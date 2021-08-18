Log in
Shimadzu : and HORIBA Release LC-Raman SystemMerging Separating and Visualizing Technologies Offers New Value for R&D Applications in a Wide Variety of Fields

08/18/2021 | 04:34am EDT
On June 25, 2021, Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, President & CEO: Teruhisa Ueda, hereinafter Shimadzu) and HORIBA, Ltd. (Kyoto, President & COO: Masayuki Adachi, hereinafter HORIBA) released a new LC-Raman system that combines a Shimadzu high-performance liquid chromatograph (HPLC, hereinafter LC) with a HORIBA Raman spectrometer (hereinafter Raman) for the Japanese domestic market.
The product is the result of joint development work that started in August 2020 and represents the world's first* system to combine these technologies. Combining LC separation technology with Raman visualization technology not only significantly increases measurement accuracy and efficiency, it is expected to offer new measurement value by detecting unknown components.
Both companies intend to contribute to global society by releasing superior technologies from Kyoto out to the world.

From the left is Kyoko Watanabe, Product Manager, LC Business Unit, Analytical & Measuring Instruments Division, Shimadzu; Masami Tomita, Deputy General Manager, Analytical & Measuring Instruments Division, Shimadzu; Professor Haruko Takeyama, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Waseda University ; Kentaro Nishikata, General Manager, R&D Division, HORIBA; and Mikiko Uchigashima, Deputy Project Manager, Bio/Life Science Project, HORIBA

Markets involved in ensuring the safety and health of people, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, and markets involved in developing advanced materials, have been changing at a rapid pace in recent years. For research and development in such fields, it is important to have measuring methods that are as accurate and efficient as possible.
Shimadzu liquid chromatographs provide superior 'separation' technology for isolating target measurement components from sample mixtures, which is a key strength for accurate quantitative analysis of target components. HORIBA Raman spectrometers provide superior 'visualization' technology for discriminating between different molecular structures, which is a key strength for predicting unknown components. Both products have the largest share* of their respective product markets in Japan. In an effort to further accelerate innovation, both companies jointly developed a new LC-Raman system by combining the strengths of their respective technologies to achieve a new dimension of performance.

* According to a survey by both companies (as of June 2021)

New Product-LC-Raman System

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
