Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/12
5.43 HKD   -3.55%
07:40aChina Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers seek to avert default
RE
04:32aStocks pause after four-day rally
RE
03:59aHong Kong shares inch higher as financials gain; developers slump
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers seek to avert default

01/13/2022 | 07:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shimao Group in Shanghai

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group on Thursday secured approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds, as other cash-strapped developers also scrambled to negotiate new terms with creditors to avoid defaults.

Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, sector giant Evergrande was seeking more time for bond coupon and redemption payments to avoid a technical default that would have complicated its politically sensitive restructuring.

The deadline to vote on the six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of the 4.5 billion-yuan ($157 million) bond ended earlier on Thursday.

In a statement late on Thursday, the developer's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group said that it had reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments.

Of those who voted, 72.3% approved the proposal to extend the maturity, the statement said.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property company, has so far met payments on onshore bonds that make up the vast majority of its debt, though it has defaulted on some offshore bonds.

Chinese developers are facing an unprecedented liquidity squeeze due to years of regulatory curbs on borrowing, leading to a string of offshore debt defaults, credit-rating downgrades and sell-offs in developers' shares and bonds.

The World Bank's economic prospects report said earlier this week a severe and prolonged downturn in China's real estate sector would have significant economy-wide reverberations, as its developers' combined onshore and offshore liabilities amount to almost 30% of the country's GDP.

Shanghai-based Shimao Group will hold online meetings with creditors in two asset-backed securities (ABS) on Jan. 17, to vote on payment extension proposals, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The two onshore ABS products - worth 1.17 billion yuan ($183.91 million) in total - are to mature later this month, and Shimao is seeking to extend the maturities to the end of 2022 while making some payments in stages before the new deadline.

Shimao last week said it has missed payment on a $101 million trust loan. Rating agency S&P, which has downgraded the firm again to "B-" this week, said on Thursday it has withdrawn the rating at the firm's request.

Shimao's onshore subsidiary Shanghai Shimao co confirmed on Thursday evening it has transferred funds to repay its 4.65% yuan bond with an outstanding principal of 1.9 billion yuan maturing on Saturday.

But the firm has yet to say anything on an offshore coupon payment worth $28 million due on the same day. Shimao has another offshore coupon of $13 million due on Sunday and an onshore coupon of 22.5 million yuan due next Wednesday.

Separately, Yuzhou Group, founded in the eastern coastal city of Xiamen, also announced an exchange offer for two of its 2022 dollar bonds due later this month - worth a total of $582 million - to extend the maturities by one year to avoid default.

It expects a delay in coupon payments totalling $110 million that are due in January and February, Yuzhou said in a filing. It is also seeking consent from holders of all of its other $4.5 billion dollar bonds to amend the terms that would help it avoid cross defaults if other bondholders seek repayment.

MORE MAY COME

Nomura estimates the sector's cash crunch could intensify with firms needing to meet onshore and offshore maturities totalling around 210 billion yuan each in the first and second quarter, up from 191 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Developers are also desperately raising funds to repay debt.

Major player Sunac China Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would raise $580.1 million from a share sale.

A source close to Sunac told Reuters the company has no further plan in the near term to place its shares or shares in unit Sunac Services to raise capital, adding it has sufficient funds to meet debt payment obligations due in the short term and for project development.

Separately, smaller developer Agile Group pledged 65.6 million shares of its property management unit, A-Living Smart City Services, on Jan. 6 for an unspecified amount, stock exchange filing showed.

Shares of Chinese developers generally closed down on Thursday, with Sunac and Agile tumbling 22.6% and 13.3%, respectively. Shimao fell 9.4% while Yuzhou shed 6.9%. Evergrande dropped 3.6%.

One of Yuzhou's yuan-denominated bonds tumbled 21.8% in the morning before it was ordered to temporarily halt trading.

Two Shanghai-traded bonds of Shanghai Shimao were also suspended but after surging over 30%.

($1 = 6.3610 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong, Jason Xue, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD. -0.41% 14.4 End-of-day quote.8.27%
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.10% 4.21 End-of-day quote.-0.47%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -2.33% 1.68 End-of-day quote.5.66%
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.70% 323.6 End-of-day quote.1.54%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.11% 937 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
SHANGHAI SHIMAO CO., LTD. -3.04% 3.51 End-of-day quote.7.01%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.55% 5.43 End-of-day quote.6.47%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.12% 11.8 End-of-day quote.0.17%
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.13% 8.32 End-of-day quote.4.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.3628 Delayed Quote.0.28%
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -4.00% 0.72 End-of-day quote.12.50%
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:40aChina Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers seek to avert default
RE
04:32aStocks pause after four-day rally
RE
03:59aHong Kong shares inch higher as financials gain; developers slump
RE
01/12Kaisa, Shimao, Greenland Named Among Delinquent Property Developers
MT
01/12Shimao group to hold creditor meetings on jan 17 to vote on payment extension proposals..
RE
01/12Two shanghai-traded bonds issued by shanghai shimao co suspended from trading after pr..
RE
01/12Hong Kong's Hang Seng rises most in three months on tech boost
RE
01/12China shares rise as cooler inflation opens door to policy easing
RE
01/11World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed
RE
01/11China's R&F falls short of payment to creditors after avoiding $725-million default
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 24 604 M 24 604 M
Net income 2021 12 706 M 1 998 M 1 998 M
Net Debt 2021 88 925 M 13 980 M 13 980 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,23x
Yield 2021 26,7%
Capitalization 16 815 M 2 644 M 2 644 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,43 CNY
Average target price 13,24 CNY
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%2 644
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%35 232
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 399
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%31 880
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.43%31 741
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.37%30 119