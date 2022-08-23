China developer Shimao looks to repay $11.8 bln debt over 3-8 years -sources

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese
developer Shimao Group has proposed a two-class restructuring
plan to offshore creditors to repay $11.8 billion over a period
of three to eight years, according to two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter and a document seen by Reuters.
Shanghai-based Shimao first missed a public
offshore bond obligation last month. With an outstanding $6.1
billion worth of international bonds, Shimao is the sixth
largest issuer among Chinese developers, according to Refinitiv.
The plan will, however, exclude $2.3 billion offshore debt
including offshore project loans, and loans backed by onshore
financial institutions or governed by mainland Chinese law.
Shimao did not respond to request for comment.
Unhappy about the proposal, offshore creditors plan to
request Shimao to treat all classes of offshore creditors
equally, and refrain capital from flowing out from the offshore
entities, according to one of the sources.
Creditors also plan to ask the company for an increase in
the ratio of the amortized repayment, and a sweetener to enhance
the credit profile of the debt, the person said.
Debtwire first reported on Tuesday about Shimao's
restructuring terms that were communicated to some investors
last Friday.
Under the proposed restructuring terms, Shimao would repay
Class A debt, which are $4.65 billion worth of syndicated loans
and guaranteed bilateral loans under an amortization schedule
between 36 to 72 months.
A total of $7.13 billion Class B debt, which are all the
public and private bonds and unguaranteed bilateral loans, would
be repaid by six tranches of new notes worth 9% to 23% of the
claims with maturities ranging between 39 to 93 months.
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Xie Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill &
Shri Navaratnam)