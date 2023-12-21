Shimadzu Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of scientific and precision equipment. The Company has four segments. Testing and Measuring Instruments segment is engaged in the provision of chromatographic analysis systems, mass spectrometry systems, light analysis systems, thermal analysis systems, bio-related analysis systems, water quality measurement systems and others. Medical Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of X-ray television (TV) systems, angiography systems, X-ray imaging systems and others. Aircraft Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of flight control systems, air management systems, cockpit display systems and others. Industrial Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of turbomolecular pumps and others. The Company is also engaged in the leasing and management of real estate business.

Sector Office Equipment