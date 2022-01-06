Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound

01/06/2022 | 11:29pm EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian shares higher on Friday as Beijing reiterated the need to prioritize economic stability, while property shares rebounded sharply on fresh signs of policy easing.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,835.47 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,598.62.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 23,337.96. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% to 8,172.02.

** The policy research office of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in the official People's Daily on Friday that China should pay more attention to stabilizing growth. The state planner also said the country has relatively big room for policy adjustments.

** Property shares rebounded in both markets after media reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property developers' compliance with the "three red lines".

** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more than 5%. Chinese property companies listed in Hong Kong rose nearly 3%.

** However, shares of Shimao Group Holdings slumped and trading of some its key unit's bonds was paused after the Chinese developer defaulted on a trust loan payment, underscoring continued stress in the country's property sector.

** Shimao's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 7% in morning trading to the lowest level since early-2009.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded from record lows hit in the previous session.

** Chinese tech shares had fallen this week, amid global weakness in the tech sector on fears of U.S. quantitative tightening.

** A key market driver this week has been the rise in U.S. yields following the publishing of the Federal Reserve's December minutes, said Kerry Craig global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 24 618 M 24 618 M
Net income 2021 12 973 M 2 034 M 2 034 M
Net Debt 2021 89 189 M 13 984 M 13 984 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,14x
Yield 2021 29,4%
Capitalization 15 430 M 2 417 M 2 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,07 CNY
Average target price 15,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.55%2 551
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%35 168
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.90%31 195
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.27%30 157
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.77%30 093
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.24%27 717