SHIMAMURA : （Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP）

12/28/2021 | 04:27am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 20, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

December 27, 2021

Company name:

SHIMAMURA Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8227

URL

https://www.shimamura.gr.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Makoto Suzuki

Inquiries:

Planning Section General Manager

Makoto Oota

TEL

048-631-2131

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

December 28, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended November 20, 2021 (from February 21, 2021 to November 20, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended November 20, 2021

436,817

8.0

38,785

24.5

39,729

24.3

26,926

24.9

Nine months ended November 20, 2020

404,453

2.6

31,161

64.5

31,968

64.2

21,551

70.5

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended November 20, 2021

732.70

-

Nine months ended November 20, 2020

586.44

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of November 20, 2021

481,115

402,682

83.7

As of February 20, 2021

451,798

384,388

85.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 20, 2021

-

100.00

-

120.00

220.00

Year ending February 20, 2022

-

110.00

-

Year ending February 20, 2022 (Forecast)

110.00

220.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 20, 2022 (from February 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

570,520

5.1

45,684

20.1

46,647

18.4

31,239

19.4

850.04

1

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended November 20, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

No

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of November 20, 2021

36,913,299

shares

As of February 20, 2021

36,913,299

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of November 20, 2021

162,988

shares

As of February 20, 2021

163,942

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended November 20, 2021

36,749,968

shares

Nine months ended November 20, 2020

36,750,194

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 20, 2021

As of November 20, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,486

184,379

Accounts receivable - trade

6,622

13,637

Securities

193,000

38,500

Merchandise

50,612

63,021

Other

7,649

8,502

Total current assets

276,371

308,041

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

87,868

87,801

Land

49,148

49,170

Other, net

2,642

2,340

Total property, plant and equipment

139,659

139,312

Intangible assets

Other

903

901

Total intangible assets

903

901

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

19,733

18,217

Other

16,333

15,792

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,201)

(1,149)

Total investments and other assets

34,865

32,860

Total non-current assets

175,427

173,074

Total assets

451,798

481,115

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

24,024

43,772

Income taxes payable

10,996

6,121

Provision for bonuses

4,760

55

Provision executive officers' bonuses

-

33

Provision for point card certificates

333

17

Other

18,510

19,188

Total current liabilities

58,625

69,188

Non-current liabilities

provision for part-time employees retirement

1,071

1,111

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

115

116

officers)

Provision for executive officers' retirement benefits

137

166

Retirement benefit liability

1,332

1,423

Asset retirement obligations

5,824

5,979

Other

304

447

Total non-current liabilities

8,785

9,244

Total liabilities

67,410

78,433

3

(Millions of yen)

As of February 20, 2021

As of November 20, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,086

17,086

Capital surplus

18,637

18,641

Retained earnings

346,301

364,776

Treasury shares

(1,411)

(1,405)

Total shareholders' equity

380,614

399,098

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,912

3,767

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

16

3

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(132)

(192)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(22)

5

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,773

3,584

Total net assets

384,388

402,682

Total liabilities and net assets

451,798

481,115

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2021

Net sales

404,453

436,817

Cost of sales

266,491

286,947

Gross profit

137,961

149,870

Operating revenue

716

827

Operating gross profit

138,678

150,697

Selling, general and administrative expenses

107,517

111,911

Operating profit

31,161

38,785

Non-operating income

Interest income

159

131

Dividend income

148

156

Gain on sales of investment securities

218

5

Gain on sales of packaging materials

92

112

Compensation income

148

14

Foreign exchange gains

-

323

Miscellaneous income

104

216

Total non-operating income

872

961

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

59

-

Loss on processed gift certificates

2

1

Miscellaneous loss

3

15

Total non-operating expenses

65

17

Ordinary profit

31,968

39,729

Extraordinary income

Subsidy income

-

217

Subsidies for employment adjustment

-

1

Gain on reversal of foreign currency translation adjustment

398

-

Total extraordinary income

398

219

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets

89

131

Impairment loss

172

225

Loss on store closings

118

-

Loss on disaster

106

98

Loss on valuation of investment securities

191

124

Other

24

3

Total extraordinary losses

702

583

Profit before income taxes

31,664

39,365

Income taxes

10,112

12,438

Profit

21,551

26,926

Profit attributable to owners of parent

21,551

26,926

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shimamura Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 578 B 5 030 M 5 030 M
Net income 2022 31 400 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2022 218 B 1 896 M 1 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 336 B 2 922 M 2 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 110
Free-Float 63,4%
