Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimadzu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:55:58 2023-04-03 pm EDT
4225.00 JPY   +0.48%
12:07aShimadzu : “Development of Polymer Synthesis Technology by Microorganisms using CO2 as Direct Raw Material” selected as a NEDO Green Innovation Fund Project”
PU
03/30SHIMADZU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Shimadzu : Osaka University, Shimadzu, Itoham Yonekyu, Toppan, and SIGMAXYZ have established “Consortium for Future Innovation by Cultured Meat” Centers for research promotion are located at Osaka University.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shimadzu : “Development of Polymer Synthesis Technology by Microorganisms using CO2 as Direct Raw Material” selected as a NEDO Green Innovation Fund Project”

04/04/2023 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANEKA CORPORATION
BACCHUS BIO INNOVATION CO., LTD
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Minoru Tanaka; hereinafter "Kaneka"), Bacchus Bio innovation Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Kobe-city, Hyogo; President: Mikio Tanji; hereinafter "Bacchus"), JGC Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Yokohama-city Kanagawa; Chairman and CEO: Masayuki Sato; hereinafter "JGC HD"), and Shimadzu Corporation (Headquarters: Kyoto-city, Kyoto; President: Yasunori Yamamoto; hereinafter "Shimadzu") have announced that the proposal of a joint project," Development of Polymer Synthesis Technology by microorganisms using CO2 as direct raw material (hereinafter referred to as 'the Project')" had been selected by the "Green Innovation Fund Project*1 / Promotion of Carbon Recycling Using CO2 from Biomanufacturing Technology as a Direct Raw Material" as a planned implementation sponsored by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

This project will contribute to the realization of carbon recycling in the "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" formulated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry with related ministries and agencies on December 25, 2020 (revised on June 18, 2021). The goal of the project is to realize recycling-oriented biomanufacturing technology that does not depend on fossil resources by developing microorganisms that produce biodegradable polymers from CO2 and developing production process technology, combining the knowledge and technology that the four companies have cultivated over the years.

During the project period (FY2023 to FY2030), the following three themes will be addressed.

  • Establishment of a gas fermentation biofoundry*2 using CO2 as a raw material (Bacchus and Shimadzu)
  • Development and improvement of biopolymer-producing microorganisms (Kaneka)
  • Development and demonstration of production technology using microorganisms capable of producing substances from CO2 (Kaneka, JGC HD, Shimadzu)

The following chart outlines the development and collaboration of the four companies in this project.

Kaneka

Kaneka is the first company in the world to successfully commercialize KANEKA Biodegradable Polymer Green PlanetTM ("Green Planet"), which is produced by microorganisms from vegetable oil and other raw materials. In this project, based on the synthetic microbiology and polymer production, processing technologies it has cultivated to date, Kaneka will develop new microorganisms that produce Green Planet directly from CO2, and will also launch a semi-commercial plant to conduct production demonstration for Green Planet industrialization. In addition, we will lead this project as the managing company.

Bacchus

Bacchus is a data-driven biofoundry company. Bacchus aims to drastically shorten the breeding time of smart cells*3 by upgrading the breeding platform consolidating its proprietary technologies. By utilizing its own digital technology, Bacchus will design cells optimized for gas fermentation and create a variety of species. In addition, they will introduce and utilize data from a high-throughput evaluation system jointly developed with Shimadzu, and aim to build an "Integrated Biofoundry*4" that will provide one-stop service from microbial breeding to process development with JGC HD.

JGC HD

JGC HD has a profound knowledge of the safe gas handling of gases including hydrogen gas and process scale-up cultivated through its EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) business in the oil and gas fields, as well as in optimized culture tank design technology in the life science field. In this project, JGC HD will develop and scale-up a safe handling system for mixed gases containing CO2, H2, and O2 and a highly efficient gas fermentation process in addition to establishing an "Integrated Biofoundry" with Bacchus which will provide a one-stop service from microbial breeding to process development.

Shimadzu

Shimadzu, with the aim of solving social issues, has accumulated a variety of know-how by providing analytical measurement and robotics technologies to a wide range of fields and data analysis technologies using AI-based systems. In this project, Shimadzu will work on the development of high-speed productivity evaluation technology, which is indispensable for the construction of a biofoundry. Shimadzu will also develop an evaluation system to measure gas fermentation in the semi-commercial plant which is to be constructed as part of the project and support safe and highly efficient fermentation.

  • *1. A project to support companies and others working on management issues toward Japan's "Carbon Neutrality in 2050," from R&D and demonstration to social implementation by FY2030. The program covers 14 fields: transportation/manufacturing-related industries including carbon recycling/materials industries, energy-related industries, and home/office-related industries.
  • *2. Biofoundry: Microorganism development platform that creates microorganisms with designed functions to efficiently produce useful substances
  • *3. Smart cell: A cell that is highly designed and has an enhanced ability to efficiently produce the desired substance
  • *4. Integrated Biofoundry: A one-stop biomanufacturing platform that provides everything from microbial breeding to process development

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 04:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHIMADZU CORPORATION
12:07aShimadzu : “Development of Polymer Synthesis Technology by Microorganisms using CO2 ..
PU
03/30SHIMADZU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Shimadzu : Osaka University, Shimadzu, Itoham Yonekyu, Toppan, and SIGMAXYZ have establish..
PU
03/16Shimadzu : Analytical & Measuring Instruments Business Presentation Slides
PU
03/02Shimadzu : Conserving and Protecting at Least 30 % of Land and Sea by 2030Joining the &ldq..
PU
02/27Jefferies Adjusts Shimadzu's Price Target to 5,000 Yen From 5,500 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/09Shimadzu : New Autograph AGX-V2 Series Precision Universal Testing Machines Incorporate Wo..
PU
02/06Shimadzu : Earnings Report for the nine months ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Shimadzu : Received CDP “A-“ in Climate Change and “B” in Water Se..
PU
2022Shimadzu : Providence Cancer Institute, and Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research Partne..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMADZU CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 472 B 3 567 M 3 567 M
Net income 2023 50 700 M 383 M 383 M
Net cash 2023 167 B 1 259 M 1 259 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 1 239 B 9 362 M 9 362 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 13 499
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shimadzu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 205,00 JPY
Average target price 5 190,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasunori Yamamoto President & Representative Director
Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting
Teruhisa Ueda Chairman
Mitsuo Kitaoka Manager-Analysis & Measurement Technology
Hiroko Wada Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMADZU CORPORATION10.55%9 177
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.89%33 772
TECAN GROUP AG-3.20%5 570
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-6.46%2 796
JEOL LTD.18.25%1 630
NINGBO YONGXIN OPTICS CO.,LTD4.81%1 397
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer