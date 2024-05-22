Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 7701)

May 30, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Yasunori Yamamoto

Representative Director, President & CEO

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

1, Nishinokyo Kuwabara-cho,Nakagyo-ku,

Kyoto, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 161ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We hereby notify that the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SHIMADZU CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have taken measures to electronically provide information ("Matters for Electronic Provision") and have posted the Matters for Electronic Provision on the following websites on the Internet as "Notice of the 161st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

  • The Company's website:https://www.shimadzu.com/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the above website, the Matters for Electronic Provision have also been posted on the following website on the Internet.

  • The Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search)https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
    *Please find the information by visiting the above Tokyo Stock Exchange website. On this page, you can search for the information by entering either the "Issue name (company name)" or "Securities code," and then by selecting "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" tab.

You can exercise your voting rights in writing (by submitting the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form) or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Japan standard time ("JST").

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place:

Main Hall at the Head Office

1, Nishinokyo Kuwabara-cho,Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 161st Fiscal

Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated

Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory

Board

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 161st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board

Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 5: Revision of the Content of Stock Compensation Scheme for Directors etc.

Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights

The following methods are available for exercising voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights.

Exercise voting rights

You can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means.

  • Exercise of voting rights in writing
    Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form by mail so that we can receive it no later than the following deadline. If you do not indicate your vote for or against each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, you will be deemed to have approved the proposal.
    Deadline: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST)
  • Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.
    Please access the Company's designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) from a smartphone or a computer etc., enter your "Login ID" and "Temporary Password" both of which are noted on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, follow the on-screen instructions and exercise your voting rights.
    Deadline: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST)

If you are able to attend the meeting

Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.

Date and time: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST)

For inquiries about the system and other matters, contact:

Securities Business Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Phone: (0120) 173-027 (Toll Free) (available from 9:00 to 21:00) (Japan only)

Institutional investors can use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ, Inc. if they submit an application to do so in advance.

Handling of duplicate voting

    1. If the voting rights are exercised both in writing and by electromagnetic means and the vote for the same proposal differs, the exercise of voting rights by electromagnetic means shall be deemed valid.
    2. If the voting rights are exercised by electromagnetic means multiple times and the vote for the same proposal differs, the last exercise of voting rights shall be deemed valid.
  • Of the documents required to be provided with this Notice of Convocation, the following documents have been posted as the Matters for Electronic Provision on the Company's website (https://www.shimadzu.com/) in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Therefore, those are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents.
    *The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, which are part of the Consolidated Financial Statements
    *The Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements, which are part of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
    The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as well as the Statement of Changes in Net Assets and the Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements were audited by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board as part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements in preparing the Audit Report.
  • Should the Matters for Electronic Provision require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on each website where they are posted.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company views the return of profits to shareholders as a key management objective. The Company's basic policy is to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% or higher and provide constant shareholder returns, while taking into consideration earnings performance and cash flows comprehensively. The Company will strive to utilize its internal reserves mainly for investments that will lead to the Company's sustainable growth while ensuring fiscal health, such as growth investments in areas that create social value and investments to strengthen the base for human resources, development, manufacturing, and DX measures.

Based on this policy, with respect to the appropriation of surplus (year-end dividend) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, taking into consideration the earnings performance for the year and business development from now on, the Company proposes payment of a dividend of 36 yen per share as shown below. Combined with the interim dividend, the total annual dividend will be 60 yen per share, an increase of 6 yen from the previous fiscal year.

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters related to the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount
    36 yen per share of common stock of the Company
    Total amount: 10,613,326,464 yen
  3. Effective date of distribution of surplus
    June 27, 2024

Dividend per share / Payout ratio

(Yen)

80

40.0%

30.6%

31.5%

31.0%

29.9%

60

27.8%

27.8%

60

62

30.0%

25.4%

22.2%

22.3%

23.7%

54

48

36

36

40

34

32

20.0%

28

30

28

24

20

19

20

18

15

15

10.0%

13

10

9

24

26

20

22

13

15

15

9

10

11

0

0.0%

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

(forecast)

Interrim

Year-end

Payout ratio

Proposal 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board

The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board will expire at the closing of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors, Members of the Board.

The candidates for Director, Member of the Board are as follows.

Attendan

Current positions and

ce at

No.

