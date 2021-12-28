SHIMAMURA : （Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP）

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 20, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

December 27, 2021 Company name: SHIMAMURA Co.,Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 8227 URL https://www.shimamura.gr.jp/ Representative: President and Representative Director Makoto Suzuki Inquiries: Planning Section General Manager Makoto Oota TEL 048-631-2131 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: December 28, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended November 20, 2021 (from February 21, 2021 to November 20, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended November 20, 2021 436,817 8.0 38,785 24.5 39,729 24.3 26,926 24.9 Nine months ended November 20, 2020 404,453 2.6 31,161 64.5 31,968 64.2 21,551 70.5 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended November 20, 2021 732.70 - Nine months ended November 20, 2020 586.44 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of November 20, 2021 481,115 402,682 83.7 As of February 20, 2021 451,798 384,388 85.1 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended February 20, 2021 - 100.00 - 120.00 220.00 Year ending February 20, 2022 - 110.00 - Year ending February 20, 2022 (Forecast) 110.00 220.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 20, 2022 (from February 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 570,520 5.1 45,684 20.1 46,647 18.4 31,239 19.4 850.04

