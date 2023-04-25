Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shimano Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7309   JP3358000002

SHIMANO INC.

(7309)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-25 am EDT
22635.00 JPY   -1.48%
02:58aShimano : Summary of Financial Results FY2023-Q1
PU
03/31Shimano Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 26, 2022, has expired.
CI
03/06Shimano : Information Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shimano : Summary of Financial Results FY2023-Q1

04/25/2023 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023 (JGAAP)

(January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023) [Japanese Standard] (Consolidated)

April 25, 2023

Company Name:

Shimano Inc.

Stock Exchange: Tokyo, Prime Market

Code Number:

7309

URL: https://www.shimano.com

Representative:

Taizo Shimano, President

Contact:

Takuma Kanai, Executive Officer, General Affairs Administration Dept.

Telephone: +81-72-223-3254

and Supervising of Accounting Dept.

Date of filing of quarterly report to Ministry of Finance:

May 11, 2023

Scheduled payment date for dividends:

Supplemental information:

Yes

Financial results briefing:

No

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated income information

(The percentages represent the rates of increase (decrease) compared to the corresponding prior period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First quarter of FY2023

126,071

(12.5)

28,009

(26.4)

28,596

(27.4)

20,203

(29.7)

First quarter of FY2022

144,047

13.9

38,033

16.8

39,395

6.6

28,740

0.5

(Note) Comprehensive income First quarter of FY2023: 29,713 million yen (-46.5)%

First quarter of FY2022: 55,523 million yen (19.2%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

First quarter of FY2023

223.11

First quarter of FY2022

314.03

(2) Consolidated balance sheet information

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

First quarter of FY2023

825,410

752,998

91.1

FY2022

826,413

741,095

89.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity First

quarter of FY2023: 751,874 million yen

FY2022:

740,108 million yen

2. Dividend information

Dividend per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

117.50

142.50

260.00

FY2023

FY2023 (Forecast)

142.50

142.50

285.00

(Note) Change in forecasted dividend during the period: None

3. Forecasted consolidated business performance for FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)

(The percentages represent the rates of increase (decrease) compared to the corresponding prior period.)

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half of FY2023

254,200

(16.3)

49,700

(38.6)

53,700

(41.7)

38,700

(43.6)

428.09

FY2023

460,000

(26.9)

83,000

(50.9)

96,500

(45.3)

69,500

(45.8)

768.79

(Note) Change in forecasted consolidated business performance during the period: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting treatment specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards:

None

Changes in accounting policies other than above:

None

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

Retrospective restatement:

None

(4) Number of shares of common stock issued

Number of shares of common stock issued at period-end

First quarter of

91,160,100

FY2022

91,160,100

(including treasury stock):

FY2023

shares

shares

Number of shares of treasury stock at period-end:

First quarter of

758,720

FY2022

531,034

FY2023

shares

shares

Average number of shares during the period

First quarter of

90,553,130

First quarter of

91,519,666

(cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

FY2023

shares

FY2022

shares

This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of business performance and other special items

The forecasts of consolidated business performance and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that management believes reasonable and actual business performance may differ materially from those described in such statements due to various factors. For details of assumptions for the forecasts and other related items, please refer to page 3 of the attached document. Shimano Inc. accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document.

Shimano Inc. (7309) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

○Table of contents of the attached document

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Performance for the Period under Review

2

(1)

Results of Operations

2

(2)

Financial Position

3

(3)

Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

(3)

Notes relating to Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(Note concerning Assumption of Going Concern)

8

(Note on Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

8

(Segment Information)

9

1

Shimano Inc. (7309) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Performance for the Period under Review

  1. Results of Operations

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, interest rate hikes by the central banks of various countries to cope with rising prices, the prolonged turmoil in Ukraine and other factors weighed heavily on the normalization of the global economy.

In Europe, easing concerns over tight energy supply and demand led to lower gas prices and government measures to address rising prices supported economic activity.

In the U.S., although favorable employment conditions supported personal consumption, the economy was affected by monetary policy, including higher policy rates, leading to rising uncertainties.

In China, restrictions on activities in place due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) eased, and the normalization of economic activities progressed.

In Japan, although rising prices exerted downward pressure on personal consumption, the economy gradually recovered as signs of normalization of economic activities were seen under the with-COVID policy.

In this environment, demand for bicycles and fishing tackle showed signs of cooling down, and for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, net sales decreased 12.5% from the same period of the previous year to 126,071 million yen. Operating income decreased 26.4% to 28,009 million yen, ordinary income decreased 27.4% to 28,596 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent decreased 29.7% to 20,203 million yen.

Reportable Segment Overview

  • Bicycle Components

Although the strong interest in bicycles cooled down as progress was made toward recovery to pre- COVID-19day-to-day routines, interest in bicycles continued as a long-term trend. On the other hand, concerns about economic recession, including rapidly rising inflation, led to a slowdown in sales of completed bicycles, and market inventories generally remained high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments.

Overseas, in the European market, interest in bicycles continued to be high, and retail sales of completed bicycles, especially e-bikes, was solid. Market inventories generally remained at high levels, although some high-end models were in short supply.

In the North American market, sales remained weak and market inventories were at a consistently high level.

In the Asian and South and Central American markets, although interest in bicycles was firm, sales remained somewhat sluggish due to cooling consumer confidence on account of currency depreciation and rising inflation. However, in the Chinese market, sales remained strong, especially for road bikes, owing to the growing momentum of outdoor sports cycling.

