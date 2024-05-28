Copyright © Shimadzu Corporation. All Rights Reserved. | FY 2023 Results 3

Yasunori Yamamoto, President and Representative Director, CEO

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining the Shimadzu Corporation full-year earnings call for the fiscal year 2023. We continued to deliver excellent results with key model growth in Analytical & Measuring Instruments (AMI).

Consolidated performance surpassed JPY500 billion in sales for the first time, reaching JPY511.9 billion. Operating income also exceeded JPY70 billion, achieving JPY72.8 billion. We managed to conclude with record highs in sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net profit for the fourth consecutive period.

A brief explanation by segment: The AMI segment reached a record high with JPY338.3 billion in sales, an increase of 7% YoY, driving the overall company performance. As for operating income, increases in the Industrial Machinery (IM), and Aircraft Equipment (AE) segments contributed to the overall growth in operating income.

Our key models in the AMI segment, which are Liquid Chromatographs (LC), Mass Spectrometers (MS), and Gas Chromatographs (GC), collectively achieved a growth of 10%. Particularly, there was significant growth in overseas pharmaceuticals, the clinical and environmental sectors.

Another product that has recently contributed significantly to sales is the Turbo Molecular Pump (TMP). Even though semiconductor market conditions last fiscal year were not great, this was offset by growth in green technologies, including thin-film manufacturing equipment for solar panels and construction glass, achieving an overall growth of 3%.

Regionally, all areas saw an increase.