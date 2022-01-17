Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Shimao Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    813   KYG810431042

SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(813)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks rise as property, infrastructure firms gain; Hang Seng down

01/17/2022 | 11:52pm EST
* SSEC up 0.9%, CSI300 1.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.5%

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.4%

* FTSE China A50 +1.2%

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday, with property and infrastructure firms leading gains as the country's central bank unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.1%, to 4,818.35 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,574.89 points.

** China's central bank on Monday cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020. Analysts believe the rate cuts could lead to strong infrastructure spending, credit growth and support for the real estate sector in 2022.

** Real estate developers jumped 4.8% on Tuesday, following news on Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co's bond issuance to fund real estate acquisitions.

** Beijing has been encouraging large developers and banks to acquire quality assets from cash-strapped real estate firms to ease the liquidity pressure on the sector.

** The infrastructure sub-index jumped 4% in the morning session, while the construction and engineering sub-index surged 5.1%.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 24,183.54 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index gained 0.2% to 8,481.01.

** The Hang Seng Tech index gained 0.4%, with Tencent Holdings, the index heavyweight, down 1.2%; Meituan was up 0.8% by the morning session, following news of a delivery service tie-up with Starbucks.

** Hang Seng Mainland Properties index added 2.5%, with Shimao Group up as much as 5.6% after it won approval from creditors to extend the payment deadline of a 450 mln yuan ($70.9 mln) asset-backed security. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -1.52% 16.702 Real-time Quote.-1.16%
HANG SENG -0.65% 24209.42 Real-time Quote.3.47%
MEITUAN -1.81% 216.6 End-of-day quote.-3.90%
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD. -0.23% 8.57 End-of-day quote.0.47%
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.01% 4.83 End-of-day quote.-5.29%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.23% 100.12 Delayed Quote.-14.41%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.65% 465.6 End-of-day quote.1.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.3446 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 24 198 M 24 198 M
Net income 2021 12 706 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net Debt 2021 87 185 M 13 747 M 13 747 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,11x
Yield 2021 28,0%
Capitalization 14 936 M 2 352 M 2 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 30 418
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shimao Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,94 CNY
Average target price 12,93 CNY
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sai Tan Hui Vice Chairman & President
Wing Mau Hui Chairman
Lai Kuen Kan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bing Lü Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Kam Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIMAO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.29%2 427
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 136
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.06%32 653
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.54%31 755
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.36%31 068
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.66%28 169