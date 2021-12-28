SHIMAMURA : （Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP）
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended November 20, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
December 27, 2021
Company name:
SHIMAMURA Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
8227
URL
https://www.shimamura.gr.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Makoto Suzuki
Inquiries:
Planning Section General Manager
Makoto Oota
TEL
048-631-2131
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
December 28, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended November 20, 2021 (from February 21, 2021 to November 20, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended November 20, 2021
436,817
8.0
38,785
24.5
39,729
24.3
26,926
24.9
Nine months ended November 20, 2020
404,453
2.6
31,161
64.5
31,968
64.2
21,551
70.5
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended November 20, 2021
732.70
-
Nine months ended November 20, 2020
586.44
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of November 20, 2021
481,115
402,682
83.7
As of February 20, 2021
451,798
384,388
85.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended February 20, 2021
-
100.00
-
120.00
220.00
Year ending February 20, 2022
-
110.00
-
Year ending February 20, 2022 (Forecast)
110.00
220.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 20, 2022 (from February 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
570,520
5.1
45,684
20.1
46,647
18.4
31,239
19.4
850.04
1
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended November 20, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
No
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of November 20, 2021
36,913,299
shares
As of February 20, 2021
36,913,299
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of November 20, 2021
162,988
shares
As of February 20, 2021
163,942
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended November 20, 2021
36,749,968
shares
Nine months ended November 20, 2020
36,750,194
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 20, 2021
As of November 20, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,486
184,379
Accounts receivable - trade
6,622
13,637
Securities
193,000
38,500
Merchandise
50,612
63,021
Other
7,649
8,502
Total current assets
276,371
308,041
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
87,868
87,801
Land
49,148
49,170
Other, net
2,642
2,340
Total property, plant and equipment
139,659
139,312
Intangible assets
Other
903
901
Total intangible assets
903
901
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
19,733
18,217
Other
16,333
15,792
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,201)
(1,149)
Total investments and other assets
34,865
32,860
Total non-current assets
175,427
173,074
Total assets
451,798
481,115
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
24,024
43,772
Income taxes payable
10,996
6,121
Provision for bonuses
4,760
55
Provision executive officers' bonuses
-
33
Provision for point card certificates
333
17
Other
18,510
19,188
Total current liabilities
58,625
69,188
Non-current liabilities
provision for part-time employees retirement
1,071
1,111
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
115
116
officers)
Provision for executive officers' retirement benefits
137
166
Retirement benefit liability
1,332
1,423
Asset retirement obligations
5,824
5,979
Other
304
447
Total non-current liabilities
8,785
9,244
Total liabilities
67,410
78,433
3
(Millions of yen)
As of February 20, 2021
As of November 20, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
17,086
17,086
Capital surplus
18,637
18,641
Retained earnings
346,301
364,776
Treasury shares
(1,411)
(1,405)
Total shareholders' equity
380,614
399,098
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,912
3,767
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
16
3
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(132)
(192)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(22)
5
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,773
3,584
Total net assets
384,388
402,682
Total liabilities and net assets
451,798
481,115
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2021
Net sales
404,453
436,817
Cost of sales
266,491
286,947
Gross profit
137,961
149,870
Operating revenue
716
827
Operating gross profit
138,678
150,697
Selling, general and administrative expenses
107,517
111,911
Operating profit
31,161
38,785
Non-operating income
Interest income
159
131
Dividend income
148
156
Gain on sales of investment securities
218
5
Gain on sales of packaging materials
92
112
Compensation income
148
14
Foreign exchange gains
-
323
Miscellaneous income
104
216
Total non-operating income
872
961
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
59
-
Loss on processed gift certificates
2
1
Miscellaneous loss
3
15
Total non-operating expenses
65
17
Ordinary profit
31,968
39,729
Extraordinary income
Subsidy income
-
217
Subsidies for employment adjustment
-
1
Gain on reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment
398
-
Total extraordinary income
398
219
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets
89
131
Impairment loss
172
225
Loss on store closings
118
-
Loss on disaster
106
98
Loss on valuation of investment securities
191
124
Other
24
3
Total extraordinary losses
702
583
Profit before income taxes
31,664
39,365
Income taxes
10,112
12,438
Profit
21,551
26,926
Profit attributable to owners of parent
21,551
26,926
5