Name

Gender

Board of

responsibilities at the Company

Directors'

meetings

Chairman and Representative

100%

1

Teruhisa Ueda

Reappointment

Male

Director

(13/13)

Chairman of the Board

2

Yasunori Yamamoto

Reappointment

Male

Representative Director,

100%

President & CEO

(13/13)

Director, Member of the Board

Senior Managing Executive Officer

3

Akira Watanabe

Reappointment

Male

CFO

100%

In charge of Corporate Strategy

(13/13)

Planning and Corporate

Communications

Director, Member of the Board

Shuzo Maruyama

Senior Corporate Executive Officer

100%

4

Reappointment

Male

In charge of Risk Management and

(10/10)

Global Environmental Management

(GX)

5

Nobuo Hanai

Outside Director

Male

Director, Member of the Board

100%

Reappointment

Independent

(part-time)

(13/13)

Officer

6

Yoshiyuki Nakanishi

Outside Director

Male

Director, Member of the Board

100%

Reappointment

Independent

(part-time)

(13/13)

Officer

Nami Hamada

Outside Director

Director, Member of the Board

100%

7

Reappointment

Independent

Female

(part-time)

(13/13)

Officer

8

Mie Kitano

New

Outside Director

Female

Independent

-

-

appointment

Officer

(Note) As for the attendance at the Board of Directors' meetings of Mr. Shuzo Maruyama, the Board of Directors' meetings applicable to him were only those held subsequent to his assumption of office on June 28, 2023.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities,

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

April 1982

Joined the Company

Number of

June 2007

Corporate Officer

shares of the

June 2007

Deputy General Manager,

Company held:

Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division

30,505

June 2011

Director, Member of the Board

Years served as

June 2011

General Manager,

Director,

Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division

Member of the

June 2013

Managing Executive Officer

Board:

Teruhisa Ueda

June 2014

Senior Managing Executive Officer

13 years

June 2015

President and Representative Director

(at the closing of this

(May 14, 1957)

June 2015

CEO

Meeting)

Attendance at

April 2022

Chairman and Representative Director

Board of

(to present)

Directors'

April 2022

Chairman of the Board (to present)

1

meetings in

June 2023

Outside Director, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance

Company (to present)

FY2023

13/13 (100%)

[Significant concurrent position]

Outside Director, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and

summary of expected roles]

As Chairman of the Board, Mr. Teruhisa Ueda is running the Board appropriately and is

committed to enhancing corporate value by strengthening corporate governance. Based on

his high insight, abundant experience, and distinguished track record in corporate

management and the Company's businesses, the Company expects him to fulfill his role in

strengthening the Board's functions for decision-making on important matters and for

monitoring and oversight of business execution. Therefore, the Company has nominated

him again as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Teruhisa Ueda and the Company.
  2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Teruhisa Ueda is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities,

Number of

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares of the

April 1983

Joined the Company

Company held:

June 2014

Corporate Officer

13,528

June 2017

Managing Executive Officer

June 2017

In charge of Manufacturing, Corporate

Years served as

Information & Communications Technology,

Director,

and CS Management

Member of the

June 2017

Deputy in charge of Corporate Research and

Board:

Yasunori Yamamoto

Development

4 years

April 2020

In charge of Corporate Strategy Planning and

(at the closing of this

(February 20, 1959)

Corporate Communications

Meeting)

Attendance at

June 2020

Director, Member of the Board

April 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Board of

2

April 2021

CFO

Directors'

meetings in

April 2022

President and Representative Director

FY2023

(to present)

13/13 (100%)

April 2022

CEO (to present)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and

summary of expected roles]

As the CEO, Mr. Yasunori Yamamoto is responsible for the management of the Group, and

he has been contributing to the strengthening of the Board's functions in decision-making

and in oversight by giving accounts of business execution and important matters. He not

only has demonstrated strong leadership as a corporate manager but also has a wide range

of experience and track record in areas such as development, manufacturing, and overseas

business. Therefore, the Company expects him to fulfill his role in promoting the medium-

term management plan and driving the sustainable enhancement of corporate value of the

Group, and has nominated him again as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Yasunori Yamamoto and the Company.
  2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Yasunori Yamamoto is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities,

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

April 1985

Joined the Company

April 2009

General Manager, TMP Business Unit,

Number of

Semiconductor Equipment Division (currently

Industrial Machinery Division) and Deputy

shares of the

General Manager, Sales & Marketing

Company held:

