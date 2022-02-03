Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimadzu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shimadzu : Expanding Market Share in the Pharma/Biopharma Market with New LCRelease of the Nexera XS inert High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph

02/03/2022 | 12:09am EST
Shimadzu has released Method Development System

LabSolutions MD uses an "Analytical Quality by Design" (AQbD) approach for achieving efficient method development by designing analysis methods based on science and risk. All workflow steps can be completed using LabSolutions MD, including analyzing samples using the experimental design, building a design space by using the analytical results, and evaluating robustness after deciding the optimal analytical conditions.

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 425 B 3 720 M 425 B
Net income 2022 44 487 M 389 M 44 487 M
Net cash 2022 134 B 1 173 M 134 B
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 1 238 B 10 823 M 1 238 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 308
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shimadzu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 200,00 JPY
Average target price 5 545,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teruhisa Ueda Executive Officer
Yasunori Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Nakamoto Senior Managing Director
Mitsuo Kitaoka Manager-Analysis & Measurement Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-15.45%10 542
SMC CORPORATION-17.39%36 913
COGNEX CORPORATION-14.58%11 743
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-11.01%8 596
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-13.22%7 751
RENISHAW PLC-5.82%4 426