  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China commercial paper delinquencies surge as property developers struggle

01/11/2022 | 10:12pm EST
Worker for recycling electric equipment rides past residential buildings in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The number of Chinese companies "consistently overdue" on commercial paper payments jumped 26% in December from a month earlier as a liquidity crunch hitting Chinese property developers reduced their ability to service debt.

A total of 484 companies were overdue on at least three commercial paper payments in the period from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31 last year, according to the Shanghai Commercial Paper Exchange.

The December total was 100 more companies than in November and included 95 in the real estate sector.

Four of the names are project companies of developer Shimao Group Holdings, which is discussing payment arrangements with creditors after announcing a default on a trust loan last week.

China's commerical paper market came under renewed scrutiny in 2021 with regulators demanding greater disclosure as part of efforts to rein in ballooning debt in the property sector.

Commercial paper, which is not counted as interest-bearing debt, is commonly used in the property sector as a payable that promises suppliers future payment on a fixed date, usually within one year, but it increasingly became a source of funding for developers locked out of other financing channels.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 157 B 24 589 M 24 589 M
Net income 2021 12 706 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
Net Debt 2021 88 925 M 13 972 M 13 972 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,27x
Yield 2021 25,7%
Capitalization 17 466 M 2 740 M 2 744 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,60 CNY
Average target price 13,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 197%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.39%2 726
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.53%35 313
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.74%33 845
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.40%31 830
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED23.78%31 027
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%30 920