Department, Semiconductor Equipment Division

5,036

April 2011

General Manager, Sales & Marketing

Department, Semiconductor Equipment Division

and General Manager, TMP Business Unit,

Years served as

Semiconductor Equipment Division

Director,

June 2013

Deputy General Manager, Semiconductor

Member of the

Equipment Division, General Manager, Sales &

Board:

Akira Watanabe

Marketing Department, Semiconductor

2 years

Equipment Division and General Manager, TMP

(at the closing of this

(March 3, 1963)

Business Unit, Semiconductor Equipment

Meeting)

Division

June 2016

Corporate Officer

Attendance at

June 2016

General Manager, Industrial Machinery Division

Board of

3

April 2019

Managing Executive Officer

Directors'

April 2020

General Manager, Industrial Machinery Division

meetings in

and General Manager, Fluidics Systems Division

FY2023

April 2022

Senior Managing Executive Officer (to present)

13/13 (100%)

April 2022

CFO (to present)

In charge of Corporate Strategy Planning and

Corporate Communications (to present)

June 2022

Director, Member of the Board (to present)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and

summary of expected roles]

As the CFO, responsible for Corporate Strategy Planning and Corporate Communications,

Mr. Akira Watanabe is fulfilling accountability to the Board and contributing to improving

the Board's functions for decision-making on important matters and for oversight of

business execution. Based on his abundant knowledge and track record in sales operations,

marketing and management of an overseas subsidiary, in addition to having served as

General Manager of the Industrial Machinery business and Fluidics Systems business, the

Company expects him to fulfill his role in contributing to the Group's sustainable growth

and enhancing corporate value. Therefore, the Company has nominated him again as a

candidate for Director, Member of the Board.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Akira Watanabe and the Company.
  2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Akira Watanabe is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities,

Number of

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

shares of the

April 1982

Joined the Company

Company held:

October 2004

General Manager, LC Business Unit,

6,609

Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division

Years served as

April 2009

General Manager, LC Business Unit,

Life Science Business Department,

Director,

Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division

Member of the

December 2011 President, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc.

Board:

1 year

(USA)

(at the closing of this

June 2013

Corporate Officer

Meeting)

Shuzo Maruyama

June 2015

General Manager,

Attendance at

(August 13, 1959)

Analytical and Measuring Instruments Division

June 2015

Managing Executive Officer

Board of

April 2019

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Directors'

April 2021

Managing Director,

meetings in

FY2023

4

Shimadzu (Hong Kong), Ltd.

10/10 (100%)

April 2023

Senior Corporate Executive Officer (to present)

(subsequent to

April 2023

In charge of Risk Management and Global

assumption of a

Environmental Management (GX) (to present)

Director, Board of

June 2023

Director, Member of the Board (to present)

the Company)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director, Member of the Board and

summary of expected roles]

Being responsible for Risk Management and Global Environmental Management, Mr.

Shuzo Maruyama is assuming accountability in these areas and contributing to improving

the Board's functions for decision-making on important matters and for oversight of

business execution. Based on his abundant knowledge and track record in the Analytical

and Measuring Instruments and the US and China businesses, the Company expects him to

fulfill his role in contributing to risk management and the sustainable enhancement of the

Group's corporate value. Therefore, the Company has nominated him again as a candidate

for Director, Member of the Board.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Shuzo Maruyama and the Company.
  2. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Shuzo Maruyama is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities,

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

April 1976

Joined Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co., Ltd.

(currently Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.)

Number of

June 2006

Executive Officer, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

shares of the

April 2009

Managing Executive Officer,

Company held:

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

2,122

June 2009

Director of the Board, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

March 2010

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Years served as

March 2012

Executive Director of the Board, President and

Director,

Chief Executive Officer, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Member of the

March 2018

Executive Director of the Board, Chairman and

Board:

Nobuo Hanai

Chief Executive Officer, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

4 years

March 2019

Director of the Board, Chairman of the Board,

(at the closing of this

Meeting)

(April 30, 1953)

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (retired in March 2020)

June 2020

Director, Member of the Board of the Company

Attendance at

(to present)

Board of

March 2021

Outside Director, Perseus Proteomics Inc.

Directors'

(to present)

meetings in

5

March 2024

Outside Director, Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. (to

FY2023

present)

13/13 (100%)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Outside Director, Perseus Proteomics Inc.

