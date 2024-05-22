Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Securities Code 7701)
May 30, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Yasunori Yamamoto
Representative Director, President & CEO
SHIMADZU CORPORATION
1, Nishinokyo Kuwabara-cho,Nakagyo-ku,
Kyoto, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 161ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We hereby notify that the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SHIMADZU CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have taken measures to electronically provide information ("Matters for Electronic Provision") and have posted the Matters for Electronic Provision on the following websites on the Internet as "Notice of the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
- The Company's website:https://www.shimadzu.com/ir/stock/meeting.html
In addition to the above website, the Matters for Electronic Provision have also been posted on the following website on the Internet.
-
The Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search)https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
*Please find the information by visiting the above Tokyo Stock Exchange website. On this page, you can search for the information by entering either the "Issue name (company name)" or "Securities code," and then by selecting "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" tab.
You can exercise your voting rights in writing (by submitting the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form) or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Japan standard time ("JST").
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Place:
Main Hall at the Head Office
1, Nishinokyo Kuwabara-cho,Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 161st Fiscal
Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated
Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory
Board
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 161st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
- 1 -
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board
Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 5: Revision of the Content of Stock Compensation Scheme for Directors etc.
Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights
The following methods are available for exercising voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.
Exercise voting rights
You can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means.
-
Exercise of voting rights in writing
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form by mail so that we can receive it no later than the following deadline. If you do not indicate your vote for or against each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, you will be deemed to have approved the proposal.
Deadline: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST)
- Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please access the Company's designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from a smartphone or a computer etc., enter your "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" both of which are noted on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, follow the on-screen instructions and exercise your voting rights.
Deadline: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST)
If you are able to attend the meeting
Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
Date and time: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST)
For inquiries about the system and other matters, contact:
Securities Business Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: (0120) 173-027 (Toll Free) (available from 9:00 to 21:00) (Japan only)
Institutional investors can use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ, Inc. if they submit an application to do so in advance.
Handling of duplicate voting
- If the voting rights are exercised both in writing and by electromagnetic means and the vote for the same proposal differs, the exercise of voting rights by electromagnetic means shall be deemed valid.
- If the voting rights are exercised by electromagnetic means multiple times and the vote for the same proposal differs, the last exercise of voting rights shall be deemed valid.
-
Of the documents required to be provided with this Notice of Convocation, the following documents have been posted as the Matters for Electronic Provision on the Company's website (https://www.shimadzu.com/) in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Therefore, those are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
*The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, which are part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
*The Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements, which are part of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as well as the Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements were audited by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board as part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements in preparing the Audit Report.
- Should the Matters for Electronic Provision require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on each website where they are posted.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company views the return of profits to shareholders as a key management objective. The Company's basic policy is to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% or higher and provide constant shareholder returns, while taking into consideration earnings performance and cash flows comprehensively. The Company will strive to utilize its internal reserves mainly for investments that will lead to the Company's sustainable growth while ensuring fiscal health, such as growth investments in areas that create social value and investments to strengthen the base for human resources, development, manufacturing, and DX measures.
Based on this policy, with respect to the appropriation of surplus (year-end dividend) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, taking into consideration the earnings performance for the year and business development from now on, the Company proposes payment of a dividend of 36 yen per share as shown below. Combined with the interim dividend, the total annual dividend will be 60 yen per share, an increase of 6 yen from the previous fiscal year.
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Matters related to the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount
36 yen per share of common stock of the Company
Total amount: 10,613,326,464 yen
- Effective date of distribution of surplus
June 27, 2024
Dividend per share / Payout ratio
(Yen)
80
40.0%
30.6%
31.5%
31.0%
29.9%
60
27.8%
27.8%
60
62
30.0%
25.4%
22.2%
22.3%
23.7%
54
48
36
36
40
34
32
20.0%
28
30
28
24
20
19
20
18
15
15
10.0%
13
10
9
24
26
20
22
13
15
15
9
10
11
0
0.0%
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
(forecast)
Interrim
Year-end
Payout ratio
- 3 -
Proposal 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board
The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board will expire at the closing of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board.
The candidates for Director, Member of the Board are as follows.
Attendan
Current positions and
ce at
No.
