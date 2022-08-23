Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-31 am EDT
4.420 HKD   -2.21%
02:29aChina developer Shimao looks to repay $11.8 bln debt over 3-8 years -sources
RE
02:07aChina developer Shimao proposes to repay $11.8 billion offshore debt over 3-8 years - sources
RE
08/14Shimao Group Logs $1 Billion in July Contracted Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China developer Shimao looks to repay $11.8 bln debt over 3-8 years -sources

08/23/2022 | 02:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese developer Shimao Group has proposed a two-class restructuring plan to offshore creditors to repay $11.8 billion over a period of three to eight years, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter and a document seen by Reuters.

Shanghai-based Shimao first missed a public offshore bond obligation last month. With an outstanding $6.1 billion worth of international bonds, Shimao is the sixth largest issuer among Chinese developers, according to Refinitiv.

The plan will, however, exclude $2.3 billion offshore debt including offshore project loans, and loans backed by onshore financial institutions or governed by mainland Chinese law.

Shimao did not respond to request for comment.

Unhappy about the proposal, offshore creditors plan to request Shimao to treat all classes of offshore creditors equally, and refrain capital from flowing out from the offshore entities, according to one of the sources.

Creditors also plan to ask the company for an increase in the ratio of the amortized repayment, and a sweetener to enhance the credit profile of the debt, the person said.

Debtwire first reported on Tuesday about Shimao's restructuring terms that were communicated to some investors last Friday.

Under the proposed restructuring terms, Shimao would repay Class A debt, which are $4.65 billion worth of syndicated loans and guaranteed bilateral loans under an amortization schedule between 36 to 72 months.

A total of $7.13 billion Class B debt, which are all the public and private bonds and unguaranteed bilateral loans, would be repaid by six tranches of new notes worth 9% to 23% of the claims with maturities ranging between 39 to 93 months.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Xie Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:29aChina developer Shimao looks to repay $11.8 bln debt over 3-8 years -sources
RE
02:07aChina developer Shimao proposes to repay $11.8 billion offshore debt over 3-8 years - s..
RE
08/14Shimao Group Logs $1 Billion in July Contracted Sales
MT
08/12Shimao Group Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Group Operating Results for the Month..
CI
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China property developers' woes cast shadow over management u..
RE
08/05Cash-Strapped Shanghai Shimao Posts 72% Drop in Seven-Month Contracted Sales
MT
08/04Shimao Services Wins Consent to Waive Bond Redemption Obligation
MT
07/28Singapore’s UOB Sues Shimao Over Alleged Breach of $1.3 Billion Loan Terms
MT
07/20Shimao Gets Trading Resumption Guidance from Hong Kong Bourse
MT
07/19China developer Shimao says receives resumption guidance from HK stock exchange
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 22 782 M 22 782 M
Net income 2021 10 561 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
Net Debt 2021 94 716 M 14 940 M 14 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,22x
Yield 2021 19,3%
Capitalization 13 576 M 2 137 M 2 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,58 CNY
Average target price 8,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.33%2 137
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.43%35 436
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.85%29 514
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.55%27 855
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.26%27 619
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.38%25 109