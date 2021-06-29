Shimadzu : Rapid, Robust LC-MS/MS Analysis of Biomarker Candidates that Show a Correlation to Increase Severity of COVID-19 SymptomsRelease of Method Package for Modified Nucleoside Analysis System

RNAs (ribonucleic acids) are important compounds for protein synthesis, with some RNAs now known to be modified by enzymes.

Such modified RNAs are decomposed in the cytosol, with the original nucleic-acid bases reused and the modified portions secreted and later discharged from the body in urine. In recent years, measuring modified nucleosides has become extremely important in the research of various infectious diseases and other disorders.

The research group of Professor Kazuhito Tomizawa at Kumamoto University performed research indicating that modified nucleosides show a correlation to increase severity of COVID-19 symptoms.* In joint research based on those results, a rapid analytical method for the quantitation of specific modified nucleosides in blood serum and urine was developed.

This Method Package provides optimized analytical conditions, including chromatographic separation and MS parameters, for the determination of two types of modified nucleosides and factors for normalization. It also includes examples of sample preparation methods for blood serum and urine samples. Consequently, this product can be used to analyze specific modified nucleosides in urine and blood serum without the need for time-consuming method development.