method development by designing analysis methods based on science and risk. All workflow steps can be completed using LabSolutions MD, including analyzing samples using the experimental design, building a design space by using the analytical results, and evaluating robustness after deciding the optimal analytical conditions.
