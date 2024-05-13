Shimadzu Middle East & Africa (hereinafter referred to as SMEA), the Shimadzu Group's Middle East & Africa regional headquarters, has completed the construction of a new head office. By moving to the new office, SMEA will significantly expand the analytical laboratory and medical equipment training center. SMEA also expand its system gas chromatograph (GC) integration capabilities and improving its logistics functions. SMEA will further focus on strengthening the Shimadzu brand in the Middle East and Africa region and expanding GC's sales in the oil, gas and chemical markets, where strong demand is expected in the region.

Since its establishment in 2007, SMEA has been headquartered in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Dubai. However, due to the expansion of its business and the deterioration of its offices, SMEA has newly built and relocated offices in the same free zone. The total floor area of the new office is about 3,800m2, which is about 4 times larger than the previous office, and the size of the lab space is 300m2, which is about 5 times larger than the previous office. Within the Lab, SMEA have expanded the communication capabilities, including a seminar room for clients and agents, and a studio that delivers webinars to clients.

Shimadzu will contribute to the development of society by providing analytical and measurement equipment and medical equipment for various applications in the Middle East and Africa, where long-term economic growth is expected.

Photo: Lab with our company analytical instruments such as chromatograph, mass spectrometer and optical analyzer

Address: Jebel Ali Free Zone, U.A.E.

Site area: 6,519m2

Completion: March 2024

Total investment: $3 million (including buildings and equipment)

Equipment installed in the laboratory: gas chromatograph, liquid chromatograph, gas chromatograph mass spectrometer, liquid chromatograph mass spectrometer, spectrophotometer, Fourier transform infrared spectrophotometer, etc.