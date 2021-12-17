Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimadzu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shimadzu : Utility of World's first Robot-compatible Autonomous Laboratory System with LC and LC-MS Units Verified with Kobe University

12/17/2021 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shimadzu Corporation and Kobe University have started verifying the utility of a prototype autonomous laboratory system based on using robotic, digital, AI, and other technologies. The intention is to develop an autonomous laboratory system that is actually used in society, such as for developing biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, or new materials.

Shimadzu Corporation has been jointly researching "smart cells" (biological cells artificially modified using advanced technology in synthetic biology) with Kobe University (with Prof. Tomohisa Hasunuma' group at the Engineering Biology Research Center) for three years since 2018. If smart cells successfully mass produce substances that were previously difficult to do, it could trigger a technological revolution in a variety of areas, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, new materials, environmental remediation or alternative materials for petrochemical products. However, the experimental design process involved in developing new smart cells and preparing a path to mass production is extremely complex. Consequently, it is taking a long time to optimize production processes.

In order to build the autonomous laboratory system, Shimadzu Corporation and Kobe University have been partnering to jointly verify efficiency improvements based on the DBTL cycle since June 2021, including improvements to designing metabolites/genes (D: design), building hosts (B: build), evaluating productivity and metabolomics (T: test), and analyzing experimental results (L: learn). Specifically, the joint research topics are "improving the enzymatic functions causing bottlenecks in metabolic pathways for producing substances with enhanced functional properties" and "automatically optimizing parameters in the smart cell cultivation." Based on the data acquired with analytical instruments, AI is used to prepare the following experimental conditions for building strains that enable more efficient and rapid production and optimizing cultivation parameters. The autonomous laboratory system was installed inside the biofoundry facility at the Kobe University Integrated Research Center (Port Island, Kobe), where verification tests will be performed to prepare the system for actual use in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, new material development, and other fields.

In November, Shimadzu Corporation invested in and signed a corresponding partnership agreement with Bacchus Bio innovation Co., Ltd., a biotech startup company spun off from Kobe University. In the future, Shimadzu will engage in research and development for promoting smart cells in collaboration with Kobe University and Bacchus Bio innovation Co., Ltd.

Photo: Overview of Prototype Autonomous Lab System

Photo: Robot-compatible LC Unit in Autonomous Lab System

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIMADZU CORPORATION
12:29aSHIMADZU : Utility of World's first Robot-compatible Autonomous Laboratory System with LC ..
PU
12/13SHIMADZU : Release of Gear Pumps with a Low-Noise Design, Supporting the Need for a Switch..
PU
12/13Shimadzu Corporation - Expanding Market Share by Entering High-End Market
AQ
12/10SHIMADZU : Expanding Market Share by Entering High-End MarketRelease of Six New AP-AD Seri..
PU
12/07SHIMADZU RECEIVES FIRST AWARD FOR FR : Brands & Communication Design 2021 -
PU
12/01SHIMADZU : Customer Service Center Established to Expand Business Activities Related to Me..
PU
11/26Shimadzu Corporation - Release of LabSolutions MD, Support Software for Analytical Meth..
AQ
11/25Shimadzu Corporation Collaboration with National Agriculture and Food Research Organiza..
AQ
11/25SHIMADZU : Enabling the Development of Optimal Analytical Methods Release of LabSolutions ..
PU
11/24SHIMADZU : Review Vol.77 Food Safety and Food Health
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 425 B 3 738 M 3 738 M
Net income 2022 44 070 M 388 M 388 M
Net cash 2022 134 B 1 178 M 1 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 1 479 B 13 011 M 13 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 13 308
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shimadzu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 020,00 JPY
Average target price 5 420,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teruhisa Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director
Yasunori Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Nakamoto Chairman
Mitsuo Kitaoka Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMADZU CORPORATION25.19%12 752
SMC CORPORATION22.11%44 400
COGNEX CORPORATION-5.54%13 767
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-16.34%9 397
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.5.19%9 073
RENISHAW PLC-19.93%4 357