Shimano : Summary of Financial Results FY2022-Q2

1. Consolidated financial results for the First Half of FY2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Performance for the Period under Review.

Shimano Inc. (7309) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FY2022

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Performance for the Period under Review

Results of Operations

During the first half of fiscal year 2022, while restrictions on economic activities to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were eased, the pace of global economic recovery remained at a standstill due to soaring global resource prices caused by the situation in Ukraine, rising inflation and a slowdown in the Chinese economy, among other factors.

In Europe, although restrictions on movements were eased and the normalization of economic activities progressed, soaring energy prices caused inflation, which deteriorated consumer sentiment rapidly.

In the U.S., while the acceleration of inflation put downward pressure on economy, personal consumption remained steady backed by household savings accumulated by economic measures, in addition to sustained recovery in the labor market.

In China, under the zero-COVID strategy, restrictions on economic activities were tightened and personal consumption continued to be sluggish.

In Japan, there remained strong uncertainty over the rise in resource prices and the outlook for the situation of COVID-19. However, signs of a pickup were seen in personal consumption as the normalization of economic activities progressed.

In this environment, while some of the Shimano Group's factories experienced temporary shutdown due to lockdowns, demand for bicycles and fishing tackle remained firm, although showing signs of cooling down, and for the first half of fiscal year 2022, net sales increased 14.7% from the same period of the previous year to 303,686 million yen. Operating income increased 15.7% to 80,909 million yen, ordinary income increased 24.7% to 92,123 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent increased 22.4% to 68,558 million yen.

Reportable Segment Overview

Bicycle Components

Although strong interest in bicycles that attracted attention globally started to cool down, demand for bicycles remained above the pre-COVID-19 levels. In terms of market inventories of completed bicycles, those of high-end class bicycles remained at a low level, as strong demand continued. Meanwhile, those of entry-class bicycles were at a high level as their supply caught up with the demand.

Overseas, in the European market, sales of bicycles and bicycle-related products remained firm backed by demand for e-bikes that remained strong. Market inventories of completed bicycles approached appropriate levels as demand in some regions showed signs of cooling down.

In the North American market, while demand for high-end class completed bicycles remained firm and market inventories remained at a low level, demand for middle-class bicycles showed signs of cooling down.

In the Asian and South and Central American markets, strong interest in bicycles cooled off. In the Japanese market, while demand for sport bikes and E-BIKE remained firm, retail sales were sluggish due partly to the inventory shortages of entry-class road bikes.

Under these market conditions, order-taking was brisk for a wide range of products, including the high- end models for road bikes, DURA-ACE and ULTEGRA, and sport E-BIKE components, SHIMANO STEPS series.

As a result, net sales from this segment increased 17.2% from the same period of the previous year to 249,203 million yen, and operating income increased 20.2% to 69,581 million yen.

Fishing Tackle

Strong interest in fishing that attracted attention globally showed signs of cooling down.

In the Japanese market, while there were signs of a lull in the movement of products for families and beginners, sales of high- and mid-priced products were strong.

Overseas, in the North American market, although there were concerns about the impact of inflation, demand for fishing tackle remained strong, and sales remained favorable.

In the European market, sales remained firm despite the prolonged situation in Ukraine that affected neighboring countries.

In the Asian market, while sales in the Korean and Taiwanese markets remained strong, sales in the Chinese market were affected by restrictions on activities due to lockdowns.

In the Australian market, sales remained firm despite natural disasters such as flooding on the East Coast. Under these market conditions, new products such as spinning reels STELLA and double spindle reels ALDEBARAN BFS were well-received in the market. In addition, spinning reels AERO TECHNIUM MGS, offshore rods GRAPPLER and GRAPPLER BB, and other products continued to make a great contribution