Outside Director, Noile-Immune Biotech Inc.

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and summary of

Outside Director

expected roles]

Independent Officer

Mr. Nobuo Hanai has abundant management experience as the president of a leading

Japanese pharmaceutical company and global knowledge about the pharmaceutical

industry as well as research and development. He has been proactively engaged in

discussions and providing recommendations, which have been conducive to the

strengthening of the Board's functions in decision-making and in oversight. In addition, as

a member of the Nominating and/or Compensation Committee, he has been engaged in

discussions to enhance the transparency and fairness of appointment, dismissal and

remuneration of Directors, Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members

and Executive Officers. Based on his insight into the major market, the Company expects

him to fulfill his role in continuously contributing to the Group's sustainable growth and

enhancement of corporate value, and has nominated him again as a candidate for Outside

Director.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Nobuo Hanai and the Company.
  2. Mr. Nobuo Hanai is a candidate for Outside Director as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
  3. At Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., during Mr. Nobuo Hanai's tenure as a Director of the Board until March 2020, an incident occurred where the company voluntarily recalled its certain product due to an improper operation conducted during the API manufacturing process of the product, and its API manufacturing contractor was subject to administrative sanctions. Mr. Nobuo Hanai was not aware of the fact until the occurrence of the incident, however, he had regularly raised the company's awareness about quality control, etc. at the Board of Directors' meetings, etc. After the incident came to light, he received internal and external investigation reports and made proposals to prevent a recurrence at the Board of Directors' meetings.
  4. The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Nobuo Hanai to limit his liability pursuant to Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability pursuant to the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations if he acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing his duties.
  5. Mr. Nobuo Hanai satisfies the requirements for independent officers prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company. The Company designated him as an independent officer and filed a notification to the said exchange. The independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company are available on Page 19.
  6. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Nobuo Hanai is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.
No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities,

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

April 1978

Joined Dainippon Ink and Chemicals,

Number of

Incorporated (currently DIC Corporation)

shares of the

April 2010

Executive Officer, In charge of Corporate

Strategy Division, DIC Corporation

Company held:

June 2011

Director of the Board, Executive Officer,

789

In charge of Corporate Strategy Division,

DIC Corporation

Years served as

April 2012

Representative Director, President, and CEO,

Director,

DIC Corporation

Member of the

January 2018

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Board:

DIC Corporation

3 years

Yoshiyuki Nakanishi

June 2020

Outside Director, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

(at the closing of this

Meeting)

(to present)

(November 3, 1954)

June 2020

Outside Director, IHI Corporation (to present)

Attendance at

January 2021

Director of the Board, DIC Corporation

Board of

March 2021

Executive Advisor, DIC Corporation

Directors'

(retired in March 2023)

meetings in

June 2021

Director, Member of the Board of the Company

FY2023

6

(to present)

13/13 (100%)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Outside Director, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Outside Director, IHI Corporation

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and summary of

Outside Director

expected roles]

Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi has abundant management experience as the president of a

Independent Officer

worldwide chemicals company and global knowledge about the chemicals industry as well

as management strategy, manufacturing, sales operation, among others. He has been

proactively engaged in discussions and providing recommendations, which have been

conducive to the strengthening of the Board's functions in decision-making and in

oversight. In addition, as a member of the Nominating and/or Compensation Committee,

he has been engaged in discussions to enhance the transparency and fairness of

appointment, dismissal and remuneration of Directors, Members of the Board, Audit &

Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers. Based on his insight into the major

market, the Company expects him to fulfill his role in continuously contributing to the

Group's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value, and has nominated him

again as a candidate for Outside Director.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi and the Company.
  2. Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi is a candidate for Outside Director as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
  3. The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi to limit his liability pursuant to Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability pursuant to the agreement is the minimum amount stipulated by laws and regulations if he acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing his duties.
  4. Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi satisfies the requirements for independent officers prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company. The Company designated him as an independent officer and filed a notification to the said exchange. The independence standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members specified by the Company are available on Page 19.
  5. The Company has concluded a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The insurance contract covers damages including compensation for damages to be borne by the insured persons. Mr. Yoshiyuki Nakanishi is an insured person under the insurance contract. If he is reappointed as Director, Member of the Board, he will continue to be included in the insured persons under the insurance contract. The Company plans to renew the insurance contract during his term of office. For the outline of the insurance contract, please refer to Page 20.