Name
Gender
Board of
responsibilities at the Company
Directors'
meetings
Chairman and Representative
100%
1
Teruhisa Ueda
Reappointment
Male
Director
(13/13)
Chairman of the Board
2
Yasunori Yamamoto
Reappointment
Male
Representative Director,
100%
President & CEO
(13/13)
Director, Member of the Board
Senior Managing Executive Officer
3
Akira Watanabe
Reappointment
Male
CFO
100%
In charge of Corporate Strategy
(13/13)
Planning and Corporate
Communications
Director, Member of the Board
Shuzo Maruyama
Senior Corporate Executive Officer
100%
4
Reappointment
Male
In charge of Risk Management and
(10/10)
Global Environmental Management
(GX)
5
Nobuo Hanai
Outside Director
Male
Director, Member of the Board
100%
Reappointment
Independent
(part-time)
(13/13)
Officer
6
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi
Outside Director
Male
Director, Member of the Board
100%
Reappointment
Independent
(part-time)
(13/13)
Officer
Nami Hamada
Outside Director
Director, Member of the Board
100%
7
Reappointment
Independent
Female
(part-time)
(13/13)
Officer
8
Mie Kitano
New
Outside Director
Female
Independent
-
-
appointment
Officer
(Note) As for the attendance at the Board of Directors' meetings of Mr. Shuzo Maruyama, the Board of Directors' meetings applicable to him were only those held subsequent to his assumption of office on June 28, 2023.
- 4 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities,
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
April 1982
Joined the Company
Number of
June 2007
Corporate Officer
shares of the
June 2007
Deputy General Manager,
Company held:
Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division
30,505
June 2011
Director, Member of the Board
Years served as
June 2011
General Manager,
Director,
Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division
Member of the
June 2013
Managing Executive Officer
Board:
Teruhisa Ueda
June 2014
Senior Managing Executive Officer
13 years
June 2015
President and Representative Director
(at the closing of this
(May 14, 1957)
June 2015
CEO
Meeting)
Attendance at
April 2022
Chairman and Representative Director
Board of
(to present)
Directors'
April 2022
Chairman of the Board (to present)
1
meetings in
June 2023
Outside Director, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
Company (to present)
FY2023
13/13 (100%)
[Significant concurrent position]
Outside Director, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and
summary of expected roles]
As Chairman of the Board, Mr. Teruhisa Ueda is running the Board appropriately and is
committed to enhancing corporate value by strengthening corporate governance. Based on
his high insight, abundant experience, and distinguished track record in corporate
management and the Company's businesses, the Company expects him to fulfill his role in
strengthening the Board's functions for decision-making on important matters and for
monitoring and oversight of business execution. Therefore, the Company has nominated
him again as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between Mr. Teruhisa Ueda and the Company.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Teruhisa Ueda is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
- 5 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities,
Number of
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares of the
April 1983
Joined the Company
Company held:
June 2014
Corporate Officer
13,528
June 2017
Managing Executive Officer
June 2017
In charge of Manufacturing, Corporate
Years served as
Information & Communications Technology,
Director,
and CS Management
Member of the
June 2017
Deputy in charge of Corporate Research and
Board:
Yasunori Yamamoto
Development
4 years
April 2020
In charge of Corporate Strategy Planning and
(at the closing of this
(February 20, 1959)
Corporate Communications
Meeting)
Attendance at
June 2020
Director, Member of the Board
April 2021
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Board of
2
April 2021
CFO
Directors'
meetings in
April 2022
President and Representative Director
FY2023
(to present)
13/13 (100%)
April 2022
CEO (to present)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and
summary of expected roles]
As the CEO, Mr. Yasunori Yamamoto is responsible for the management of the Group, and
he has been contributing to the strengthening of the Board's functions in decision-making
and in oversight by giving accounts of business execution and important matters. He not
only has demonstrated strong leadership as a corporate manager but also has a wide range
of experience and track record in areas such as development, manufacturing, and overseas
business. Therefore, the Company expects him to fulfill his role in promoting the medium-
term management plan and driving the sustainable enhancement of corporate value of the
Group, and has nominated him again as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between Mr. Yasunori Yamamoto and the Company.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Yasunori Yamamoto is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
- 6 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities,
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
April 1985
Joined the Company
April 2009
General Manager, TMP Business Unit,
Number of
Semiconductor Equipment Division (currently
Industrial Machinery Division) and Deputy
shares of the
General Manager, Sales & Marketing
Company held:
Department, Semiconductor Equipment Division
5,036
April 2011
General Manager, Sales & Marketing
