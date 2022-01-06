China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
tracked other Asian shares higher on Friday as Beijing
reiterated the need to prioritize economic stability, while
property shares rebounded sharply on fresh signs of policy
easing.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to
4,835.47 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,598.62.
** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 23,337.96. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% to
8,172.02.
** The policy research office of the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in the official People's Daily
on Friday that China should pay more attention to stabilizing
growth. The state planner also said the country has relatively
big room for policy adjustments.
** Property shares rebounded in both markets after media
reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued
from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property
developers' compliance with the "three red lines".
** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more
than 5%. Chinese property companies listed in Hong Kong
rose nearly 3%.
** However, shares of Shimao Group Holdings
slumped and trading of some its key unit's bonds was paused
after the Chinese developer defaulted on a trust loan payment,
underscoring continued stress in the country's property sector.
** Shimao's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 7% in morning
trading to the lowest level since early-2009.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded from record
lows hit in the previous session.
** Chinese tech shares had fallen this week, amid global
weakness in the tech sector on fears of U.S. quantitative
tightening.
** A key market driver this week has been the rise in U.S.
yields following the publishing of the Federal Reserve's
December minutes, said Kerry Craig global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)