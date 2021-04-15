Shimadzu : Digital Mobile X-ray System MobileDaRt series exceeded 6,000 units worldwide sales

[Link]

Responsive and maneuverable Mobility

Two second image verification offering Immediacy

A large viewing monitor for enhanced Functionality The award winning MobileDaRt Evolution is further refined into the MX8 Version featuring the collapsible column to broaden the mobile's solutions.

The collapsible column has been developed to realize a virtually unobstructed wide field of view during travel, making it ideal for daily hospital rounds.

Optimized power assist system delivers smooth light touch driving. The low-profile and curved shape, provides for an open space behind the mobile cart, allowing for a more natural driving position.

Pressing the 'All Free' buttons releases the electromagnetic locks for the telescopic arm and column at the same time, thus enabling simple one-step positioning. Multiple 'All-Free' buttons are located around the system, so the technologist can access from any direction. Furthermore, an extra exposure hand switch can be added to the front of the system, and a wireless hand switch or a IR remote controller is optionally available.

The embedded 19-inch touch panel display is excellent for quickly viewing images, and the flat screen design makes it easy to clean-up. Displaying images just 2 seconds after exposure is especially useful in emergency rooms(ER). (Depending on FPD and FPD vendors)

System startup takes only 1 min. (MX8c, MX8k, MX8i) and is immediately ready for use in emergency conditions. (2 min. for MX8s)

The system is in conformity with today's needs for radiation management. The estimated Dose Area Product (DAP) is displayed prior to exposure, and the calculated DAP value is stored for post-exposure management. DAP chamber can be mounted as well when needed.

The redesigned FPD storage bin is equipped with a detector anti-theft lock function that can heighten the security level against FPD theft.

For daily use, extra storage spaces are provided to store wipes, pens, markers, etc. Grooves have been added for holding the FPD vertically while putting a sterile cover on the unit.

FPD models are available to meet a wide variety of clinical needs, such as the physical size, sensitivity and data transmission. You can share one FPD between multiple units or you can add various size FPDs. A combination with liquid resistant and the lightest weight FPD makes your daily handling much easier. * * It depends on combined FPD models.

The compact FPD fits inside the cassette tray of an incubator, which enables imaging neonatal babies or infants. A high sensitivity FPD helps reduce radiation exposure, providing powerful support for pediatric care.

Time to treat is critical in emergency conditions. The large field FPD secures wide field-of-view and reduces the number of exposures to cover entire region of interest.

The system can be equipped with a function to remove scatter noise and improve image contrast, making it possible to perform exposures without the use of a grid making it easier to handle FPD's.

For use in surgical operations, the new image processing function helps to confirm the absence of residual instruments like gauze and needles. This is also useful to reconfirm locations for the catheter tip in PICC insertion procedures more clearly.

This feature is not available on MX8s.