Department, Semiconductor Equipment Division
and General Manager, TMP Business Unit,
Years served as
Semiconductor Equipment Division
Director,
June 2013
Deputy General Manager, Semiconductor
Member of the
Equipment Division, General Manager, Sales &
Board:
Akira Watanabe
Marketing Department, Semiconductor
2 years
Equipment Division and General Manager, TMP
(at the closing of this
(March 3, 1963)
Business Unit, Semiconductor Equipment
Meeting)
Division
June 2016
Corporate Officer
Attendance at
June 2016
General Manager, Industrial Machinery Division
Board of
3
April 2019
Managing Executive Officer
Directors'
April 2020
General Manager, Industrial Machinery Division
meetings in
and General Manager, Fluidics Systems Division
FY2023
April 2022
Senior Managing Executive Officer (to present)
13/13 (100%)
April 2022
CFO (to present)
In charge of Corporate Strategy Planning and
Corporate Communications (to present)
June 2022
Director, Member of the Board (to present)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and
summary of expected roles]
As the CFO, responsible for Corporate Strategy Planning and Corporate Communications,
Mr. Akira Watanabe is fulfilling accountability to the Board and contributing to improving
the Board's functions for decision-making on important matters and for oversight of
business execution. Based on his abundant knowledge and track record in sales operations,
marketing and management of an overseas subsidiary, in addition to having served as
General Manager of the Industrial Machinery business and Fluidics Systems business, the
Company expects him to fulfill his role in contributing to the Group's sustainable growth
and enhancing corporate value. Therefore, the Company has nominated him again as a
candidate for Director, Member of the Board.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between Mr. Akira Watanabe and the Company.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Akira Watanabe is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
- 7 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities,
Number of
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
shares of the
April 1982
Joined the Company
Company held:
October 2004
General Manager, LC Business Unit,
6,609
Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division
Years served as
April 2009
General Manager, LC Business Unit,
Life Science Business Department,
Director,
Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division
Member of the
December 2011 President, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc.
Board:
1 year
(USA)
(at the closing of this
June 2013
Corporate Officer
Meeting)
Shuzo Maruyama
June 2015
General Manager,
Attendance at
(August 13, 1959)
Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division
June 2015
Managing Executive Officer
Board of
April 2019
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Directors'
April 2021
Managing Director,
meetings in
FY2023
4
Shimadzu (Hong Kong), Ltd.
10/10 (100%)
April 2023
Senior Corporate Executive Officer (to present)
(subsequent to
April 2023
In charge of Risk Management and Global
assumption of a
Environmental Management (GX) (to present)
Director, Board of
June 2023
Director, Member of the Board (to present)
the Company)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and
summary of expected roles]
Being responsible for Risk Management and Global Environmental Management, Mr.
Shuzo Maruyama is assuming accountability in these areas and contributing to improving
the Board's functions for decision-making on important matters and for oversight of
business execution. Based on his abundant knowledge and track record in the Analytical
and Measuring Instruments and the US and China businesses, the Company expects him to
fulfill his role in contributing to risk management and the sustainable enhancement of the
Group's corporate value. Therefore, the Company has nominated him again as a candidate
for Director, Member of the Board.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between Mr. Shuzo Maruyama and the Company.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Shuzo Maruyama is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
- 8 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities,
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
April 1976
Joined Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co., Ltd.
(currently Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.)
Number of
June 2006
Executive Officer, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
shares of the
April 2009
Managing Executive Officer,
Company held:
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
2,122
June 2009
Director of the Board, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
March 2010
Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Years served as
March 2012
Executive Director of the Board, President and
Director,
Chief Executive Officer, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
Member of the
March 2018
Executive Director of the Board, Chairman and
Board:
Nobuo Hanai
Chief Executive Officer, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
4 years
March 2019
Director of the Board, Chairman of the Board,
(at the closing of this
Meeting)
(April 30, 1953)
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (retired in March 2020)
June 2020
Director, Member of the Board of the Company
Attendance at
(to present)
Board of
March 2021
Outside Director, Perseus Proteomics Inc.