In the Japanese market, the soaring price of completed bicycles due to yen depreciation and other factors slowed the pace of sales and market inventories remained somewhat high.

Under these market conditions, the Shimano Group provided products to the market, including the new product SHIMANO 105 that is a high-end model for road bikes, and sport e-bike components, SHIMANO STEPS series.

As a result, net sales from this segment decreased 16.8% from the same period of the previous year to 98,298 million yen, and operating income decreased 31.8% to 22,123 million yen.

  • Fishing Tackle

The global interest in fishing showed signs of cooling down, despite the appearance of with-COVID activities, such as on-site fishing tackle shows taking place in various countries for the first time in several years.

In the Japanese market, while there were inventory adjustment activities at retail stores, demand for high- priced products was brisk.

Overseas, sales in the North American market softened compared to the previous year.

In the European market, the Turkey-Syria Earthquake for the most part had no impact, and backed by stable demand sales remained strong.

In the Asian market, sales were favorable as interest in fishing was buoyed by the spread of fishing culture. In the Chinese market, which was buffeted by the spread of COVID-19 at the start of the year, the market normalized from February, and sales were strong on the growing momentum for fishing trips.

In the Australian market, sales remained firm, assisted by favorable fishing conditions, although demand began to show signs of slowing.

Under these market conditions, order-taking was brisk for the new spinning reels VANQUISH and the

2

Shimano Inc. (7309) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

highest-end model lure fishing rods WORLD SHAULA LIMITED, and other products that were well- received in the market.

As a result, net sales from this segment increased 7.4% from the same period of the previous year to 27,670 million yen, and operating income increased 5.9% to 5,894 million yen.

  • Others

Net sales from this segment decreased 1.4% from the same period of the previous year to 103 million yen and operating loss of 8 million yen was recorded, following an operating income of 12 million yen for the same period of the previous year.

  1. Financial Position
    Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
    Total assets as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 amounted to 825,410 million yen, a decrease of 1,003 million yen compared with the figure as of the previous fiscal year-end. The principal factors included an increase of 13,232 million yen in merchandise and finished goods and an increase of 1,038 million yen in machinery and vehicles, and a decrease of 11,296 million yen in cash and time deposits, a decrease of 2,175 million yen in work in process, and a decrease of 1,764 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade.
    Total liabilities amounted to 72,411 million yen, a decrease of 12,907 million yen compared with the figure as of the previous fiscal year-end. The principal factors included a decrease of 9,702 million yen in income taxes payable and a decrease of 1,715 million yen in accounts payable-trade.
    Net assets amounted to 752,998 million yen, an increase of 11,903 million yen compared with the figure as of the previous fiscal year-end. The principal factors included an increase of 9,443 million yen in foreign currency translation adjustments, an increase of 7,288 million yen in retained earnings, and an increase of 4,895 million yen in treasury stock.
  2. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

The consolidated business performance forecasts have been revised as follows in light of current trends in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 where market inventories have been at a generally high level, and with the ongoing revisions to orders received by the Shimano Group in line with supply and demand adjustments, which had swollen significantly prior to the adjustments.

Revisions to consolidated business performance forecast figures for the first half of FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

254,200

49,700

55,700

40,200

443.57

Revised forecast (B)

254,200

49,700

53,700

38,700

428.09

Difference (B-A)

(2,000)

(1,500)

Change (%)

(3.6)

(3.7)

First half results for FY2022

303,686

80,909

92,123

68,558

750.68

Revisions to consolidated business performance forecast figures for FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

500,000

105,000

119,500

86,500

954.44

Revised forecast (B)

460,000

83,000

96,500

69,500

768.79

Difference (B-A)

(40,000)

(22,000)

(23,000)

(17,000)

Change (%)

(8.0)

(21.0)

(19.2)

(19.7)

Full year results for FY2022

628,909

169,158

176,568

128,178

1,408.22

3

Disclaimer

Shimano Inc. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 06:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHIMANO INC.
02:58aShimano : Summary of Financial Results FY2023-Q1
PU
03/31Shimano Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 26, 2022, has expired.
CI
03/06Shimano : Information Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations
PU
03/06Shimano : Notice of Convocation of the 116th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/06Shimano : Notice of Convocation of the 115th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/14Shimano : Summary of Financial Results FY2022-Q4
PU
02/14Shimano : Director's Personnel Change
PU
02/09Shimano : ESG Sheet (FY2022)
PU
2022SHIMANO INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Kuehne+Nagel to Launch Distribution Center for Japanese Cycling Group Shimano in Belgiu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMANO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 542 B 4 032 M 4 032 M
Net income 2023 100 B 745 M 745 M
Net cash 2023 524 B 3 897 M 3 897 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 2 077 B 15 453 M 15 453 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 364
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart SHIMANO INC.
Duration : Period :
Shimano Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMANO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22 975,00 JPY
Average target price 23 814,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yozo Shimano Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taizo Shimano President & Representative Director
Takuma Kanai Director, Manager-Administration & Accounting
Kazuo Ichijo Independent Outside Director
Mitsuhiro Katsumaru Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMANO INC.9.82%15 453
POOL CORPORATION13.53%13 412
YAMAHA CORPORATION6.10%6 625
POLARIS INC.8.33%6 230
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION19.52%6 140
BRP INC.1.87%6 131
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer