Shimadzu : Rapid, Robust LC-MS/MS Analysis of Biomarker Candidates that Show a Correlation to Increase Severity of COVID-19 SymptomsRelease of Method Package for Modified Nucleoside Analysis System

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimadzu Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7701   JP3357200009

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

(7701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Rapid, Robust LC-MS/MS Analysis of Biomarker Candidates that Show a Correlation to Increase Severity of COVID-19 SymptomsRelease of Method Package for Modified Nucleoside Analysis System

06/29/2021 | 01:29am EDT
RNAs (ribonucleic acids) are important compounds for protein synthesis, with some RNAs now known to be modified by enzymes.
Such modified RNAs are decomposed in the cytosol, with the original nucleic-acid bases reused and the modified portions secreted and later discharged from the body in urine. In recent years, measuring modified nucleosides has become extremely important in the research of various infectious diseases and other disorders.
The research group of Professor Kazuhito Tomizawa at Kumamoto University performed research indicating that modified nucleosides show a correlation to increase severity of COVID-19 symptoms.* In joint research based on those results, a rapid analytical method for the quantitation of specific modified nucleosides in blood serum and urine was developed.
This Method Package provides optimized analytical conditions, including chromatographic separation and MS parameters, for the determination of two types of modified nucleosides and factors for normalization. It also includes examples of sample preparation methods for blood serum and urine samples. Consequently, this product can be used to analyze specific modified nucleosides in urine and blood serum without the need for time-consuming method development.

Disclaimer

Shimadzu Corporation published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:28:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
