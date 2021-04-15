Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Shimadzu Corporation    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shimadzu : Digital Mobile X-ray System MobileDaRt series exceeded 6,000 units worldwide sales

04/15/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

Responsive and maneuverable Mobility
Two second image verification offering Immediacy
A large viewing monitor for enhanced Functionality

The award winning MobileDaRt Evolution is further refined into the MX8 Version featuring the collapsible column to broaden the mobile's solutions.



The collapsible column has been developed to realize a virtually unobstructed wide field of view during travel, making it ideal for daily hospital rounds.

Optimized power assist system delivers smooth light touch driving. The low-profile and curved shape, provides for an open space behind the mobile cart, allowing for a more natural driving position.

Pressing the 'All Free' buttons releases the electromagnetic locks for the telescopic arm and column at the same time, thus enabling simple one-step positioning. Multiple 'All-Free' buttons are located around the system, so the technologist can access from any direction. Furthermore, an extra exposure hand switch can be added to the front of the system, and a wireless hand switch or a IR remote controller is optionally available.

The embedded 19-inch touch panel display is excellent for quickly viewing images, and the flat screen design makes it easy to clean-up. Displaying images just 2 seconds after exposure is especially useful in emergency rooms(ER). (Depending on FPD and FPD vendors)

System startup takes only 1 min. (MX8c, MX8k, MX8i) and is immediately ready for use in emergency conditions. (2 min. for MX8s)

The system is in conformity with today's needs for radiation management. The estimated Dose Area Product (DAP) is displayed prior to exposure, and the calculated DAP value is stored for post-exposure management. DAP chamber can be mounted as well when needed.



The redesigned FPD storage bin is equipped with a detector anti-theft lock function that can heighten the security level against FPD theft.

For daily use, extra storage spaces are provided to store wipes, pens, markers, etc. Grooves have been added for holding the FPD vertically while putting a sterile cover on the unit.

FPD models are available to meet a wide variety of clinical needs, such as the physical size, sensitivity and data transmission. You can share one FPD between multiple units or you can add various size FPDs. A combination with liquid resistant and the lightest weight FPD makes your daily handling much easier. *

  • * It depends on combined FPD models.

The compact FPD fits inside the cassette tray of an incubator, which enables imaging neonatal babies or infants. A high sensitivity FPD helps reduce radiation exposure, providing powerful support for pediatric care.

Time to treat is critical in emergency conditions. The large field FPD secures wide field-of-view and reduces the number of exposures to cover entire region of interest.



The system can be equipped with a function to remove scatter noise and improve image contrast, making it possible to perform exposures without the use of a grid making it easier to handle FPD's.

For use in surgical operations, the new image processing function helps to confirm the absence of residual instruments like gauze and needles. This is also useful to reconfirm locations for the catheter tip in PICC insertion procedures more clearly.

This feature is not available on MX8s.



Please note that the product or some features/options may not be available in your country.
The appearance of the system, options, FPD and DR user-interface can be different depending on the country or can be changed without notice. To confirm these detailed availability for you, please contact us.



NEW

Hisahiro Kitai
Department of Radiology, Shiroyama Hospital

Eiji Yamamura
Department of Radiology, Toho University Ohashi Medical Center

Shoichiro Nanjo
Department of Radiology, TMG Asaka Medical Center

Toru Hayakawa
Medical Systems Division, Shimadzu Corporation



Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 03:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIMADZU CORPORATION
04/15SHIMADZU  : Digital Mobile X-ray System MobileDaRt series exceeded 6,000 units w..
PU
04/13SHIMADZU  : Mass Spectrometer Receives “Best of the Best Award” and ..
PU
03/30SHIMADZU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23SHIMADZU  : Joins the Global Environmental Initiative RE100Aiming to Source 100 ..
PU
03/21SHIMADZU  : For the Fifth Consecutive Year, Shimadzu was Selected as a Nadeshiko..
PU
02/09SHIMADZU  : New AOC-30 Series Automatic Sample Injection System for Gas Chromato..
AQ
02/08SHIMADZU  : Kit to detect coronavirus on doorknobs, laptops goes on sale in Japa..
AQ
01/21SHIMADZU  : to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection
AQ
01/19TOTAL  : Shimadzu signs a collaboration agreement with TOTAL, a major Energy pla..
AQ
01/07SHIMADZU  : Celebrating 60th Anniversary of Remote Fluoroscopy System for Radiat..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 381 B 3 496 M 3 496 M
Net income 2021 32 897 M 302 M 302 M
Net cash 2021 86 865 M 798 M 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 1 218 B 11 204 M 11 187 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 182
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shimadzu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMADZU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 490,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 135,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Teruhisa Ueda President, CEO & Representative Director
Shin Bandai Manager-Finance & Accounting
Akira Nakamoto Chairman
Yasunori Yamamoto Head-Information Systems & Manufacturing
Taketsugu Fujiwara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIMADZU CORPORATION3.12%11 235
SMC CORPORATION5.85%40 227
COGNEX CORPORATION4.80%14 699
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.23.46%10 263
RENISHAW PLC10.16%6 370
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.-1.45%2 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