Directors'
(to present)
meetings in
5
March 2024
Outside Director, Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. (to
FY2023
present)
13/13 (100%)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Outside Director, Perseus Proteomics Inc.
Outside Director, Noile-Immune Biotech Inc.
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and summary of
Outside Director
expected roles]
Independent Officer
Mr. Nobuo Hanai has abundant management experience as the president of a leading
Japanese pharmaceutical company and global knowledge about the pharmaceutical
industry as well as research and development. He has been proactively engaged in
discussions and providing recommendations, which have been conducive to the
strengthening of the Board's functions in decision-making and in oversight. In addition, as
a member of the Nominating and/or Compensation Committee, he has been engaged in
discussions to enhance the transparency and fairness of appointment, dismissal and
remuneration of Directors, Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members
and Executive Officers. Based on his insight into the major market, the Company expects
him to fulfill his role in continuously contributing to the Group's sustainable growth and
enhancement of corporate value, and has nominated him again as a candidate for Outside
Director.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between Mr. Nobuo Hanai and the Company.
- Mr. Nobuo Hanai is a candidate for Outside Director as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
- At Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., during Mr. Nobuo Hanai's tenure as a Director of the Board until March 2020, an incident occurred where the company voluntarily recalled its certain product due to an improper operation conducted during the API manufacturing process of the product, and its API manufacturing contractor was subject to administrative sanctions. Mr. Nobuo Hanai was not aware of the fact until the occurrence of the incident, however, he had regularly raised the company's awareness about quality control, etc. at the Board of Directors' meetings, etc. After the incident came to light, he received internal and external investigation reports and made proposals to prevent a recurrence at the Board of Directors' meetings.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Nobuo Hanai to limit his liability pursuant to Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability pursuant to the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations if he acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing his duties.
- Mr. Nobuo Hanai satisfies the requirements for independent officers prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company. The Company designated him as an independent officer and filed a notification to the said exchange. The independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company are available on Page 19.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Nobuo Hanai is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
- 9 -
No.
Name
Career summary, positions and responsibilities,
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
April 1978
Joined Dainippon Ink and Chemicals,
Number of
Incorporated (currently DIC Corporation)
shares of the
April 2010
Executive Officer, In charge of Corporate
Strategy Division, DIC Corporation
Company held:
June 2011
Director of the Board, Executive Officer,
789
In charge of Corporate Strategy Division,
DIC Corporation
Years served as
April 2012
Representative Director, President, and CEO,
Director,
DIC Corporation
Member of the
January 2018
Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Board:
DIC Corporation
3 years
Yoshiyuki Nakanishi
June 2020
Outside Director, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
(at the closing of this
Meeting)
(to present)
(November 3, 1954)
June 2020
Outside Director, IHI Corporation (to present)
Attendance at
January 2021
Director of the Board, DIC Corporation
Board of
March 2021
Executive Advisor, DIC Corporation
Directors'
(retired in March 2023)
meetings in
June 2021
Director, Member of the Board of the Company
FY2023
6
(to present)
13/13 (100%)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Outside Director, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.
Outside Director, IHI Corporation
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and summary of
Outside Director
expected roles]
Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi has abundant management experience as the president of a
Independent Officer
worldwide chemicals company and global knowledge about the chemicals industry as well
as management strategy, manufacturing, sales operation, among others. He has been
proactively engaged in discussions and providing recommendations, which have been
conducive to the strengthening of the Board's functions in decision-making and in
oversight. In addition, as a member of the Nominating and/or Compensation Committee,
he has been engaged in discussions to enhance the transparency and fairness of
appointment, dismissal and remuneration of Directors, Members of the Board, Audit &
Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers. Based on his insight into the major
market, the Company expects him to fulfill his role in continuously contributing to the
Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value, and has nominated him
again as a candidate for Outside Director.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi and the Company.
- Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi is a candidate for Outside Director as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi to limit his liability pursuant to Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability pursuant to the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations if he acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing his duties.
- Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi satisfies the requirements for independent officers prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company. The Company designated him as an independent officer and filed a notification to the said exchange. The independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company are available on Page 19.
- The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 23:12:04 UTC.