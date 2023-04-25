Shimano : Summary of Financial Results FY2023-Q1

(Note) Change in forecasted consolidated business performance during the period: Yes

(The percentages represent the rates of increase (decrease) compared to the corresponding prior period.)

(Note) Change in forecasted dividend during the period: None

(The percentages represent the rates of increase (decrease) compared to the corresponding prior period.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Date of filing of quarterly report to Ministry of Finance:

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023 (JGAAP)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

The forecasts of consolidated business performance and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that management believes reasonable and actual business performance may differ materially from those described in such statements due to various factors. For details of assumptions for the forecasts and other related items, please refer to page 3 of the attached document. Shimano Inc. accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document.

Explanation regarding the appropriate use of forecasts of business performance and other special items

This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

(cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year):

② Changes in accounting policies other than ① above:

① Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards:

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement

Application of accounting treatment specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in scope of consolidation): None

(Note on Significant Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Performance for the Period under Review

Shimano Inc. (7309) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

Shimano Inc. (7309) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2023

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Performance for the Period under Review

Results of Operations

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, interest rate hikes by the central banks of various countries to cope with rising prices, the prolonged turmoil in Ukraine and other factors weighed heavily on the normalization of the global economy.

In Europe, easing concerns over tight energy supply and demand led to lower gas prices and government measures to address rising prices supported economic activity.

In the U.S., although favorable employment conditions supported personal consumption, the economy was affected by monetary policy, including higher policy rates, leading to rising uncertainties.

In China, restrictions on activities in place due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) eased, and the normalization of economic activities progressed.

In Japan, although rising prices exerted downward pressure on personal consumption, the economy gradually recovered as signs of normalization of economic activities were seen under the with-COVID policy.

In this environment, demand for bicycles and fishing tackle showed signs of cooling down, and for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, net sales decreased 12.5% from the same period of the previous year to 126,071 million yen. Operating income decreased 26.4% to 28,009 million yen, ordinary income decreased 27.4% to 28,596 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent decreased 29.7% to 20,203 million yen.

Reportable Segment Overview

Bicycle Components

Although the strong interest in bicycles cooled down as progress was made toward recovery to pre- COVID-19day-to-day routines, interest in bicycles continued as a long-term trend. On the other hand, concerns about economic recession, including rapidly rising inflation, led to a slowdown in sales of completed bicycles, and market inventories generally remained high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments.

Overseas, in the European market, interest in bicycles continued to be high, and retail sales of completed bicycles, especially e-bikes, was solid. Market inventories generally remained at high levels, although some high-end models were in short supply.

In the North American market, sales remained weak and market inventories were at a consistently high level.

In the Asian and South and Central American markets, although interest in bicycles was firm, sales remained somewhat sluggish due to cooling consumer confidence on account of currency depreciation and rising inflation. However, in the Chinese market, sales remained strong, especially for road bikes, owing to the growing momentum of outdoor sports cycling.

In the Japanese market, the soaring price of completed bicycles due to yen depreciation and other factors slowed the pace of sales and market inventories remained somewhat high.

Under these market conditions, the Shimano Group provided products to the market, including the new product SHIMANO 105 that is a high-end model for road bikes, and sport e-bike components, SHIMANO STEPS series.

As a result, net sales from this segment decreased 16.8% from the same period of the previous year to 98,298 million yen, and operating income decreased 31.8% to 22,123 million yen.

Fishing Tackle

The global interest in fishing showed signs of cooling down, despite the appearance of with-COVID activities, such as on-site fishing tackle shows taking place in various countries for the first time in several years.

In the Japanese market, while there were inventory adjustment activities at retail stores, demand for high- priced products was brisk.

Overseas, sales in the North American market softened compared to the previous year.

In the European market, the Turkey-Syria Earthquake for the most part had no impact, and backed by stable demand sales remained strong.

In the Asian market, sales were favorable as interest in fishing was buoyed by the spread of fishing culture. In the Chinese market, which was buffeted by the spread of COVID-19 at the start of the year, the market normalized from February, and sales were strong on the growing momentum for fishing trips.

In the Australian market, sales remained firm, assisted by favorable fishing conditions, although demand began to show signs of slowing.

Under these market conditions, order-taking was brisk for the new spinning reels VANQUISH and the

2